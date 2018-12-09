Park Ford

400 West Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Park Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
service Rating

J W

by jpwalck on 09/12/2018

Service advisor Ryan did an excellent job listening and taking great care of our vehicle. Technicians work was outstanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
service Rating

Park Ford is Pretty Great

by Michael on 09/11/2018

Staff was responsive and friendly. Always appreciate their shuttle service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by Rpence001 on 09/04/2018

Great Seevice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by TMD6577 on 08/21/2018

The staff is very professional and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Flex repair

by Moniluv on 08/12/2018

I took my car in for service. I was treated nicely and given shuttle service to and from my job while waiting on the repair. It was a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Car repair

by Blacktie on 08/09/2018

They fixed the front end of my vehicle after bringing it in for a second time. The plastic cover on the left side of the driver’s seat was NOT replaced. I was told they had to order the part, and that it would be in by Monday. It’s Thursday now and I haven’t heard a word.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Service

by JB11111 on 07/21/2018

Meets all my expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

More than pleased customer...

by Grandma61 on 05/05/2018

Everyone at PARK Ford is great! This is my 2nd Ford Focus Lease through Park Ford since i retired and left God's Paradise California for life in OH! The Service Dept at Park is awesome.... Highly recommend Park Ford to everyone! Loyal "Ford" customer since i bought my beautiful 1979 Ford Thunderbird from Goddard Ford all those years ago...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

Delay in Repairs

by FDROMAN on 12/26/2017

my vehicle was dropped off Tuesday morning for a determination of what, if anything needed to be fixed on the front end, other than an alignment. I was told later in the day that I needed a couple of outside tie rods and an inner tie rod, and I should get new tires. I ended up with a rental car and told them to go ahead with the work. They said they were hoping to get it done by the end of the next day. Then they called back on Wednesday and said it would not be done until 12:00 on Friday. On Friday, I called to see when I could pick it up and they changed the time to 1:00. At 2:00, I left work since we closed early for the holiday, to get my car. When I arrived, it was still up on the rack. By the time I got out of there, it was about 3:45. My point is, it should not take nearly 4 full days for a couple of tie rods, 4 tires and an alignment, especially when I am renting a car at $30 a day. I will say that my representative was very pleasant to deal with and made sure to get my car cleaned before returning it to me. The hand wash did across the street did an excellent job inside and out. Hopefully, this was just a bad and very busy week for Park Ford because there service is usually very good!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great

by emilysyaya05 on 06/10/2017

I think Chris was the person who helped me. He was very busy but took the time to take care of me as well. My service and experience at Park Ford is always good!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

On time as promissed

by Jhad626 on 06/09/2017

Excellent service, and on time as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Experience with Park Ford Service Dept

by LReed0615 on 05/12/2017

Everyone was very friendly, Christina who took care of me was great. She was very friendly and nice, fantastic

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Friendly

by Grandma61 on 11/22/2016

It was fine. Came in for an oil change on my 2015 escape n ran into Todd and left with a 2017 Escape. So told him next time I come in to do an oil change to make sure I come on Wednesday when he is not there so not to buy another car. But love the car n finally got the car color I wanted, blue. Everybody was great n friendly. Would recommend Park Ford to all my friends who might be looking for a new or used car. Thank you all so much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

good job and great ficility

by F150FXOR on 07/15/2016

F-150 wait little excessive but did job well,wash was great and well appreciated

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Above and Beyond

by adopp062715 on 07/01/2016

Came in to have my oil changed and get a free car wash. When I arrived, I was informed that the guy who normally does the car washing was leaving at 4 and my appointment was originally scheduled for 4 pm. Kristina (I believe that is her name) went above and beyond to help me out and get my car washed before my oil change started. I really appreciated this more than I can say.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Love the "works" package

by bosshogg6090 on 06/28/2016

Mike got my truck in a very timely manner and they did a great job and had me back on the road quickly. Hats off to the whole service team at Park Ford. I will def. reccomend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great service from Park Ford

by DaveGreen60 on 06/22/2016

Francis was extremely helpful and went above and beyond my expectations. He worked with me to search for the vehicle configuration I wanted and the process worked extremely smoothly. It was a pleasure working with Francis

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2016 F-150 XLT Crew Cab 4x4

by KCAConst on 05/17/2016

I ordered a new 2016 F-150 XLT Crew Cab from Park Ford. Also terminated a 2013 F150 lease at same time. Love the new truck, and very happy with overall experience. Very speedy delivery.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2016 Fusion SE

by Pratt1221 on 12/29/2015

I was looking for a car for my wife. We had just came from a Hyundai dealer where we took a test drive. I knew that Park Ford had the 2016 Fusion SE on sale because I saw it in their weekly ad. When we arrived we were met at the door by Tom Cappozi, which was funny because he is the salesperson that sold me my 2013 Escape. Tom showed us the Fusion on sale, asked my wife some questions, and found 2 Fusions on the lot that had the options she wanted. Tom honored the sale price and just added the options cost to that price. My wife picked the White Fusion and has been extremely pleased with the decision so far. Over the years I have purchased several vehicles from Park Ford. Because of my very positive history at Park Ford I will always be purchasing Ford's and having them serviced at Park.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

OIL CHANGE

by Bsmith1937 on 12/11/2015

Friendly and professional service. Facility has been very much improved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fred Griech

by Steeler1587 on 12/10/2015

My first problem is every time I take my truck in it cost $1000. In fact for a vehicle that only has 45,000 miles I have spent nearly $10,000. My second problem was after spending $1350 for a gas pump control and a turn up the vehicle had a miss. Turns out one plug was bad, apparently it was not properly tested.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
