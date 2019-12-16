Serpentini Chevrolet of Tallmadge

140 West Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Serpentini Chevrolet of Tallmadge

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Great job by Serpentini tallmadge

by Nwaaa11 on 12/16/2019

Great job by the sales staff getting me in the vehicle I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

11 Reviews
Sort by:
1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Paulamo on 12/26/2016

Lof, repair wiper

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Bad repair

by Tdubach on 12/20/2016

I took my 07 Aveo in to get a dionostic done and 2 days later got the valve cover gasket repaired. In the dionostic it was stated that the #4 spark plug was loose but nothing serious. A day after the valve cover repair was made my #4 spark plug blew from the head. After another person checked the head, it was determined the threads had been cross threaded. When I got ahold of the dealership, I was told it would cost me even more to have it repaired.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Review

by EdBRMvette on 11/13/2016

My new Corvette had a minor flaw with the racing stripe. I told the dealer and they took care of it right away. They were very prompt and helpful.Everyone was very courteous. Great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Serpentini Chevrolet Service Department

by JL54321 on 06/24/2016

Prompt, friendly service in a clean,professional environment. They kept me informed throughout the process and accomplished the repair quickly and effectively.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

great dealership very clean, friendly, and huge

by jkoginos on 05/31/2016

Serpintini Chevrolet in akron ohio is a great dealership. The dealership is super clean, tons of vehicles specialty vehicles with aftermarket parts that other dealerships would have to order the vehicle if you want one like that. I cant say anything bad about the place the service department treated me like I have been coming there for years. Great job guys and gals keep up the good work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

SerpentinI in Tallmadge

by Jimmy2016 on 05/12/2016

Your associate, Derek was a GREAT HELP with our purchase of my Silverado 1500 Z71.Everyone was polite,cars displayed that so u can get in and walk around the outside without any problem.Thanks,we love our truck and will be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by Markcaetta on 05/07/2016

Serpentine has always had a great service department

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome experience

by mmayo8199 on 07/11/2015

It was a fantastic experience, I actually enjoyed buying a new car, which in the past has been a difficult process. Nick Saltis did a fantastic job, it was a great pleasure working with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Experience with Serpentini

by tammie27 on 03/27/2015

The sales staff was very helpful and they were not too pushy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service at Serpentini Chevrolet

by Tfield92859 on 01/17/2015

Hi, I received quick attention as I entered the dealership, I was treated with respect and received fast service on my Auto. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
