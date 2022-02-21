Customer Reviews of Jeff Wyler Springfield Kia
Tyler Restau is AMAZING!
by 02/21/2022on
I went in for an appraisal on my Kia Forte & ended up leaving with a 2022 Kia Stinger thanks to Tyler. He walked me through the whole process just like he did with my Forte a few years ago. He showed me all of the cool features in the stinger & made sure I was satisfied! He’s definitely great at his job & an even better people person! He’s awesome!!
Kia rio
by 03/21/2022on
. I am so happy with the car I purchased thanks to the reasonable price Timmy Derr negotiated. You can be assured that I will certainly recommend your services to all my friends and family. Thank you for a great experience. Timmy Derr you are awesome!
I can’t even give one star . Horrible experience got almost three months w.
by 01/07/2022on
Horrible communication, kept promising never were honest from the start. We will never deal with this car dealership ever and will tell everyone we know.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
He is a Pal
by 04/10/2021on
Worked with Eric Powell online. He was very helpful. He sent me videos of 2 different cars in similar colors so I could make up my mind. He told me about extras but did not push them on me. Was easy to get a hold of on the phone. Very smooth purchase.
New 2020 Kia Sportage SX Turbo
by 03/14/2020on
Sam G and TJ were great to work with. They were extremely patient and showed great respect to our inquiries. They answered all our questions and offered great advice during this complete transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car reveiw
by 06/11/2019on
Roger and all of the staff were wonderful. This was my 1st brand new car purchase all of the staff stayed late to help me get this done this was very appreciated
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tonya was fantastic!
by 04/01/2019on
Tonya took great care of me. Wonderful personality and on top of her game. I met my Dad at the dealership and Tonya had already talked to him and was ready to go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of my new car ...
by 08/16/2018on
I have purchased my seventh be a cold now from the Wyler auto Mall in Springfield Ohio and could not be happier the sales staff is so professional the managers and their finance department I would never go to any other dealership because nobody could compare with the service I received from Wyler auto mall and their employees
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service and Deaks keep us coming back
by 05/30/2018on
We just leased our 3rd car from Jeff Wyler Springfield and we could not be more satisfied with the price and service we received. Alex Davis worked with us to find the exact vehicle we were looking for at a price that fit our budget.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car
by 04/02/2017on
I couldn't have had asked for better service when buying a new car. It started out with an email and Dave Warren responded to me very fast and helped me so much over the phone. He went out of his way for me to make sure I had my new forte. Jeff Wyler should consider itself lucky to have an employee like Dave Warren. I will be referring people that I know to Dave Warren. When its time for a new car, I definitely will be coming to Jeff Wyler again asking for Dave Warren. But also when I got to the dealership everybody was nice and friendly which of who I came across. Way to go and thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly and Patient
by 05/25/2013on
Phil was excellent to work with. It took my wife and I over three months to narrow down our choices, look at vehicles and get our finances in order. Throughout the whole ordeal Phil was very patient. He listened to our needs, wants, desires and problems. Phil then helped us work through to our final selection and then ensured that we got the best combination of rebates and discounts offered by both the dealership and the manufacturer. Phil ran our financing through several lenders and got us the best rate with the best terms to finance this deal. Mark ensured that all the financing was in order, explained the details thoroughly and answered all of our questions. Mark made sure that all the "t"s were crossed and that all the "i"s were dotted. He helped my wife and I to stay comfortable with the money end of the deal. Phil B. has since been promoted but I highly recommend Jeff Wyler Springfield Automall and any of the sales reps there. While you're there, stop by both Phil's and Mark's offices and tell 'em Shayne said hi!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best service
by 08/02/2011on
This dealership provides the best service in the area. Not only does the work get done in a timely manner, but it is always done right the first time. I would not take my cars anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor overall experience
by 07/19/2011on
I bought a brand new Camrey, a very next morning, maint. light came on. I called in to service and scheduled appointment. They thought I needed new oxygen sensor. They would call me when it came in and would take about a hour to install. They called a couple days later and said it would take overnight. I complained, they offered a rental. I took it in, drove the rental home. The next morning, one of the tires were flat. I drove it home from the dealership only. I picked up my Camrey and next day, and no maint. light was on. The very next day, its on again. I took it back. Had to get another loaner, but this time it was completed in a few hours so I didn't need to even get the loaner. I had my wife pick up the car and they explained how a mouse chewed through the wire and that was the issue. They were being nice, so they wouldn't charge me. Are you freaking serious???? The light has stayed off.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Oil Change
by 07/11/2011on
Jeff Wyler Hyundai completed my oil change in a timely manner and charged a fair price. I have read the other two reviews concerning service at this dealer and can only say that one or two bad people do not make the whole dealership rotten. I hope that there are no more such occurrences for anyone at this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service department either poor mechanics or [violative content deleted].
by 06/30/2011on
I took my Dodge Durango in to be serviced because it was not running right. First visit, I was told that it was the computer board. Two weeks and $1000 later, the truck was still running the same. Second visit (after it took another week to get it scheduled back in), they had my vehicle for over a month, replaced the transmission, and it is still having the same problems only now the truck also has scratched paint to the front bumper and the heater/AC doesn't work. They lied to use numerous times. We will never go back to this dealership for service or to buy a car!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Thank you
by 06/15/2011on
I want to thank Phil Beach for making this an absolutely wonderful buying experience for me. He took the time to work with me, let me know what was happening and getting me the car I wanted. He communicated back to me all information that was needed to process paperwork, trade in and anything I asked about. After the purchase, he took more time to show me the gadgets in my new car and how things work. I am VERY happy that I had an OUTSTANDING experience with my purchase and Jeff Wyler Springfield dealer. Thank you for your EXCELLENT customer service! James Wilson
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding
by 05/13/2011on
What an extremely pleasant experience in purchasing our new vehicle. Very professional folks at Jeff Wyler in Springfield. No high pressure sales, just great advice and customer service. Outstanding!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Toyota purchase
by 05/12/2011on
Excellent sales/ finance staff. Very painless vehicle purchase experience, ( you rarely can say that! Great inventory and top-notch facility. thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
good dealership
by 03/28/2011on
Jeff Wyler in Springfield did an excellent job with keeping the cars clean. They were willing to make sure nothing was wrong with the car before giving us the car. I definitly recommend Jeff Wyler if your looking for a car used or new.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Review of Jeff Wyler Auto Mall
by 01/04/2011on
Jeff Wyler Springfield Auto Mall is an excellent place of business. Customer service is great because they make sure you get what you want and work hard to do so. The staff is very friendly. I worked with John Thomas and he was excellent. When I first came in I wasn't exactly sure what I wanted. He helped me pick out the perfect car for me at a great price. My overall experience was great and I would recommend others to visit Jeff Wyler Springfield Auto Mall!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I got ripped off at Jeff Wyler Toyota Service
by 12/31/2010on
I took my camray in for an oil change. They said it would be a half hour. After 45 minutes I checked on my car. The mechanic was taking my brake shoes off of my car. I asked him what he was doing. He would not speak to me. I went to find a supervisor. After locating the supervisor in Toyota service we went to my car. The mechanic showed a pair of worn out brake shoes to the supervisor that he said he removed from my car. I did not give the people my permission to perform this work. These people a [violative content deleted]. Jeff Wyler Toyota service employees are [violative content deleted]. And I am sure that Mr. Wyler the owner of this car business knows what his employees are doing to create business. Ripping of car buyers is stupid. They will not come back. Over the past 14 years I had purchased 4 new cars from this dealership. And this is how they treat there customers. I think this has happend to many other people. I only know of one for sure. My daughter had gone to the Huyandi service department for and oil change. A mechanic came and told her that her car would not start and that she needed new spark plug wires. He was holding her spark wires in his hand. The mechanic had removed them without asking her. These people are [violative content deleted] and they are told to do this from the top. Jay Lawrence runs the service departments at Jeff Wyler autos in Springfield. If any other people have been cheated in this manner. Removing parts from your car without your permission. Tell of your bad experience at the Jeff Wyler Auto Mall service department in Springfield.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
