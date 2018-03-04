Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Tiffin Ford Lincoln

Tiffin Ford Lincoln

Visit dealer’s website 
2020 W State Rte 18, Tiffin, OH 44883
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Tiffin Ford Lincoln

27 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Experience! Love the Reineke Tiffin family!

by Bcoressel on 04/03/2018

The atmosphere at the Tiffin dealership was fabulous. My sales associate Gary was very helpful and answered all my questions. Amanda did my financial papers and I was very pleased and happy with her. Everyone was very friendly. The sales manager went above and beyond to make my experience a success. Thank you all so much! Love my Kia Soul!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great experience

by edge419 on 03/29/2018

Shaun Conley was very personable and knowledgeable He did not pressure us at all. We had a great experience buying a new Edge

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tiffin Ford

by JBolteV on 07/18/2017

Always welcoming and helpful to every customer that walks in their door. Helped me find a great vehicle and I couldn't be happier!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great

by Winter104 on 06/21/2017

The service was second to none the entire staff made me and my family feel welcome well worth the short drive will be back again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buick Regal 2011

by MignonG on 04/03/2017

I had a truly wonderful experience with the process. Buying a car has never been so easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing!!!!!

by Reneeuhl on 12/20/2016

Shaun Conley and the amazing staff there made my experience awesome! Super nice, honest, and family like atmosphere at Reineke. This is the second new vehicle we have bought there and will continue to. Thank you Ford and Reineke!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Manager

by getsmart65 on 09/15/2016

Very different from my previous experiences at other dealerships, staff was pleasant, very professional, entire step for purchasing my vehicle was prompt and educational without all the pressures of buying a car. This is definitely my first and most rewarding experience at any dealership. Thanks....Thanks again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tiffin Ford is a great place to purchase a new vehicle.

by mattwilde on 08/28/2016

Jon and Brian, both relatively new to the dealership, did a great job of finding what I was interested in, getting the deal done in a timely matter, and most importantly, being friendly and personal throughout the whole process. I value that human connection we shared more than any low price they could have gotten me. Treating strangers like longtime friends will get you more business than any hot discounts or deals ever will.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford Escape

by jjf1620 on 07/26/2016

My husband and I greatly enjoyed our experience at Tiffin Ford! They got us the exact car we were wanting and the financing process was very easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

12 accord

by Jhernandez34 on 06/23/2016

I purchased a 2012 Honda Accord from Shaun Conley. It was quick easy and simple!!! I purchased my girlfriends vehicle there n it was same type of transaction! Will continue to get my cars from reineke! Oh and Brad Lonsway is the bomb!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very helpful staff

by ashtonbrite on 06/01/2016

The person who helped me get my car was wonderful. Our entire family only goes to him to buy cars because he takes such good care of us. We really appreciate all that he does. Just in case it's not in your records, his name is Mark Dyer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Our experience at Tiffin Ford Lincoln, Tiffin, Ohio

by new2015KR on 05/14/2016

Clayton Neal is a real asset to your dealership. I called the dealership to inquire about the F-150 King Ranch and he answered the phone in a very professional way. That started our experience with your dealership. We traveled from the Port Clinton area, to the Tiffin dealership. Our main reason was to just look at the color bronze fire in person on a truck. Clayton answered all of our questions without pressuring us. He knows the product well. We took a long test ride, returned to the dealer and decided to purchase the truck. Since we had only intended to check on the color, we were not prepared to put a deposit on the truck. Clayton made all the arrangements necessary for us to return and purchase the truck on Friday. We were so impressed with your dealership, that our neighbors are asking us about you. We decided to have a bed cover, spray on bed liner and a hood bug deflector installed as well. Your detail department did an outstanding job, cleaning and prepping for delivery ...the vehicle looks "brand new".... All of the dealership associates were friendly and helpful...we are impressed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great services.

by ashbig58 on 04/05/2016

We particularly appreciate the personal services including delivery of our car and taking the trade-in at the same time. Finding just the car we needed was easy. Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Service

by drreser on 02/09/2016

Amanda Byrd was so helpful throughout my car buying process from start to stop...she's awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great personalized service!

by TiffinSLP on 02/05/2016

Sales personnel were knowledgeable, helpful, and timely on all matters related to our new MKC!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great services

by Zowhite on 01/19/2016

Everyone I dealt with was very engaging and professional. Mark Dyer took great care of my needs and communicated well. The lady who called concerning the warranty was great. Also I had the same driver twice. He was amazing. I have already spread the word about your dealership to everyone who will listen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Team and Wonderful Services

by louden22 on 11/15/2015

My first car buying experience was excellent. The team exceeded my expectations and took very good care of me and my financial needs. Both my mother and I were very impressed and will be recommending Reineke Family Dealerships to family and friends from now on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford review

by Ssmith89498 on 11/11/2015

I had an overall good experience processing from Ford. I had a few minor set backs initially with the car, but ford was diligent and work quickly to fix the issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service!

by Tribefan19820 on 11/06/2015

Purchased a 2013 Fusion (Ford Certified Pre-owned). Gary Scherger was very helpful at finding exactly what I wanted and the communication was superb. The process was smooth from the test drive thru the delivery. The entire staff has always been very friendly and helpful every time I've visited the dealership. Always a very positive experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New vehicle purchase

by apuesey on 09/15/2015

We leased a 2016 Ford Fusion. It was a wonderful experience from start to finish. Everyone was very friendly and helpful. I will definitely be a return customer and would not hesitate to recommend Tiffin Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Services!

by Linds818 on 09/03/2015

I had orginally looked at a vehicle at a different dealer and then decided to look in Tiffin. Gary gave me a better deal than the other place and it was a nicer model! It's a 2016 Ford Escape and it's perfect for us, our one year old and our next child due in March. It has great safety ratings, its modern, and nice and roomy! The staff was very nice and we are very satisfied with our whole experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
61 cars in stock
0 new26 used35 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|0 used|
8 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for