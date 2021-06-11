1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Last week we set an appointment to drive 2 hrs with a 36 week pregnant wife for a used vehicle that had everything we wanted. I set an appointment to drive and see the vehicle and when I arrived I asked to speak with the person they recommended. I was then advised that the individual was off of work today. I then asked if the guy I talked to on the phone was here and they advised that he does not work at this branch. I was then referred to a different salesman. Then I was advised that they do not have that vehicle. I asked if the vehicle was sold and they advised me that it was not and that it was not at this dealership. I asked them when they would be receiving it and they were unsure. They then received the vehicle and were unwilling to work with us on price or convenience. A week later they advised they would take around $250 off the price but charge me to deliver it which would of been around the $250 saving no money. We did not purchase this vehicle due to the company being ran poorly setting up an appointment for a vehicle which they did not even have with a person who was not even working that day. I would not recommend anyone dealing with this dealership due to them not willing to work with you for the mistake they made. The individuals I dealt with were not mean or rude but very unorganized. Read more