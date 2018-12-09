service Rating

my vehicle was dropped off Tuesday morning for a determination of what, if anything needed to be fixed on the front end, other than an alignment. I was told later in the day that I needed a couple of outside tie rods and an inner tie rod, and I should get new tires. I ended up with a rental car and told them to go ahead with the work. They said they were hoping to get it done by the end of the next day. Then they called back on Wednesday and said it would not be done until 12:00 on Friday. On Friday, I called to see when I could pick it up and they changed the time to 1:00. At 2:00, I left work since we closed early for the holiday, to get my car. When I arrived, it was still up on the rack. By the time I got out of there, it was about 3:45. My point is, it should not take nearly 4 full days for a couple of tie rods, 4 tires and an alignment, especially when I am renting a car at $30 a day. I will say that my representative was very pleasant to deal with and made sure to get my car cleaned before returning it to me. The hand wash did across the street did an excellent job inside and out. Hopefully, this was just a bad and very busy week for Park Ford because there service is usually very good! Read more