They fixed the front end of my vehicle after bringing it in for a second time. The plastic cover on the left side of the driver’s seat was NOT replaced. I was told they had to order the part, and that it would be in by Monday. It’s Thursday now and I haven’t heard a word.
Everyone at PARK Ford is great! This is my 2nd Ford Focus Lease through Park Ford since i retired and left God's Paradise California for life in OH! The Service Dept at Park is awesome.... Highly recommend Park Ford to everyone! Loyal "Ford" customer since i bought my beautiful 1979 Ford Thunderbird from Goddard Ford all those years ago...
my vehicle was dropped off Tuesday morning for a determination of what, if anything needed to be fixed on the front end, other than an alignment. I was told later in the day that I needed a couple of outside tie rods and an inner tie rod, and I should get new tires. I ended up with a rental car and told them to go ahead with the work. They said they were hoping to get it done by the end of the next day. Then they called back on Wednesday and said it would not be done until 12:00 on Friday. On Friday, I called to see when I could pick it up and they changed the time to 1:00. At 2:00, I left work since we closed early for the holiday, to get my car. When I arrived, it was still up on the rack. By the time I got out of there, it was about 3:45. My point is, it should not take nearly 4 full days for a couple of tie rods, 4 tires and an alignment, especially when I am renting a car at $30 a day. I will say that my representative was very pleasant to deal with and made sure to get my car cleaned before returning it to me. The hand wash did across the street did an excellent job inside and out. Hopefully, this was just a bad and very busy week for Park Ford because there service is usually very good!
It was fine. Came in for an oil change on my 2015 escape n ran into Todd and left with a 2017 Escape. So told him next time I come in to do an oil change to make sure I come on Wednesday when he is not there so not to buy another car. But love the car n finally got the car color I wanted, blue. Everybody was great n friendly. Would recommend Park Ford to all my friends who might be looking for a new or used car. Thank you all so much.
Came in to have my oil changed and get a free car wash. When I arrived, I was informed that the guy who normally does the car washing was leaving at 4 and my appointment was originally scheduled for 4 pm. Kristina (I believe that is her name) went above and beyond to help me out and get my car washed before my oil change started. I really appreciated this more than I can say.
Francis was extremely helpful and went above and beyond my expectations. He worked with me to search for the vehicle configuration I wanted and the process worked extremely smoothly. It was a pleasure working with Francis
I was looking for a car for my wife. We had just came from a Hyundai dealer where we took a test drive. I knew that Park Ford had the 2016 Fusion SE on sale because I saw it in their weekly ad. When we arrived we were met at the door by Tom Cappozi, which was funny because he is the salesperson that sold me my 2013 Escape. Tom showed us the Fusion on sale, asked my wife some questions, and found 2 Fusions on the lot that had the options she wanted. Tom honored the sale price and just added the options cost to that price. My wife picked the White Fusion and has been extremely pleased with the decision so far. Over the years I have purchased several vehicles from Park Ford. Because of my very positive history at Park Ford I will always be purchasing Ford's and having them serviced at Park.
My first problem is every time I take my truck in it cost $1000. In fact for a vehicle that only has 45,000 miles I have spent nearly $10,000. My second problem was after spending $1350 for a gas pump control and a turn up the vehicle had a miss. Turns out one plug was bad, apparently it was not properly tested.
