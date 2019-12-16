I took my 07 Aveo in to get a dionostic done and 2 days later got the valve cover gasket repaired. In the dionostic it was stated that the #4 spark plug was loose but nothing serious. A day after the valve cover repair was made my #4 spark plug blew from the head. After another person checked the head, it was determined the threads had been cross threaded. When I got ahold of the dealership, I was told it would cost me even more to have it repaired.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Serpintini Chevrolet in akron ohio is a great dealership. The dealership is super clean, tons of vehicles specialty vehicles with aftermarket parts that other dealerships would have to order the vehicle if you want one like that. I cant say anything bad about the place the service department treated me like I have been coming there for years. Great job guys and gals keep up the good work.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Your associate, Derek was a GREAT HELP with our purchase of my Silverado 1500 Z71.Everyone was polite,cars displayed that so u can get in and walk around the outside without any problem.Thanks,we love our truck and will be back!
