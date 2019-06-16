Kistler Ford Sales

5555 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43615
(855) 200-8869
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Kistler Ford Sales

4.5
Overall Rating
(8)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (1)
sales Rating

43 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Terrible.....

by Darren Foster on 06/03/2020

Terrible experience. Emailing/texting with saleperson, finally agreed on a day to come and finish the deal, get a call from the "sale manager" (Jeff) so he can confirm I'm aware of neg. equity, blah, blah, then he proceeds to tell me the car I'm coming to look out, and had been working on a deal for a week, was sold on a dealer to dealer auction site WHILE I WAS ON MY WAY THERE to get the car. Keep in mind, I'm over 100 miles away, took the day off work to make this happen. Tells me the sales people don't have access to the auction site (gee, you think maybe they should so they make sure this doesn't happen, or to let the manager know to pull the car off the auction site because they have a buyer?). Absolutely livid that they let something like this happen, especially when the consumer is willing to come from such a distance to purchase their vehicle. Would not recommend at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid ????????

by Naomi ????? on 06/16/2019

Very helpful giving information about the Ford Fusion Hybrid and the gasoline mileage of the previous Ford Fusion. During demonstration ride, the salesman was very knowledgeable of all the new features.I do not know what the Edmunds Visitor Agreement pertains to.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Kistler Ford Rocks!!!!

by JDavidRaper on 03/06/2019

The leasing experience at Kistler Ford was great. Steven Eckstein is an exemplary product specialist. He is helpful in explaining all of the options available to you and he makes you feel like he simply wants you to be happy with whatever choices you make. Would highly recommend Kistler Ford and Steven Eckstein to all of my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

GREAT EXPERIANCE!

by Stevew313 on 03/06/2019

Fast. Helpful. Friendly, and knowledgeable!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Flightdoc on 02/25/2019

The staff was awesome! It was like working with your family or best friend. There was no pressure to make a purchase, just friendly advice. I highly recommend Kistler Ford to help you with your new or new to you vehicle purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Randall Zuccarell, Owner

by contactrkz on 01/07/2019

Fabulous! Very informative and complete. Great crew!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Car

by Rlechner on 12/05/2018

Ford has been so helpful and friendly, they made sure I got the vehicle I wanted and needed, they did not just try it sell me anything, they listened to me as a customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Kistler Ford review

by seliebert on 10/30/2018

Nick our salesman was a delight to work with. Best experience ever purchasing a vehicle. We will not go anywhere else in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome Experience

by Kkcarte on 09/08/2017

I couldn't be more satisfied with my experience. They took care of me from start to finish and helped me get into my first new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Rerurn costumer

by nrkane38 on 06/15/2017

I leased my 2nd f150 and i wanted to get 3 things on this new one and i was able to get them and was approved reallu quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

2016 focus

by stevenj76 on 10/11/2016

we buy all are cars at kistler ford. great salespeople and general manager. service department excellent. i wanted to thank Sunday for all the help she did. she went above and beyond and we really appreciate that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great dealership

by BTucker20 on 04/25/2016

I bought a 2015 Ford Taurus SHO and traded in a 2010 Taurus SHO. The salesman said this was going to be the last year the SHO was produced and I love my car, the performance and the options. I wanted to make sure that I have the latest of these vehicles. I believe it would be a travesty to cease to produce this vehicle as it is one of the finest automobiles I have ever owned. By the way, I have owned 5 of these vehicles starting with 1993 and I can afford any vehicle I want. The rebates were amazing and my new payment is $254 less than I was paying for my 2010. The sales staff and the finance staff was great and I will definitely return when it's time to buy a new Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

No Hassle Buying

by scottinc2004 on 02/17/2016

I got a 2016 Ford Fusion and I love it! The entire process was very smooth and quick. I started looking on a Wednesday and took delivery on Thursday. Exactly what I was looking for and the price was perfect. My Product Specialist Sunday Crandall was very helpful and friendly. The entire staff at Kistler Ford, they are amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Love my Ford Edge

by Kaileyiscool on 02/12/2016

Thank you for my awesome, sweet ride. This is my second vehicle from Kistler Ford. Thanks Guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome love it there

by Tiffany8168 on 02/05/2016

The staff was very helpful very nice and it didn't take too long there to find a car and I love my 2009 ford focus

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

My Kistler Experience is 5 Stars!!

by shanola on 01/24/2016

This is the third vehicle from Kistler. The first 2 were Fusions that I leased and this time I purchased a Focus and I love it! I have always had very friendly, knowledgeable service every time I am there for even an oil change.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

CAKE!

by LouPratt on 01/18/2016

My expectations were exceeded from start to finish! Within a few minutes and after only a few questions, Morgan knew exactly what I was hoping for, from my trade on my F150 to a lease in a new Ford Escape. He took all of my information to Stephen who chose the perfect vehicle for me. Max clearly laid out all the financial information so there was no question regarding the terms of my new lease. Such a great team and an effortless experience! Above all, Morgan was such a pleasure to deal with. There was no doubt in my mind that he loves his job and truly cares that people are completely satisfied with their entire experience at Kistler Ford. I WAS and AM completely satisfied, from my trade, to finding exactly what I wanted in a new vehicle, to the confidence I feel from the maintenance and customer service I will receive in the future. Not only will I recommend Kistler Ford to everyone I know, I will also recommend Morgan. He made me feel like I was sitting down, catching up with an old friend...and that meant the world to me. Thank you all so very much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Clean car, good quick service

by yooperland on 12/30/2015

I was pleased with the amount of service we received when purchasing our Aviator. The car was in excellent shape. Clean and in good condition. When we purchase a vehicle, the dealer usually fills the gas tank. That was not done here. Now the problem is, getting my husband to let me drive MY Aviator. Thank you for your kind salesmen. We have never purchased from Kistler before although we have purchased from most in Toledo. We will be looking at Kistler in the future and telling my family about your dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Escape

by brooke1980 on 12/23/2015

They worked hard to help me get the car I wanted. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Phenominal experience

by happycstmer777 on 11/23/2015

We would like to thank Kistler Ford and there entire staff for an outstanding customer experience. Sonja was our sales gal and she was very knowledgeable and honest which you typically don"t find now days. We want to thank Max in the finance office for offering us different options to help protect our investment!! Thank you Kistler Ford!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Superior Service

by netranger4 on 10/28/2015

Being a service customer for nearly 15 years, with uniformly excellent experience, my continued patronage speaks for itself. The quality is remembered long after price is forgotten.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
329 cars in stock
225 new84 used20 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

We are not a CAR DEALERSHIP!

It has been over 5 years since we changed the experience people have when purchasing a vehicle, we were not sure if this would work but, we are happy to report people love the experience we are giving them.

So what did we do?

We asked what were the pain points when purchasing a vehicle, people did not enjoy commissioned salespeople. The trust factor just is not there so we got rid of commissioned salespeople!

The results have been..

#1 Ranking in Consumer Satisfaction locally and in the top 5% in the Nation!

Lower Prices

Reviews online supporting the process.

We at Kistler Ford strive to be cutting edge, new. fresh and consumer friendly!

We offer an EXCLUSIVE Kistler for Life Program.

*Lifetime Engine Guarantee

*Car Washes for Life

*Oil Changes (Up to 6*)

*This is just a couple of the benefits...

This program is NO CHARGE!

