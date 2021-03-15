5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I heard from this dealership via email as a response to an Edmunds's price request. The response was prompt and didn't have all of the boilerplate that other responses did (the other two I received sounded like a script written at GM headquarters comparing the Cruze to other cars). In fact, McNeill Chevy gave me an actual dollar-quote. Furthermore, it was a great price. I would have probably bought the car from McNeill; but being that the price was essentially the same as the quote I received from Dave White Chevrolet, which is several miles closer to where we live, we went with the Dave White dealership. All of my interactions with McNeill Chevy were positive, and I would recommend checking them out if you are looking to buy a Chevrolet. Read more