sales Rating

My expectations were exceeded from start to finish! Within a few minutes and after only a few questions, Morgan knew exactly what I was hoping for, from my trade on my F150 to a lease in a new Ford Escape. He took all of my information to Stephen who chose the perfect vehicle for me. Max clearly laid out all the financial information so there was no question regarding the terms of my new lease. Such a great team and an effortless experience! Above all, Morgan was such a pleasure to deal with. There was no doubt in my mind that he loves his job and truly cares that people are completely satisfied with their entire experience at Kistler Ford. I WAS and AM completely satisfied, from my trade, to finding exactly what I wanted in a new vehicle, to the confidence I feel from the maintenance and customer service I will receive in the future. Not only will I recommend Kistler Ford to everyone I know, I will also recommend Morgan. He made me feel like I was sitting down, catching up with an old friend...and that meant the world to me. Thank you all so very much! Read more