One of the best things about this place is its laid-back atmosphere. I've bought several cars from dealers in the past and this purchase was one of the easiest I've experienced. The salesman, Mike, was highly knowledgeable and gave us plenty of time and space to check things out on our own. He took us out for our first test drive; and the next time, he let us go out on our own. I've never had that happen before! Furthermore, Mike responded to my emails within several hours. He also pointed out several deals that would allow us to get a better price (such as belonging to a Credit Union). If he hadn't mentioned these things, we would have had no idea that such things even existed. Finally, he didn't try to push options on us that we didn't want or need. The bottom line: we got the car we wanted with all of the features we wanted and for a price that was even lower than Edmunds's TMV price. I felt that we got a great deal with no pressure or hassles. What more would you want from a dealer? Read more