Jim White Lexus of Toledo
Customer Reviews of Jim White Lexus of Toledo
Disrespectful Customer Service
by 06/04/2020on
Complete dealership shows a lack of common respect for their customers. This lack of leadership starts at the top with the GM, funnels through his Service Manager and to the remainder of the staff, Stay away from his place if you have any respect for yourself.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Incredible service
by 04/20/2018on
I have owned Hondas and Acuras my entire life and never thought I'd drive anything else....until I walked into Lexus! I absolutely dread the car buying process, but the sales team (Barry and Ken) was so attentive and spent so much time showing me all of the options that the car had to offer, that I actually enjoyed the experience! I ended up purchasing the NX 300 Sport and am completely in love with it!!! I can't imagine driving anything else. Once I purchased the car, it didn't stop there. They introduced me to everyone that I may need to interact with in the future (service, tech guy, etc...) and spent one-on-one time going over every detail of the car. I've never had such a personalized and enjoyable car buying experience where I actually left feeling like they genuinely cared about me.
Great Experience
by 02/07/2018on
Austin got me a great deal and was nothing but a gentleman! I have had a wonderful experience working with everyone at this dealer and HIGHLY recommend them to anyone looking for a great deal.
Outgoing and Professional
by 07/06/2015on
Working with Jason in sales has been an absolute delight. He has gone out of his way to help me find the ideal vehicle for my needs. He was considerate and went way above and beyond to ensure I was put in the right vehicle. I could not say anything less than great things about him. He is an absolute gem. He even offered to deliver the car to me. Wow does not even describe my experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience
by 07/13/2014on
The sales staff was extremely helpful. Barry H. showed me a used Lexus LS430 that was recently traded in on a new Lexus. The condition was outstanding and with this vehicle being 12 years old, they provided all service records. From start to finish, a pleasant and otherwise painless experience. Would definitely recommend this dealership to anyone in the market and who is looking for a great buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy
by 04/16/2014on
Nice people. Seemed fair. Pleasant experience. Would go back again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes