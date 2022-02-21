1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I took my camray in for an oil change. They said it would be a half hour. After 45 minutes I checked on my car. The mechanic was taking my brake shoes off of my car. I asked him what he was doing. He would not speak to me. I went to find a supervisor. After locating the supervisor in Toyota service we went to my car. The mechanic showed a pair of worn out brake shoes to the supervisor that he said he removed from my car. I did not give the people my permission to perform this work. These people a [violative content deleted]. Jeff Wyler Toyota service employees are [violative content deleted]. And I am sure that Mr. Wyler the owner of this car business knows what his employees are doing to create business. Ripping of car buyers is stupid. They will not come back. Over the past 14 years I had purchased 4 new cars from this dealership. And this is how they treat there customers. I think this has happend to many other people. I only know of one for sure. My daughter had gone to the Huyandi service department for and oil change. A mechanic came and told her that her car would not start and that she needed new spark plug wires. He was holding her spark wires in his hand. The mechanic had removed them without asking her. These people are [violative content deleted] and they are told to do this from the top. Jay Lawrence runs the service departments at Jeff Wyler autos in Springfield. If any other people have been cheated in this manner. Removing parts from your car without your permission. Tell of your bad experience at the Jeff Wyler Auto Mall service department in Springfield. Read more