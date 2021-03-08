1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

So from my initial inquiry it was an unpleasant experience but I really wanted the vehicle due to the rarity of both the vehicle and color combination-so I held out hope. I also thought that even though I was purchasing a pre-owned luxury vehicle I was purchasing from a new Audi & Mercedes-Benz dealership so there was no way that the vehicle would be in absolute horrible shape as a trade-in or else it would have been sent to auction. I could have not been more incorrect. Had initially asked a litany of questions during my inquiry and throughout the sales process the answers were never provided. These questions included but were not limited to if the vehicle had any rust (it did but was never disclosed to me), if the leather had any tears or burns (there are several that were also never disclosed), and if there was any significant other interior or exterior damage (the front bumper cover is cracked). During negotiation the gentleman whom I dealt with was not overtly friendly and due to this I attempted to deal exclusively with the Sales Manager due to a lack of responsiveness-he ultimately snapped at me when I told him I was trying to deal with the Sales Manager directly and they never stepped in to assist. I flew in from Washington DC and I would have to say the only highlight of the purchase was the porter that was sent to pick me up from the airport and drove me back to the dealership. He was a young and jovial man eager to learn and I had a pleasant conversation with him during my ride. Upon arrival at the dealership Harry had the pleasantness associated with a sale and was strangely friendly. He did not however offer to show the vehicle to me in person before quickly asking for the balance of payment (I paid cash for the vehicle after a four figure deposit via my AMEX) and then shooing me off to the finance office. Would have to say having purchased luxury cars from dealerships all over the country that dealing with Ms. Russell was the absolute worst experience I have ever encountered. She was curt and rude and did not offer a smile the whole time I was in her office. There was no "thank you" ever said or any offer to follow-up with problems/questions given the fact I had just paid cash for a vehicle and was not leaving with title and lived 500+ miles away. I proceeded to hop in the vehicle and was met with a near empty tank with the gas light on and another dash light. Getting on the highway I was greeted with the fact that the vehicle needed suspension work which met for a not so enjoyable "long" test drive back to DC. If I could give this dealership less than "1" star I would. I have purchased luxury cars from dealerships throughout the country and can honestly say that this was my absolute worst experience and vehicle purchase. I honestly do not know how this dealership stays in business. The car I purchased from them is presently parked in my driveway undriveable. Read more