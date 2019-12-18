5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After having a very poor experience at another local dealership, we called a salesman we had seen at Ballas while browsing for cars. We talked many times on the phone, and they assured us that they had a GMC Terrain that matched our needs exactly. When we went to the dealership, they had the car that they had described to us. They evaluated our trade-in and after a short period of negotiating, we reached a deal that we considered very favorable. We purchased the car that evening and picked it up on Monday morning. The salesman spent a lot of time to make sure that all of our questions about the new car were answered. This was a very pleasant experience for us. They gave us a very fair price for our trade-in and negotiated a very fair price on the new 2012 GMC Terrain. The dealers personnel were pleasant and professional at all times. We would highly recommend Ballas Buick G.M.C. to anyone who is interested in getting a great deal on a great car without all of the hassle that many dealerships provide. Read more