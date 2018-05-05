Park Ford
More than pleased customer...
by 05/05/2018on
Everyone at PARK Ford is great! This is my 2nd Ford Focus Lease through Park Ford since i retired and left God's Paradise California for life in OH! The Service Dept at Park is awesome.... Highly recommend Park Ford to everyone! Loyal "Ford" customer since i bought my beautiful 1979 Ford Thunderbird from Goddard Ford all those years ago...
Friendly
by 11/22/2016on
It was fine. Came in for an oil change on my 2015 escape n ran into Todd and left with a 2017 Escape. So told him next time I come in to do an oil change to make sure I come on Wednesday when he is not there so not to buy another car. But love the car n finally got the car color I wanted, blue. Everybody was great n friendly. Would recommend Park Ford to all my friends who might be looking for a new or used car. Thank you all so much.
Great service from Park Ford
by 06/22/2016on
Francis was extremely helpful and went above and beyond my expectations. He worked with me to search for the vehicle configuration I wanted and the process worked extremely smoothly. It was a pleasure working with Francis
2016 F-150 XLT Crew Cab 4x4
by 05/17/2016on
I ordered a new 2016 F-150 XLT Crew Cab from Park Ford. Also terminated a 2013 F150 lease at same time. Love the new truck, and very happy with overall experience. Very speedy delivery.
2016 Fusion SE
by 12/29/2015on
I was looking for a car for my wife. We had just came from a Hyundai dealer where we took a test drive. I knew that Park Ford had the 2016 Fusion SE on sale because I saw it in their weekly ad. When we arrived we were met at the door by Tom Cappozi, which was funny because he is the salesperson that sold me my 2013 Escape. Tom showed us the Fusion on sale, asked my wife some questions, and found 2 Fusions on the lot that had the options she wanted. Tom honored the sale price and just added the options cost to that price. My wife picked the White Fusion and has been extremely pleased with the decision so far. Over the years I have purchased several vehicles from Park Ford. Because of my very positive history at Park Ford I will always be purchasing Ford's and having them serviced at Park.
Park delivers outstanding service
by 12/04/2015on
My wife purchased a 2012 Explorer in November of that year. She drives many miles for work and was out of her warranty in the first year. Shortly after the car had some issues with air conditioning compressor. Ford was not willing to assist with the cost. The service manager at Park stepped in and took care of the cost because he wanted us to be confident in the car we purchaed. That sold me on Park Ford. I knew then I would be a long time customer. I just purchaed a 2016 Fusion from Tom Capozzi, he sold us the Explorer too, and could not be happier. Tom is outstanding. Your service department is top notch. Your staff at Park are by far the best people I have ever met in the car business. I would not consider purchasing a vehicle anywhere else. Thank you for outstanding customer servivce.
Awesome service, easy quick purchase
by 10/14/2015on
Todd took care of me. You had the vehicle I wanted. He answered all my questions. No haggling they just got the desk done. Thank you Todd.
great service
by 09/24/2015on
Everyone was great. all the new features were completely explained to me.
Sales with a smile
by 09/08/2015on
Alex Shinn was an amazing salesman. He did not use sales tactics that pressured me at all, unlike some other dealerships.
2 Happy Customers
by 08/13/2015on
we purchased a 2016 escape and it couldn't have been easier. we stopped in to park ford to take the first step in buying a car. we initially wanted to get paperwork going on the financial end, so as to determine what vehicles to look over. upon establishing that the rest went like clockwork. so, after a test fit for me, the wife,(4' 10") we decided a car was out. then todd showed us the escape. it was a '14, and very nice. then todd showed us 2 sets of numbers .....one for the escape we test drove, and the other was for a 2016 escape. it was a 'no brainer' situation....we are very pleased with our purchase and have retold our experience with our friends as we show-off our new escape. thanks again guys of park ford from 2 happy customers!
My salesman Jim really listened to what I needed and made it happen!
by 08/12/2015on
I initially went to Klaben Ford in Kent, Ohio without success. They didn't have what I wanted and were not willing to look to see if other dealerships had the vehicle I wanted. I really wanted an Escape with heated seats due to my arthritis and degenerative disc disease. Heat really relieves my pain and helps me to be more functional. I was told I could only get heated seats in the Titanium model they had for $10,000 more than my budget would allow. They even went as far as to tell me they had the exact vehicle I wanted and to come in. When I arrived it was the Titanium and not what I wanted. The salesman knew it was not what I wanted because I was very straightforward about what I did and did not want and what my financial restrictions were. I was not happy and was then going to buy a Subaru that not only had heated seats, heated mirrors, and heated windshield wipers for the same price. I am from Detroit and have considered myself a Ford Girl. I really wanted a Ford. My friend, Jeff Schumaker referred me to his dealership and I went to Park Ford to see if they could help me. They were very professional and genuine and not only listened to my needs but did everything they could to get my needs met. I ended up with the exact Ford Escape SE that I wanted in the color I wanted. They were able to put in a heated seat on the driver's side and put in remote start so that I can heat my car in the winter months. This not only helps my problems with pain but also my asthma, which is exasperated by cold temperatures. They didn't have to but they also gave me the all weather mats. When I went back for the installation of the above they had to hurry the installation because their was a medical emergency in my family and I had to get the vehicle back as soon as possible to drive to Detroit. They were great! I will definitely buy from Park Ford again and refer my friends and family. They said they would be rewarding my friend for referring me and I appreciate that as well. All in all, my salesman was great, the financial personnel were great, and so were all those in the service department.
Great experience !!!!!!
by 07/30/2015on
My experience at Park Ford was and still is amazing thanks to Todd and Jeff . I am truly blessed to have the help that I received from Todd and Jeff . They are the reason I am driving a 2015 Ford focus , and for that I'm extremely greatful to the both of them!!!!! They are truly amazing !!!!! Thank you Nathalie Cates
Awesome service, great experience!
by 07/01/2015on
One of the best experiences of my life. Got an amazing car. Everyone was extremely friendly and helpful. Tracy Seery made sure that i understand everything in the car and how it worked. Already recommended park ford tallmadge to a couple of friends and will definetely do my future car shoppping there.
Yay
by 07/01/2015on
15 escape. Todd is polite and in tune with customers. Service experience was quick and my tight schedule was taken into consideration. Loan guy was nice but very slow. That process was the only part that was less than desired. To much off topic conversation. Just wanted to sign documents and get out off there. Was a little rude. Overall atmosphere fun and pleasant.
Grand service and staff
by 07/01/2015on
The dealership where I got my Ford Flex from is the ONLY place I buy cars/Trucks everyone there is so nice great personality, helpful, understanding and out going, always make me feel like part of the family, just to sit with them again I came back a couple days later with me grandchild and she got a Ford Focus. . Service has always been 100% !!!
Ordered my new 2015 Ford edge today !
by 04/30/2015on
I ordered my new car today from Park Ford ! They found me the suv I wanted , with the colors I wanted at a more than fair price ! Thank you Franco !
Francis Depitro is your car guy!
by 04/24/2015on
The man knows his stuff and makes it a very great car buying experience. Very low pressure experience and focused the deal around my wants and needs not around which vehicle they wanted to sell me like most dealers do. I highly recommend Francis and park ford for your future vehicle purchases!
Francis DePetro wins again!!
by 04/11/2015on
Francis did an awesome job in helping me today to get into a new lease! Would definitely recommend Francis to family members!
Francis is AWESOME!
by 04/07/2015on
Francis was knowledgeable about the product, was fair, and genuinely honest. Talked me out of an inferior product from a competitor and sold me on the benefits of my new vehicle.
best buying experience
by 03/29/2015on
A huge thank you to Park Ford and the best salesman on the planet Francis DePetro. Can't wait to get behind the wheel of our 15 Ford Fusion. Thanks for everything. These guys go above and beyond expectations.
Excellent service
by 03/25/2015on
Francis is an excellent salesman. We test drove a couple different models until I found the right one. They worked with me to find he best deal available. Everyone was very friendly and welcoming. The service department was also helpful in getting me in the same day when my tire got a nail in it.
