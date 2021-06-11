Nissan of Streetsboro
Customer Reviews of Nissan of Streetsboro
Waste of time
by 11/06/2021on
I spent most of my day texting someone at VW of streetsboro. Sent them all my information and filled out a credit application, the whole nine yards. When chatting with whomever I asked about a specific vehicle and we had also talked about my trade. During our conversation we set a time to meet and I was told to ask for Jacob. When arriving I was met with a random sales person. I asked for Jacob and was told that just a name they give and he could help me. I had to explain everything I had worked out with “Jacob” to this new sales person. They took all my information again and he then told me he had to walk over to Nissan or streetsboro to retrieve the vehicle. About 15 minutes later he returned with no vehicle and said that I had to walk over to Nissan and buy it from someone at that dealership. All this after I was told they were the same dealer. Now standing at Nissan I had to explain my deal for the third time. After the new sales person took all my information I waited for another 15 minutes to be told that the vehicle I had been working a deal on all day was sold. I was then told they wouldn’t honor the price on my trade. Needless to say this dealer is extremely unorganized and stereotypical in giving car sales a bad name. I had my children with me and it a complete waste of time. I will never entertain purchasing a vehicle from these dealerships furthermore, I will warn everyone about how poorly this transaction was handled.
Shop Here!
by 08/04/2021on
Recently purchased a 2017 Murano SL at Nissan of Streetsboro and couldn't be happier. Coming from Pa. i had never purchased a vehicle here, but McKulley was a great salesperson and answered every question honestly - as did the entire staff. A few needed things were efficiently handled as well. You want to shop here!
Text, Sign, and Drive
by 07/25/2021on
Jordan Brown said that he would take care of me, and he did just that. I had been to over a dozen dealerships in the past month. Within a week, Jordan made me an offer that I couldn't refuse, on the exact car that I wanted! We negotiated everything via text. He had everything all set so I could just come into the dealership to "sign and drive."
Luxury vehicle
by 05/01/2021on
I purchased a luxury vehicle and while I was at the dealership, I felt the experience was pretty good but I was lied too so many times as soon as I left the building, it became disappointing. I was promised a key for my vehicle would be shipped to my houe. It never came. I have a legal promissory note that they have not honored. It has been 45 days and I don't have my title, they lied to me about a recall on my car that I had to pay for out of pocket. I will post reviews on every social platform about the lack of performance. I also have called my lawyer to get involved...I need my title!!
DO NOT RECOMMEND
by 02/12/2021on
Last week we set an appointment to drive 2 hrs with a 36 week pregnant wife for a used vehicle that had everything we wanted. I set an appointment to drive and see the vehicle and when I arrived I asked to speak with the person they recommended. I was then advised that the individual was off of work today. I then asked if the guy I talked to on the phone was here and they advised that he does not work at this branch. I was then referred to a different salesman. Then I was advised that they do not have that vehicle. I asked if the vehicle was sold and they advised me that it was not and that it was not at this dealership. I asked them when they would be receiving it and they were unsure. They then received the vehicle and were unwilling to work with us on price or convenience. A week later they advised they would take around $250 off the price but charge me to deliver it which would of been around the $250 saving no money. We did not purchase this vehicle due to the company being ran poorly setting up an appointment for a vehicle which they did not even have with a person who was not even working that day. I would not recommend anyone dealing with this dealership due to them not willing to work with you for the mistake they made. The individuals I dealt with were not mean or rude but very unorganized.
No help after sale.
by 01/12/2021on
I called Jarod Brenneman multiply times about 2020 Nissan Altima purchased on 12/23/20. We did not received any documents, bank information, paperwork for lic plate transfer. This week we have to pay our loan and don’t have any information about our loan. We tried to avoid late fee. I sent you my address verification on last week and you tell me all ok. Nothing.
PIS-POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE
by 12/27/2020on
The wife went to this dealership to purchase me a vehicle for Christmas. She arrived on Christmas Eve with letter of pre-approval from our own credit union to secure our own financing. Imagine me contacting this dealership at 9am on Dec. 26th to let my salesman Aaron (if you can call him a salesman) that we would be by that afternoon with secured financing. Around 1pm on Dec., I received a call from Aaron stating the vehicle we secured on Christmas Eve was sold to another party! Total lack of communication at this dealership and I highly suggest you do not purchase from this dealership. They are all [non-permissible content removed] looking to milk you out of cash without any concern for customer service. 0 out of 5 stars here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
