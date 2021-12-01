  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Nissan of Streetsboro

Nissan of Streetsboro

Visit dealer’s website 
885 Classic Dr, Streetsboro, OH 44241
Call Dealer
Today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Nissan of Streetsboro

1.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
2 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

No help after sale.

by Vlad on 01/12/2021

I called Jarod Brenneman multiply times about 2020 Nissan Altima purchased on 12/23/20. We did not received any documents, bank information, paperwork for lic plate transfer. This week we have to pay our loan and don’t have any information about our loan. We tried to avoid late fee. I sent you my address verification on last week and you tell me all ok. Nothing.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

PIS-POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE

by Screwed Customer on 12/27/2020

The wife went to this dealership to purchase me a vehicle for Christmas. She arrived on Christmas Eve with letter of pre-approval from our own credit union to secure our own financing. Imagine me contacting this dealership at 9am on Dec. 26th to let my salesman Aaron (if you can call him a salesman) that we would be by that afternoon with secured financing. Around 1pm on Dec., I received a call from Aaron stating the vehicle we secured on Christmas Eve was sold to another party! Total lack of communication at this dealership and I highly suggest you do not purchase from this dealership. They are all [non-permissible content removed] looking to milk you out of cash without any concern for customer service. 0 out of 5 stars here.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
509 cars in stock
254 new251 used4 certified pre-owned
Nissan Sentra
Nissan Sentra
46 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan NV200
Nissan NV200
26 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes