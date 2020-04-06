5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have owned Hondas and Acuras my entire life and never thought I'd drive anything else....until I walked into Lexus! I absolutely dread the car buying process, but the sales team (Barry and Ken) was so attentive and spent so much time showing me all of the options that the car had to offer, that I actually enjoyed the experience! I ended up purchasing the NX 300 Sport and am completely in love with it!!! I can't imagine driving anything else. Once I purchased the car, it didn't stop there. They introduced me to everyone that I may need to interact with in the future (service, tech guy, etc...) and spent one-on-one time going over every detail of the car. I've never had such a personalized and enjoyable car buying experience where I actually left feeling like they genuinely cared about me. Read more