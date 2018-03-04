Tiffin Ford Lincoln
Awesome Experience! Love the Reineke Tiffin family!
by 04/03/2018on
The atmosphere at the Tiffin dealership was fabulous. My sales associate Gary was very helpful and answered all my questions. Amanda did my financial papers and I was very pleased and happy with her. Everyone was very friendly. The sales manager went above and beyond to make my experience a success. Thank you all so much! Love my Kia Soul!
great experience
by 03/29/2018on
Shaun Conley was very personable and knowledgeable He did not pressure us at all. We had a great experience buying a new Edge
Tiffin Ford
by 07/18/2017on
Always welcoming and helpful to every customer that walks in their door. Helped me find a great vehicle and I couldn't be happier!
Great
by 06/21/2017on
The service was second to none the entire staff made me and my family feel welcome well worth the short drive will be back again
Buick Regal 2011
by 04/03/2017on
I had a truly wonderful experience with the process. Buying a car has never been so easy.
Amazing!!!!!
by 12/20/2016on
Shaun Conley and the amazing staff there made my experience awesome! Super nice, honest, and family like atmosphere at Reineke. This is the second new vehicle we have bought there and will continue to. Thank you Ford and Reineke!
Manager
by 09/15/2016on
Very different from my previous experiences at other dealerships, staff was pleasant, very professional, entire step for purchasing my vehicle was prompt and educational without all the pressures of buying a car. This is definitely my first and most rewarding experience at any dealership. Thanks....Thanks again.
Tiffin Ford is a great place to purchase a new vehicle.
by 08/28/2016on
Jon and Brian, both relatively new to the dealership, did a great job of finding what I was interested in, getting the deal done in a timely matter, and most importantly, being friendly and personal throughout the whole process. I value that human connection we shared more than any low price they could have gotten me. Treating strangers like longtime friends will get you more business than any hot discounts or deals ever will.
Ford Escape
by 07/26/2016on
My husband and I greatly enjoyed our experience at Tiffin Ford! They got us the exact car we were wanting and the financing process was very easy!
12 accord
by 06/23/2016on
I purchased a 2012 Honda Accord from Shaun Conley. It was quick easy and simple!!! I purchased my girlfriends vehicle there n it was same type of transaction! Will continue to get my cars from reineke! Oh and Brad Lonsway is the bomb!!!
Very helpful staff
by 06/01/2016on
The person who helped me get my car was wonderful. Our entire family only goes to him to buy cars because he takes such good care of us. We really appreciate all that he does. Just in case it's not in your records, his name is Mark Dyer.
Our experience at Tiffin Ford Lincoln, Tiffin, Ohio
by 05/14/2016on
Clayton Neal is a real asset to your dealership. I called the dealership to inquire about the F-150 King Ranch and he answered the phone in a very professional way. That started our experience with your dealership. We traveled from the Port Clinton area, to the Tiffin dealership. Our main reason was to just look at the color bronze fire in person on a truck. Clayton answered all of our questions without pressuring us. He knows the product well. We took a long test ride, returned to the dealer and decided to purchase the truck. Since we had only intended to check on the color, we were not prepared to put a deposit on the truck. Clayton made all the arrangements necessary for us to return and purchase the truck on Friday. We were so impressed with your dealership, that our neighbors are asking us about you. We decided to have a bed cover, spray on bed liner and a hood bug deflector installed as well. Your detail department did an outstanding job, cleaning and prepping for delivery ...the vehicle looks "brand new".... All of the dealership associates were friendly and helpful...we are impressed.
Great services.
by 04/05/2016on
We particularly appreciate the personal services including delivery of our car and taking the trade-in at the same time. Finding just the car we needed was easy. Thanks.
Awesome Service
by 02/09/2016on
Amanda Byrd was so helpful throughout my car buying process from start to stop...she's awesome!
Great personalized service!
by 02/05/2016on
Sales personnel were knowledgeable, helpful, and timely on all matters related to our new MKC!
Great services
by 01/19/2016on
Everyone I dealt with was very engaging and professional. Mark Dyer took great care of my needs and communicated well. The lady who called concerning the warranty was great. Also I had the same driver twice. He was amazing. I have already spread the word about your dealership to everyone who will listen.
Great Team and Wonderful Services
by 11/15/2015on
My first car buying experience was excellent. The team exceeded my expectations and took very good care of me and my financial needs. Both my mother and I were very impressed and will be recommending Reineke Family Dealerships to family and friends from now on.
Ford review
by 11/11/2015on
I had an overall good experience processing from Ford. I had a few minor set backs initially with the car, but ford was diligent and work quickly to fix the issues.
Excellent service!
by 11/06/2015on
Purchased a 2013 Fusion (Ford Certified Pre-owned). Gary Scherger was very helpful at finding exactly what I wanted and the communication was superb. The process was smooth from the test drive thru the delivery. The entire staff has always been very friendly and helpful every time I've visited the dealership. Always a very positive experience!
New vehicle purchase
by 09/15/2015on
We leased a 2016 Ford Fusion. It was a wonderful experience from start to finish. Everyone was very friendly and helpful. I will definitely be a return customer and would not hesitate to recommend Tiffin Ford.
Great Services!
by 09/03/2015on
I had orginally looked at a vehicle at a different dealer and then decided to look in Tiffin. Gary gave me a better deal than the other place and it was a nicer model! It's a 2016 Ford Escape and it's perfect for us, our one year old and our next child due in March. It has great safety ratings, its modern, and nice and roomy! The staff was very nice and we are very satisfied with our whole experience!
