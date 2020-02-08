Used truck purchase
by 08/02/2020on
I purchased a GMC 2016 lifted truck on the (31July2020). Mr Joe Bauman was the sales person that assisted me.I had viewed and driven this vehicle a couple of days prior and was rather taken with it.The truck would suit my future needs. Joe answered all my questions that came up and educated me on the mechanics of the vehicle which I were not familiar to me. Joe is courteous and I did not feel pressured or rushed to make a purchase nor persuaded toward any other vehicle (as I've experienced with some dealerships that want to clear the lot). I felt comfortable working with Joe on the purchase and hope to receive good service on the vehicle when needed and due. Thank you Mr. Bauman, you be the man!
Great buying experience
by 02/08/2020on
Traveled from Indiana to this dealership, was beyond pleased with our experience! Joe Bauman was our consultant, he made the buying process very easy. We were out quickly and couldn't have been happier. Love our new GMC Sierra.
air
by 07/22/2019on
had my air back working in no time at all thank you
Great service!!
by 07/17/2019on
Service appt was on time and quick.
Dan
by 11/15/2018on
Prompt quality service
In and out quickly with a great car!
by 04/17/2016on
I bought a used Buick Lucerne from Dave Arbogast back in January and I absolutely love it! I didn't originally plan on buying a car the day I went in, but Josh Hatfield quickly helped answer any questions I had and got me to test drive a few cars with no problems. It was so quick too! I went in at around 3pm and walked out with a Buick, and my old Honda traded in by 7pm. Josh even stayed behind to make sure I knew the features of the car and to set me up with Sirius and OnStar. Thanks, Josh and Dave Arbogast! You have a great team and I've recommended a few of my friends to your dealership as well!
Don't buy used unless you are a mechanic!
by 03/21/2016on
I would recommend that if buying used from this dealer you should bring your own mechanic to check the car. We discovered a couple of items needing repair just days after our purchase. I called 4 times and was told that a manager would be contacting us. Today our 5th call without response resulted in "You should have checked the car better". Clearly, it is their only goal to move as many cars as possible from the lot no matter the condition. Our car is still under warranty, but I feel strongly that the dealer should want to make sure THEIR customer is satisfied instead of pushing it off on someone else.
Smoooooth saving
by 06/19/2013on
Apparently one quick email reply will get you a reservation on the vehicle you are interested in, which already set off a good impression when I arrived two hours earlier than I had mentioned to Joe. Arriving extremely early was no problem to him. Even though he had another customer he had scheduled at that time, he was able to squeeze in some time for me to sign a few papers and send me off on my way for a test drive while he finished up with the other customer. Everything was pretty smooth after I arrived back from the test drive. Joe was doing all he could to keep me patient and satisfied throughout the paperwork process. He couldn't have been more friendly and helpful. My only complaint was not towards him, but the financial representative he set me up with, whom was named Jason (I think). Jason was extremely pushy and rude when I told him I was financing with my bank. I realize he doesn't get commission unless I financed with them, but he was almost insulting me for not choosing them to finance the FJ Cruiser. Aside from Jason, the experience was great, Joe was great, and the FJ Cruiser was in superb condition! Everything I had hoped for. I highly suggest going to Dave Arbogast just beware of the pressure you will have when sent to the financing office (located in the new car building).
Quality dealership with quality people
by 08/17/2012on
I have purchased two used cars and one new toy hauler trailer from Dave Arbogast and have been extremely pleased at how we were treated and the deal we received. We have always settled on a fair deal and they have also gone out of their way to make sure we were happy. That's why we keep going back. George Swartz in used cars and Frank Pitsenbarger in RV sales are honest and straightforward. I highly recommend the dealership and these two salespeople.
Great Transaction...
by 01/23/2012on
After searching various dealerships online, I went to Dave Arbogast and worked with Joe Bauman. This is the second car I've gotten from him. He was truly great and understanding. I had a hard time figuring out what I wanted and he was very patient with me and let me test drive a few cars, even in the bad weather. Their prices are very competitive and they helped me get the right car I wanted that would fit in our family budget. Thank you so much!
Buck was great
by 01/19/2011on
My husband and I bought a vehicle from Buck on Dec. 31st. We were more than impressed with the service we were given while we were with him. We love our suv and have been recommending your dealership to everyone we know. ~I attempted to do a review for Buck on Dealer Rater.com but could not figure out how to write a review for a dealership as opposed to a vehicle. Please apologize to Buck for me, and thank him again for his wonderful service! Happy New Year!
I Love my GMC Envoy from Arbogast!
by 01/06/2011on
I just recently purchased a GMC Envoy from Dave Arbogast. I looked at many used car dealers in the Dayton area before buying at Arbogast. They were by far the easiest to work with and I will buy from them again. They got me approved with no money down! I love my SUV! Thanks Richard!