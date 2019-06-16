We are not a CAR DEALERSHIP!
It has been over 5 years since we changed the experience people have when purchasing a vehicle, we were not sure if this would work but, we are happy to report people love the experience we are giving them.
So what did we do?
We asked what were the pain points when purchasing a vehicle, people did not enjoy commissioned salespeople. The trust factor just is not there so we got rid of commissioned salespeople!
The results have been..
#1 Ranking in Consumer Satisfaction locally and in the top 5% in the Nation!
Lower Prices
Reviews online supporting the process.
We at Kistler Ford strive to be cutting edge, new. fresh and consumer friendly!
We offer an EXCLUSIVE Kistler for Life Program.
*Lifetime Engine Guarantee
*Car Washes for Life
*Oil Changes (Up to 6*)
*This is just a couple of the benefits...
This program is NO CHARGE!