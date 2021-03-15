Customer Reviews of McNeill Chevrolet
2021 Silverado
by 03/15/2021on
Purchased a 2021 Silverado 2/8/21 from McNeil Chevrolet. Melissa did a nice job working with me to obtain a truck with the options I wanted. She was friendly and courteous. I am happy with my purchase and appreciate Melissa’s effort.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change and brake inspection
by 02/25/2021on
Fast service. I would have appreciated it if those driving my vehicle hadn't played with the radio.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
McNeill Chevy
by 12/25/2010on
I heard from this dealership via email as a response to an Edmunds's price request. The response was prompt and didn't have all of the boilerplate that other responses did (the other two I received sounded like a script written at GM headquarters comparing the Cruze to other cars). In fact, McNeill Chevy gave me an actual dollar-quote. Furthermore, it was a great price. I would have probably bought the car from McNeill; but being that the price was essentially the same as the quote I received from Dave White Chevrolet, which is several miles closer to where we live, we went with the Dave White dealership. All of my interactions with McNeill Chevy were positive, and I would recommend checking them out if you are looking to buy a Chevrolet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
