Good, Attentive Sales Team
by 11/11/2021on
I recently purchased a RAV4 Prime here and the sales team (Jason Rinehart) was professional and focused. We quickly got down to brass tacks and closed the transaction. No high pressure sales, just straightforward negotiations. Paperwork was expeditious and I was on my way back to C-bus with a lovely vehicle.
Awesome Experience !!
by 03/26/2021on
My husband and I bought a new 2021 Black AVALON TRD from Jeff Wyler Springfield Toyota. The experience we had was awesome ! We could not have asked for a better salesman than KENNY MALOTT. Kenny was warm and welcoming, a people person ! He has the ability to make his clients feel comfortable and well informed about the vehicle that they are purchasing. His willingness to work with his clients to obtain the car that they want gave my husband and I confidence to finalize our decision to buy the AVALON. Kudos to his MANAGER MATT CROSBIE ! What a great team you have at Jeff Wyler ! After meeting these 2 outstanding people we knew in our hearts that we made the right decision !
2021 Toyota Tundra TRD-Pro
by 02/11/2021on
I had a great experience with the purchase of my new truck. Kyle Greene was the recipient of my blind call to the Toyota dealership looking for a Tundra truck. After several text messages back and forth, he secured two vehicles that I was able to test drive (neither that I liked). Kyle went back to the drawing board and came up with a new arrival the next week. It was so new, that it had not even cleared the pre-inspection process. However, that did not stop Kyle from taking me to the garage to view the vehicle while this was all going on. All in all, a good experience with a knowledgeable salesman who stuck with the buyer.
Dishonest
by 04/20/2020on
I had my eyes and heart set on the RAV4 hybrid and saw 3 different sites stating the price was 25,260 and sent the sales rep pictures from 2 of the sites stating this price. They did a bait-and-switch on the price and said they were only offering the car for 26,689. I do not trust them. Should you?
You Can't Go Wrong With Ken Berry He's Great
by 02/27/2018on
I first met Ken in 2012 when I bought my third Corrolla, my second from Jeff Wyler. It was a great experience and he is good about staying in touch just the right amount over the years. I was hoping to hold onto my Corrolla a while longer but was positioned to get a new AWD vehicle. Ken gave me a good and fair trade in on my Corolla and was able to quickly and flexibly work with my family's busy schedule to enable me to test drive several models and find the right car for me. Ken will go the extra mile for you and he truly cars about matching people with the right cars.
Pleasant, easy to deal with, great experience
by 08/29/2017on
We made arrangements in advance to buy our new Sienna and the Wyler salespeople had everything teed up when we arrived. All the paperwork was taken care of in advance for us to sign upon arrival and our salesperson, Jeff Coburn, was extremely patient and deliberate in helping us get acquainted with all of the features of the vehicle - he made it clear he would spend as much time with us as we needed. We drove about an hour to get home and noticed a minor mark on the vehicle - Wyler's local dealership (Eastgate Automall) happily fixed it with no waiting required and even gave us some touch up compound to take with us for future use. We don't buy cars often but have purchased our last five vehicles, new and used, from several different Wyler dealerships and keep coming back because they deal in good faith and are a pleasure to work with.
A positive experience from start to finish
by 08/27/2016on
Our experience recently with Jeff Wyler Toyota was very positive from start to finish. While we were Waiting in the service lounge for routine checks on our Scion, my husband and I looked at the new 2016 Toyotas, and the new 2015's in the special August sale. We discussed the cars and deals with salesman, John Smith. He was thoroughly informed on the comparisons and contrasts of the Toyotas on the lot, and on other brands of cars in the categories that interested us. He could answer our questions. He was never pushy. John suggested we wander around the cars and then as more questions. We chose th think about the deals and options overnight. Meanwhile we received excellent care and advice about our Scion from the service department. By the second day, we had checked many things out for ourselves on line. We took several test drives. Several other employees also talked with us and answered questions, I cannot remember their names. John and the business manager, Matt Crosbie, worked out all the details with us in the purchase of our 2015 Prius Three. Our car purchase at Jeff Wyler dealership was a completely positive experience.
Recent Toyota Purchase
by 12/11/2014on
Our recent Toyota purchase at Jeff Wyler Springfield Auto Mall was a pleasurable experience. Matthew Crosbie was my main sales contact, and was a great communicator and pleasure to work with. When Matthew had a schedule conflict the day we picked up the vehicle, Ken Berry stepped in and handled the transaction like it was his own customer. Our F&I closing with Scott Wilcox went smoothly, as he explained all of our options and answered all of our questions. Beautiful new facility and friendly staff, makes Jeff Wyler Springfield Toyota a winner in our book.
Hands down the best!!
by 11/22/2014on
Tammie Breslin a member of Jeff Wyler's sales team did a fantastic job. She's affable and very knowledgeable which was the exact kind of sales associate I needed. She got me into the vehicle I had my heart set on with ease. I went away a VERY HAPPY and SATISFIED customer and I am glad I brought my business your way. Tammie is definitely a vital link on the team here at Jeff Wyler and i would hands down recommend her to all my family and friends. THANKS TAMMIE!!! Sincerely, Rachel B Proud owner of a Dodge Charger
5 Star From Beginning to End
by 07/19/2014on
The car buying experience at Jeff Wyler Toyota was awesome from beginning to end! Megan C immediately sent a response to my on-line request for a price quote on a 2014 Prius Hybrid. Of the 4 dealerships receiving a request from me, Megan was the first and only one responding with an actual firm price. The other responses were "come in for a test drive". Having already completed my research on-line for the exact car we wanted to purchase we did not need to do a test drive. The on-line price Megan quoted was below the fair price that I had researched. Megan told me they did not have my first choice of a red Prius on the lot, but would try to locate one. A red Prius was located in KY and a driver was sent to drive it to Springfield for us. Phil B, the mgr. for the Toyota division was also very present and helpful. We were so impressed with Megan and Phil that we advised our son to go to that dealership when he purchased his new car. For sure we will be repeat customers!!
New Lease
by 06/10/2013on
I was in need of a car which I had put f for a few months. Jeff C. found a vehicle that worked with my budget, he actually acted very quickly to help me out. I have owned my new car for a week and it is fabulous! I'm so happy he could help me out and find me a new ride that I just enjoy. Jeff was great to work with on my new purchase. If you are need of new vehicle, please go see Jeff.
