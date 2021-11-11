5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our experience recently with Jeff Wyler Toyota was very positive from start to finish. While we were Waiting in the service lounge for routine checks on our Scion, my husband and I looked at the new 2016 Toyotas, and the new 2015's in the special August sale. We discussed the cars and deals with salesman, John Smith. He was thoroughly informed on the comparisons and contrasts of the Toyotas on the lot, and on other brands of cars in the categories that interested us. He could answer our questions. He was never pushy. John suggested we wander around the cars and then as more questions. We chose th think about the deals and options overnight. Meanwhile we received excellent care and advice about our Scion from the service department. By the second day, we had checked many things out for ourselves on line. We took several test drives. Several other employees also talked with us and answered questions, I cannot remember their names. John and the business manager, Matt Crosbie, worked out all the details with us in the purchase of our 2015 Prius Three. Our car purchase at Jeff Wyler dealership was a completely positive experience. Read more