5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I initially went to Klaben Ford in Kent, Ohio without success. They didn't have what I wanted and were not willing to look to see if other dealerships had the vehicle I wanted. I really wanted an Escape with heated seats due to my arthritis and degenerative disc disease. Heat really relieves my pain and helps me to be more functional. I was told I could only get heated seats in the Titanium model they had for $10,000 more than my budget would allow. They even went as far as to tell me they had the exact vehicle I wanted and to come in. When I arrived it was the Titanium and not what I wanted. The salesman knew it was not what I wanted because I was very straightforward about what I did and did not want and what my financial restrictions were. I was not happy and was then going to buy a Subaru that not only had heated seats, heated mirrors, and heated windshield wipers for the same price. I am from Detroit and have considered myself a Ford Girl. I really wanted a Ford. My friend, Jeff Schumaker referred me to his dealership and I went to Park Ford to see if they could help me. They were very professional and genuine and not only listened to my needs but did everything they could to get my needs met. I ended up with the exact Ford Escape SE that I wanted in the color I wanted. They were able to put in a heated seat on the driver's side and put in remote start so that I can heat my car in the winter months. This not only helps my problems with pain but also my asthma, which is exasperated by cold temperatures. They didn't have to but they also gave me the all weather mats. When I went back for the installation of the above they had to hurry the installation because their was a medical emergency in my family and I had to get the vehicle back as soon as possible to drive to Detroit. They were great! I will definitely buy from Park Ford again and refer my friends and family. They said they would be rewarding my friend for referring me and I appreciate that as well. All in all, my salesman was great, the financial personnel were great, and so were all those in the service department. Read more