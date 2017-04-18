1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Unfortunately, this has been the worst buying experience we have ever encountered. We were mislead and disrespected nearly every step of the way. It started with our first visit to Serpentini Chevrolet in Strongsville where we met with Jon Kostandaras. While friendly and courteous, Jon refused to answer our questions via email, instead insisting we come to the dealership for the answers. A week or so later, we stopped by the Serpentini Chevrolet to meet with Samantha Shemple, who followed up on a Kelley Blue Book offer to buy our car. Unfortunately, even though we mentioned this when we arrived, no one went to get her and we were redirected to Josh Channell, who initially seemed interested in helping us find a vehicle. Unfortunately, this took a turn for the worse after we became a more interested in a vehicle. We were at the dealership with our young children and repeatedly mentioned that we needed to leave soon because it was getting late. Josh, and the gentleman he introduced as his manager, Willis Tabron, wouldnt let up. They refused to offer us the amount for our vehicle even though Samantha Shemple said, This is the minimal price that is offered and we may be willing to pay you more for your vehicle. We are very serious about buying your vehicle TODAY! The only good to come out of this meeting was that we had tentatively agreed to a price, pending additional information I was to call about the next day. After calling Josh the next day and unable to come up with the information, Josh checked with my manager and assured me that we could proceed with the deal and to come back to the dealership that afternoon. Before we ended the call, I confirmed two things with Josh, 1. That the deal would proceed according to the tentative price offered the day before and 2. That all numbers would be fully explained to me prior to proceeding any further. I also asked that we proceed with the transaction in a timely manner. We set a time of 4pm on Friday, March 25th. When we arrived at our set time we were greeted by a 30 minute delay. When Josh finally met with us, he said the paperwork was being worked on. I reminded him of our conversation earlier that day about the price and explanation of the numbers and he said wed discuss it soon and walked away. After another 30-40 minute wait, Josh told us the finance manager, Kara Lee Rundle, was ready to discuss everything with us. After being introduced to her, she said she had nothing to do with the pricing, nor explanation of the numbers and that it was already written up. The price was over $2,200 more than our agreement! Further, Ms. Rundle boasted about how much business Serpentini Chevrolet did with the finance companies and, basically, that we were just a number. She also told us she was on the phone with the finance company for 20 minutes trying to get us a top finance rating. Since I have an 817 credit rating, I cant comprehend why she had to work so hard at it. I also would assume this call to the finance company would fall under her job responsibility. So, in essence she was bragging to us that she was doing her job! At this point, after being lied to and disrespected by virtually everyone from Serpentini Chevrolet, the prospective joy that should come with bringing home a new vehicle was ruined. My wife and I were totally disappointed, our kids were crying and we should have turned and walked away at that point. Josh told us he was disappointed we felt that way and would do anything to get a completely satisfied grade on his survey. I explained that he probably should have thought of that before he lied to and disrespected us. He further insulted us by offering us a free oil change in return for a completely satisfied grade! The next step in the process was with Terry who was responsible for reviewing the operation of the vehicle. Although I felt she did an inadequate job at this, I couldnt tell because she had a strong odor of smoke and cheap perfume and I was more concerned of her smelling up my new car than anything she had to say about the vehicle. After leaving the dealership, there was no follow up or apology from any of Serpentini Chevrolets representatives. In fact, the only correspondence was from Josh Channell who texted that our trade in was to be wholesaled. I waited over two weeks to complete their survey in hopes that someone from Serpentini Chevrolet would contact us to apologize and try to offer compensation or at least an explanation for their actions. The silence coming from Serpentini Chevrolet was deafening to us and solidifies our feelings on this dealership. In our employment we interact with many people each day in Serpentini Chevrolets demographics and will make it a point to relay our experience to anyone in the market for a vehicle. Read more