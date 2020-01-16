Dave White - our Chevy Dealer since 1960
by 01/16/2020on
I admire their people and teamwork.
Service
by 02/10/2019on
Dave white and Kyle do an amazing job!
Gary Thomppson, GM Retiree
by 10/02/2018on
All of the interactions I have had with various personnel at Dave White Chevrolet have been professional, customer oriented, and pleasant.
Please discuss fee first
by 08/15/2018on
Customers vehicles shouldn't be repaired unless the fee is discussed and authorization is given. I brought my vehicle in and asked to have it looked at due to a grinding noise on the rear passenger side. I wanted to know was it something minor or a important issue that needed to be repaired ( at a later date). I waited for an hour and then the Customer Service Rep told me it was good news and that the fender liner needed to be secured and they secured it. He then told me it only cost me $70. I replied $70? , I wish you would have informed me first." He said it would have been $100 with my deductible. The point is I had no plans and no funds reserved for car repair that day to get it fixed. The funds that were in my account was the exact amount I needed to pay another bill. Wgat if I had no funds on me at all? Since they fixed my vehicle without my authorization I had no choice but to pay since he already had my receipt written up.
2018 Chevy Equinox
by 08/09/2018on
Very Knowledgeable and Courteous...
Great Service Department and Sales Team
by 04/10/2018on
I recently visited to have a factory issue fixed with a light seal on my trunk. Not only was the repair done to my schedule, but the dealership lent me a loner car without me even asking, even though I recently purchased a second car from them when I brought my Camaro in for an oil change. Both service team and sales team exceeded my expectations and have already recommended to friends that are looking to buy a new vehicle to visit there.
great place to buy
by 02/26/2014on
My salesman was great. He listened to my needs and wants and if they didn't have the color or options he would find it and have it on the lot with in 48 hours, but know need they have a wide selection of trucks and colors on hand. They will and deal and they were up front and honest about pricing and mad sure I got every rebate out there to make that big price a real small price tag. The sales manager even come out to say hi and to make sure everything was going well. They also go out of their way to make sure you buying experience was a pleasant one and no force sale. the salesman also spent over a hour making sure my xm radio got set up and my onstar as well plus showed ne how to use all the features on the truck.
Dave White Chevrolet
by 12/25/2010on
One of the best things about this place is its laid-back atmosphere. I've bought several cars from dealers in the past and this purchase was one of the easiest I've experienced. The salesman, Mike, was highly knowledgeable and gave us plenty of time and space to check things out on our own. He took us out for our first test drive; and the next time, he let us go out on our own. I've never had that happen before! Furthermore, Mike responded to my emails within several hours. He also pointed out several deals that would allow us to get a better price (such as belonging to a Credit Union). If he hadn't mentioned these things, we would have had no idea that such things even existed. Finally, he didn't try to push options on us that we didn't want or need. The bottom line: we got the car we wanted with all of the features we wanted and for a price that was even lower than Edmunds's TMV price. I felt that we got a great deal with no pressure or hassles. What more would you want from a dealer?
Tried to charge me after the fact
by 07/23/2007on
I went there for a service call with a car I had under warranty. It turned out my issue wasnt covered. They called and told me that and offered to fix it (for a very, very high price) and I declined. I said I'd go pick up the car. They then called back and said it was an $80 charge because the issue wasnt covered under warranty and they charge that to look at the car. Needless to say I was irate. They ended up not charging me but not before my blood pressure was off the charts. I will say the people were courteous but that issue left a bad taste with me.
