service Rating

I took my 07 Aveo in to get a dionostic done and 2 days later got the valve cover gasket repaired. In the dionostic it was stated that the #4 spark plug was loose but nothing serious. A day after the valve cover repair was made my #4 spark plug blew from the head. After another person checked the head, it was determined the threads had been cross threaded. When I got ahold of the dealership, I was told it would cost me even more to have it repaired. Read more