1375 S Market St, Troy, OH 45373
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Joe Johnson Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Car purchase

Car purchase

by RC1019 on 10/20/2018

My experience of purchasing a new car at Joe Johnson's was easy. The salesman asked what I wanted and found the car that met those needs. He has always been available to answer any questions I had. This is the third car I have purchased from them and they make it a pleasant experience.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent customer service

by BobH on 09/13/2018

I felt that everyone I encountered was doing their utmost to make sure that not only did they want me to purchase this vehicle from them, but that they wanted my business for the rest of my life.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new vehicle

new vehicle

by sales on 07/11/2018

Kevin Bauer is great to work with, one of the best saleman around.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Oil change/Tire rotation

by Sibemom on 03/13/2018

Everyone was friendly, and the work didn't take long at all. Waiting area was clean and comfortable, plus free coffee!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Deal Completed In Record Time

by DannyEL on 02/27/2018

On our second visit to the dealership - the first was actually a service appointment - I had no expectation that we could drive away in a new car in little more than an hour. But we did.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of Company Truck

by SteelCat79 on 02/13/2017

Dealing with Joe Johnson Chevrolet for our truck was very easy and stress free.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Excellent service

Excellent service

by melsagoodall on 08/02/2016

They were professional, and courteous, and didn't make me feel like a dumb female. They listend to my problem, then told me what my projected repair time would be. They were right on :) and the repair went flawlessly. Much better experience and customer service with my Buick here than at the other Buick dealership in town (who failed at doing something so simple as an oil change!)

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Not very Happy

Not very Happy

by tania3 on 01/20/2015

We purchased a car from Joe Johnson Chevrolet it was a 2015 Malibu. When we test drove the car the sale man advised that it came with On Star and XM radio and we would get them free for 6 months to a year. While trying to hook up the XM radio we come to find out that we can not get it on this model of a car. Now if you are selling a car you should know what it has and what it does not have in it. If the sales man would have told us that it did not have XM radio we would have found another car in the lot that had what we wanted. But we are stuck with this new car that we can't get XM radio on. I am truly upset on this and will not buy another car from this business. I would not recommend Joe Johnson's to any friends or family member. We are stuck with this car for a least a year and then I will purchases another one from another dealer. Yes I did contact the sales man and he advised that he thought it had it and they stated that this was the only model that did not have XM radio after it was to late to back out of the deal. Thank you.

  Recommend this dealer? No
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

It's the salesman not the dealer.

by Siraceki on 07/30/2013

My sister and I have purchased 3 New cars from our salesman, Kevin B. He listens to what your needs are and suggests the car and options that meet these needs. He's knowledgeable about the products he sells. Kevin never has pressured us but has made our car buying experience a pleasant one. The next question asked is if you would recommend this dealership to friends and family. I can't speak about the dealership but I know I would recommend Kevin B. to sell them a car.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very bad experience with their repair shop service people

by rzea on 03/02/2012

As far as sales, no problems. But as far as using their repair shop service, well, not good at all. If you plan to stay at their repair shop for hours while they work on your car, then you're fine. But if you have to take your car during regular work hours and need to go back to work during that time, then you're in big trouble. Although they have provided me with a good service in the past, this time they dropped the ball and bad. I needed my G6 serviced but I needed to go back and work from home, I couldn't stay there for hours doing nothing while they serviced my car, of course. Sometimes they had someone drive me back home, and sometimes they loan me one of their cars so I wouldn't be left without a ride. Last time they didn't have any of their 'loaners' (because they were having their transmissions replaced... sure) and their repair shop people did not make any effort in figuring out how to at least find someone to drive me back home so I could use that time to work. One of their repair shop service guys said to me "We can rent you a car, but you'd have to pay for it". This is a ridiculous offer after knowing that they have provided me with one of their cars (loaners) or had someone offer me a ride back home in the past. They have 300+ cars (or who knows if even more. Heck, even 200 cars is still A LOT of cars to choose from) parked in the front, why don't they even think about getting the cheapest, most beat up car they have in that lot, put the key in it and loan it to the client like they have done before? Not to mention that one time they had me drive my own car back home and then they took it back to the repair shop facility again. Bottom line is, if you need a special treatment, their repair shop service people have no clue on how to think outside the box to fulfill your need. Good luck if you ever need to use their repair shop services.

  Recommend this dealer? No
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
