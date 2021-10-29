Brown Honda
Customer Reviews of Brown Honda
Pleasant honest sales experience
by 10/29/2021on
Vincent was extremely helpful. No high pressure sales. When We found the vehicle we wanted, he completed the transaction in a Timely manner.
Just a Woman
by 04/29/2022on
Don’t think getting everything submitted prior to your appointment will get you out in a reasonable time, it won’t. Getting your credit score unlocked won’t help either because you will be asked for another one. Want a certain bank? Good luck because they won’t listen. Tired or in a hurry? Plan on staying for HOURS.
Convenient service appointment
by 03/02/2022on
I repetitively schedule service appointments with Sylvane who is familiar with my car’s history. Consequently my vehicle routinely has a quicker turnaround appointment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks
by 02/21/2022on
Thanks fellas for getting me in fast and answering my questions. Appreciate the help. Will go back again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing service, Sylvain is fabulous!
by 01/11/2022on
My 19 year old Honda Accord needed a new steering rack, a very expensive replacement. Well it is time for it. Somehow, Brown Honda had the needed parts and finished the job the same day! I couldn’t believe they did this, plus a necessary alignment, brake adjustment, and oil change, so fast. Sylvain is always a pleasure to work with. He is knowledgeable, direct, and courteous. Sylvain is my go-to expert for my car, he’s the best! And I bought this car new at Brown Honda, I would buy from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant honest sales experience
by 10/29/2021on
Vincent was extremely helpful. No high pressure sales. When We found the vehicle we wanted, he completed the transaction in a Timely manner.
Bad service
by 09/21/2021on
Service rep was friendly and professional but my car was not serviced even though it was left there for the entire day. I was called mid day and asked to bring it in again the next day because they did not have time to look at it. I explained I was going out of town the next morning which is why I brought it on the appointed day and they said they would look at my suspension issue so it was “safe”. Upon arriving for pickup they stated they could not make the noise but once in my car I created the noise by simply backing out of the spot, what a waste of time. I will never by a Honda again, I am not impressed with the cars quality and their dealerships are not detailed. Finally, I have a manual transmission and their Multi-Point inspection shows NA for clutch reservoir and clutch operation, makes me think they actually did nothing.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Highly Recommended!
by 08/13/2021on
This is vehicle #2 that I purchased from Brown Honda and both experiences were wonderful! I had the pleasure of working with Matt, who was absolutely great, but both times the staff was personable, friendly, and you could tell they truly care about their customers. The deal I got was fantastic and they made sure to get me exactly what I wanted. I'd recommend them to anyone, again and again.
Simply the best!
by 06/18/2021on
I was in the market for a new car, I visited different dealers and most were not helpful and pushy. I then went to Brown Honda, the best Honda dealer in the area, and worked with Johnny Grimmet, he was absolutely fantastic, wasn’t pushy, very honest and answered all my questions, I highly recommend working with him.
Great people and service for my Honda
by 04/01/2021on
Great staff and service to maintain my Honda - quality and care
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes