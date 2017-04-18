Serpentini Chevrolet of Strongsville
Customer Reviews of Serpentini Chevrolet of Strongsville
My Chevy Cruze
by 04/18/2017on
Everything. Everyone was helpful specially Terri who showed me all my gadgets in my new Cruze . And Michael was so nice
Positive Experience
by 04/16/2017on
I liked the most that everyone was friendly, but not pushy. People seemed genuine unlike what you think of when you think about some car dealerships. Carol Crandall, Ellen Wuensch and David Fontanez were great to work with. David and a sales person named Jay actually helped get my car to my final location 45 min away. I want to also thanks the finance guy up front who helped to pull it all together. I did not feel pressured and the employees were respectful to me and to each other. They seemed to be genuine and genuinely like each other.
What a buying a car should be like.
by 04/11/2017on
For the first time ever, after buying many cars over the past 20 years. I can truly say I enjoyed this shopping experience. My sales person was the best and he kept me laughing and smiling the whole time. My first experience of many more. Serpertini thank you Drew and the Serpentini team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best decision I made
by 07/02/2016on
I was a very lucky girl. Both Ricardo and Xavier treated me with the highest level of respect and worked tirelessly to work something out for me. I had a very unique situation that left me with slim to zero options but they still managed to help me. They went above and beyond to make sure I as well as my son and my mother were comfortable and had anything that we possibly needed. I was very impressed with their professionalism as well as their ability to empathize with me. The rest of the staff treated me with the same amount of respect and I have been recommending people ever since.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Car Buying Experience
by 06/28/2016on
Terry (my salesman) did a fantastic job! This was my first car buying experience and he made it very smooth and easy for me. I was able to test drive the couple cars I was looking into and explained everything I needed to know. I ended up driving away in a brand new 2016 Chevy Spark. I love it! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
well worth the drive
by 06/18/2016on
Greated before I ever got to the Door by Rino, I was in hurry and had done my research, Rino got my Truck ready for me asked me if I was a Vetran and immediately began working the deal for the lowest possible price. The rest of the Staff entertained my Girlfriend while I took my Dream Truck for a ride,when I came back we haggled over the trade in I was happy and THEN they beat my pre-approved finance... 5 stars totally even if Moe was Army :) Semper Fi'
"Disappointed...and proud of it!"
by 04/13/2016on
Unfortunately, this has been the worst buying experience we have ever encountered. We were mislead and disrespected nearly every step of the way. It started with our first visit to Serpentini Chevrolet in Strongsville where we met with Jon Kostandaras. While friendly and courteous, Jon refused to answer our questions via email, instead insisting we come to the dealership for the answers. A week or so later, we stopped by the Serpentini Chevrolet to meet with Samantha Shemple, who followed up on a Kelley Blue Book offer to buy our car. Unfortunately, even though we mentioned this when we arrived, no one went to get her and we were redirected to Josh Channell, who initially seemed interested in helping us find a vehicle. Unfortunately, this took a turn for the worse after we became a more interested in a vehicle. We were at the dealership with our young children and repeatedly mentioned that we needed to leave soon because it was getting late. Josh, and the gentleman he introduced as his manager, Willis Tabron, wouldnt let up. They refused to offer us the amount for our vehicle even though Samantha Shemple said, This is the minimal price that is offered and we may be willing to pay you more for your vehicle. We are very serious about buying your vehicle TODAY! The only good to come out of this meeting was that we had tentatively agreed to a price, pending additional information I was to call about the next day. After calling Josh the next day and unable to come up with the information, Josh checked with my manager and assured me that we could proceed with the deal and to come back to the dealership that afternoon. Before we ended the call, I confirmed two things with Josh, 1. That the deal would proceed according to the tentative price offered the day before and 2. That all numbers would be fully explained to me prior to proceeding any further. I also asked that we proceed with the transaction in a timely manner. We set a time of 4pm on Friday, March 25th. When we arrived at our set time we were greeted by a 30 minute delay. When Josh finally met with us, he said the paperwork was being worked on. I reminded him of our conversation earlier that day about the price and explanation of the numbers and he said wed discuss it soon and walked away. After another 30-40 minute wait, Josh told us the finance manager, Kara Lee Rundle, was ready to discuss everything with us. After being introduced to her, she said she had nothing to do with the pricing, nor explanation of the numbers and that it was already written up. The price was over $2,200 more than our agreement! Further, Ms. Rundle boasted about how much business Serpentini Chevrolet did with the finance companies and, basically, that we were just a number. She also told us she was on the phone with the finance company for 20 minutes trying to get us a top finance rating. Since I have an 817 credit rating, I cant comprehend why she had to work so hard at it. I also would assume this call to the finance company would fall under her job responsibility. So, in essence she was bragging to us that she was doing her job! At this point, after being lied to and disrespected by virtually everyone from Serpentini Chevrolet, the prospective joy that should come with bringing home a new vehicle was ruined. My wife and I were totally disappointed, our kids were crying and we should have turned and walked away at that point. Josh told us he was disappointed we felt that way and would do anything to get a completely satisfied grade on his survey. I explained that he probably should have thought of that before he lied to and disrespected us. He further insulted us by offering us a free oil change in return for a completely satisfied grade! The next step in the process was with Terry who was responsible for reviewing the operation of the vehicle. Although I felt she did an inadequate job at this, I couldnt tell because she had a strong odor of smoke and cheap perfume and I was more concerned of her smelling up my new car than anything she had to say about the vehicle. After leaving the dealership, there was no follow up or apology from any of Serpentini Chevrolets representatives. In fact, the only correspondence was from Josh Channell who texted that our trade in was to be wholesaled. I waited over two weeks to complete their survey in hopes that someone from Serpentini Chevrolet would contact us to apologize and try to offer compensation or at least an explanation for their actions. The silence coming from Serpentini Chevrolet was deafening to us and solidifies our feelings on this dealership. In our employment we interact with many people each day in Serpentini Chevrolets demographics and will make it a point to relay our experience to anyone in the market for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Car Purchase
by 03/16/2016on
I was very pleased with the way my salesmen handled things, he was very friendly and very knowledgeable as to knowing facts/answers to my questions and he worked very hard to make sure I was happy with the service I was receiving and that I was getting what I wanted and not trying to push me into something that I didn't what or need. I will say that everyone I dealt with that day worked very hard to make sure I was taken care of to my satisfaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome sales people
by 02/09/2016on
My salesman was very nice and patent with me. Went over everything with me and no pressure at all. Everybody was very nice that I worked with. I would come back over and over. Very impressive! You should be very proud of your team. Thanks again to them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incredible staff! Would reccomend to anyone!
by 04/02/2015on
I recently received a promotion at work but they city that I was transferred to was an hour away-both ways. I was driving a van and it was killing me financially with the gas. I needed to get into a more gas efficient vehicle and I needed to do it soon or else I would have had to step down from my recent promotion. It was really that serious. I had dealt with many other dealerships in the weeks before I contacted Serpentini. No one was able to help me without more of a down payment or co-signer due to the negative equity in my trade-in and self proclaimed bad credit. Over the course of two weeks Vince worked with me over the phone and kept in contact with me so that I never felt like I was left hanging. He eventually left a message and let me know that there were new incentives that came out that could work towards my - equity so I went straight to the dealership. He wasnt aware that I was making an impromptu visit and he was actually leaving as I was coming but stopped what he was doing and explained my situation to another salesman, Jaime and also to Mario, the finance manager. The two of these men worked until past close to get me a deal that allowed me to walk out of the dealership with a brand new 2015 Chevy Sonic. Jaime and Mario, along with the rest of the staff in finance and the young woman who finished up with me in the vehicle, NEVER made me feel as if I were holding them up. They were always smiling and made me feel as if they appreciated my business no matter how late it was. I appreciate all of them more than they know. By the way, while knowing that I was searching for a more gas efficient vehicle, they did not know the back story and how truly dependent I was on this transaction going through. They literally were my last hope. They have no idea how they impacted my life in being able to find a way. Being a single mom of three boys, its more than they know. Thank you to everyone for what they did for me!!! I truly appreciate it!!!
Best Customer Service and Staff!
by 11/08/2014on
We had a great experience. I will let my gf Amy say more due to she had more time and experience than myself..thanks Slavko. Well, where do I begin. We were treated with the utmost respect and like family. I have been coming here for auto work even with our Chevy Cav and Saturn Ion to the service dept. But for our latest purchase of the 2015 Malibu, the people we dealt with were awesome....all of the following, Mike Didomenico who was our salesman, Matt the finance officer and Jim Foose who walked me through everything regarding onstar and radio etc..etc. I had to come back during the week to get some paint blemishes fixed, which Mike took back to detail shop asap. Mr. Ryan Serpentini sat down with me to make sure all was well, which was very nice of him..oh...and Mike was willing to buy me breakfast since I was there early, which was very nice of him. Also John Moutsios and Steve Grillo in service recognized me and always make me feel welcome there..they are ALL GREAT!!! Last, but not least, is David Strejnowski . I had met him while having an oil change a few months back, and he saw me sitting waiting for my car and came and kept me company. Mike approached me and asked if it would be okay if David got my car for me,due to he had a customer appt, which I said..no problem, and David made sure all was good as he pulled it into the service garage because it was raining...ALL THESE GUYS ARE AWESOME!!! A+
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place, Wonderful staff!
by 03/04/2014on
Everyone there was extremely friendly, everyone welcomed or acknowledged me with a smile and quick to help. Tom H. was my sales guy and he was incredible, very knowledgeable about the Cruze, and showed me that I could afford to get a new Cruze instead of a used one. He even charged my phone for me while I waited, and constantly made sure that I was at ease during the process. KaraLee, thank you for showing me the benefits of the GAP coverage, I truly am grateful that I got it. Thank you Josh, for your expertise and patience with showing me all of the things my new Cruze has to offer, and helping me set up OnStar. I'm sure there were many other people involved in my car buying process, and I wish I could thank all of the personally. This was an easy process, and I am so thankful for Serpentini Chevrolet, and its kind, wonderful, intelligent staff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I will go elsewhere
by 01/29/2014on
They promise credit approval in 30 minutes or less and I was there for almost 5 hours while they held my driver's license hostage and stuck me with a rookie sales person who knew very little about the vehicles. One of his managers assisted and I wasn't happy with him, either. I won't go there again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great place to put your trust.
by 08/05/2012on
Dealership handled the purchase of my used vehicle in a very professional manner. Prices quoted were not changed and promised made were all kept. Salesperson and F&I person were also professional. Dealership was clean and all people were friendly and helpful. Car was perfect on delivery....looked and ran teriffic. All questions were answered and salesperson called two days after delivery to make sure all was OK with car. This is a dealership where you can put your trust. Would recommend it to everyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Impala LS - Great Deal
by 07/26/2012on
My sales guy was Garth, and he was awesome. He worked with me, we got the numbers where they needed to be and even explained the deal in great detail for my wife - he really put her at ease. While I was there I even met the Owner, Bob Serpentini and got to drool over his 60th Anniversary Vette with the 427. Anyway, the Victory red Impala I baught gets great milage, and rides & handles like a dream. This was the 1st new car I baught in 10 years, but I honestly could not have gotten a better deal if I had baught a newer used car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 04/26/2012on
I looked at a lot of car dealerships online, I was looking for a used car and the pricing and the mileage on the cars were the best at Serpentini, so I made an appointment went out there and from the time I walked in until the time I left with my car that I had found on their website, it was a very pleasant experience. I didn't feel pressured or rushed in any way. My mother and father bought a new car from them about 5 years ago and they haven't had any major problems. I would recommend the Serpentini Dealership to any and everyone looking for a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2001 Dodge Durango
by 09/23/2010on
I looked and looked for a good vehicle low miles and good value for months and finally found Serpentini in Strongsville,Ohio (2hrs from me). They were courteous and honest (a definite new experience these days). I haven't had anything really wrong with it and it is still going strong.Good product,great dealer,good value.....wow in today's world...... Thankyou Shirley and Wayne (the used sales manager) p.s. I will see you the next time....
0 certified pre-owned