We are a full service Chevrolet Buick Dealer in Swanton, Ohio. Just a Short 15 Minute Drive from Toledo, Sylvania, Monclova, Holland, Wauseon and Perrysburg. McNeill Chevrolet Buick has been in business for over 74 years. We are Northwest Ohios Largest Family Owned Chevrolet Buick Dealer and we are routinely in the top 2% of CSI (customer satisfaction index) scores nationally. Experience The Difference at McNeill Chevrolet Buick.