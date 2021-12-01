sales Rating

The wife went to this dealership to purchase me a vehicle for Christmas. She arrived on Christmas Eve with letter of pre-approval from our own credit union to secure our own financing. Imagine me contacting this dealership at 9am on Dec. 26th to let my salesman Aaron (if you can call him a salesman) that we would be by that afternoon with secured financing. Around 1pm on Dec., I received a call from Aaron stating the vehicle we secured on Christmas Eve was sold to another party! Total lack of communication at this dealership and I highly suggest you do not purchase from this dealership. They are all [non-permissible content removed] looking to milk you out of cash without any concern for customer service. 0 out of 5 stars here. Read more