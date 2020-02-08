sales Rating

Apparently one quick email reply will get you a reservation on the vehicle you are interested in, which already set off a good impression when I arrived two hours earlier than I had mentioned to Joe. Arriving extremely early was no problem to him. Even though he had another customer he had scheduled at that time, he was able to squeeze in some time for me to sign a few papers and send me off on my way for a test drive while he finished up with the other customer. Everything was pretty smooth after I arrived back from the test drive. Joe was doing all he could to keep me patient and satisfied throughout the paperwork process. He couldn't have been more friendly and helpful. My only complaint was not towards him, but the financial representative he set me up with, whom was named Jason (I think). Jason was extremely pushy and rude when I told him I was financing with my bank. I realize he doesn't get commission unless I financed with them, but he was almost insulting me for not choosing them to finance the FJ Cruiser. Aside from Jason, the experience was great, Joe was great, and the FJ Cruiser was in superb condition! Everything I had hoped for. I highly suggest going to Dave Arbogast just beware of the pressure you will have when sent to the financing office (located in the new car building). Read more