2 out of 5 stars service Rating

Service rep was friendly and professional but my car was not serviced even though it was left there for the entire day. I was called mid day and asked to bring it in again the next day because they did not have time to look at it. I explained I was going out of town the next morning which is why I brought it on the appointed day and they said they would look at my suspension issue so it was “safe”. Upon arriving for pickup they stated they could not make the noise but once in my car I created the noise by simply backing out of the spot, what a waste of time. I will never by a Honda again, I am not impressed with the cars quality and their dealerships are not detailed. Finally, I have a manual transmission and their Multi-Point inspection shows NA for clutch reservoir and clutch operation, makes me think they actually did nothing. Read more