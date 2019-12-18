Ballas Buick GMC

5715 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43615
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ballas Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
sales Rating

2020 GMC Trrain

by Edsara39 on 12/18/2019

Ballas is one of 5 places I was checking on getting a SUV. They gave a price less than the car I turned in on my lease. My wife considers it her Christmas gift. If she is happy then I’m totally happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Customer

by Katkat1 on 03/06/2019

Great they check out my problem and stay over to fix it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by cookielady61 on 05/15/2018

I’m so thrilled with my experience at Ballas!! My tire warranty has paid for itself already with two replacements within two years!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

George Ballas Buick

by mjgrondin on 04/19/2018

We are very happy this is the second car we leased from them, we have a 2017 Buick envision and now a 2018 GMC Terrain. The customer service from salesman (Eric Reed) to final signing was good from start to finish,. no complaints.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by john582 on 04/24/2012

After having a very poor experience at another local dealership, we called a salesman we had seen at Ballas while browsing for cars. We talked many times on the phone, and they assured us that they had a GMC Terrain that matched our needs exactly. When we went to the dealership, they had the car that they had described to us. They evaluated our trade-in and after a short period of negotiating, we reached a deal that we considered very favorable. We purchased the car that evening and picked it up on Monday morning. The salesman spent a lot of time to make sure that all of our questions about the new car were answered. This was a very pleasant experience for us. They gave us a very fair price for our trade-in and negotiated a very fair price on the new 2012 GMC Terrain. The dealers personnel were pleasant and professional at all times. We would highly recommend Ballas Buick G.M.C. to anyone who is interested in getting a great deal on a great car without all of the hassle that many dealerships provide.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
