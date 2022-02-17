Serpentini Chevrolet of Tallmadge
Customer Reviews of Serpentini Chevrolet of Tallmadge
2022 equinox
by 02/17/2022on
Michael did an excellent job helping me out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job by Serpentini tallmadge
by 12/16/2019on
Great job by the sales staff getting me in the vehicle I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 12/26/2016on
Lof, repair wiper
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bad repair
by 12/20/2016on
I took my 07 Aveo in to get a dionostic done and 2 days later got the valve cover gasket repaired. In the dionostic it was stated that the #4 spark plug was loose but nothing serious. A day after the valve cover repair was made my #4 spark plug blew from the head. After another person checked the head, it was determined the threads had been cross threaded. When I got ahold of the dealership, I was told it would cost me even more to have it repaired.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Service Review
by 11/13/2016on
My new Corvette had a minor flaw with the racing stripe. I told the dealer and they took care of it right away. They were very prompt and helpful.Everyone was very courteous. Great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Serpentini Chevrolet Service Department
by 06/24/2016on
Prompt, friendly service in a clean,professional environment. They kept me informed throughout the process and accomplished the repair quickly and effectively.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great dealership very clean, friendly, and huge
by 05/31/2016on
Serpintini Chevrolet in akron ohio is a great dealership. The dealership is super clean, tons of vehicles specialty vehicles with aftermarket parts that other dealerships would have to order the vehicle if you want one like that. I cant say anything bad about the place the service department treated me like I have been coming there for years. Great job guys and gals keep up the good work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SerpentinI in Tallmadge
by 05/12/2016on
Your associate, Derek was a GREAT HELP with our purchase of my Silverado 1500 Z71.Everyone was polite,cars displayed that so u can get in and walk around the outside without any problem.Thanks,we love our truck and will be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 05/07/2016on
Serpentine has always had a great service department
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience
by 07/11/2015on
It was a fantastic experience, I actually enjoyed buying a new car, which in the past has been a difficult process. Nick Saltis did a fantastic job, it was a great pleasure working with him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Experience with Serpentini
by 03/27/2015on
The sales staff was very helpful and they were not too pushy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service at Serpentini Chevrolet
by 01/17/2015on
Hi, I received quick attention as I entered the dealership, I was treated with respect and received fast service on my Auto. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments