Clayton Neal is a real asset to your dealership. I called the dealership to inquire about the F-150 King Ranch and he answered the phone in a very professional way. That started our experience with your dealership. We traveled from the Port Clinton area, to the Tiffin dealership. Our main reason was to just look at the color bronze fire in person on a truck. Clayton answered all of our questions without pressuring us. He knows the product well. We took a long test ride, returned to the dealer and decided to purchase the truck. Since we had only intended to check on the color, we were not prepared to put a deposit on the truck. Clayton made all the arrangements necessary for us to return and purchase the truck on Friday. We were so impressed with your dealership, that our neighbors are asking us about you. We decided to have a bed cover, spray on bed liner and a hood bug deflector installed as well. Your detail department did an outstanding job, cleaning and prepping for delivery ...the vehicle looks "brand new".... All of the dealership associates were friendly and helpful...we are impressed. Read more