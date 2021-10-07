1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

SHADY!!! Worst experience! Don't go to this dealership! I went there a month and half ago for a car. When I got there they said the car sold. However, Jordy worked with me in trying to find the car I wanted. We agreed on a the price for the car and the price for my trade in. He told me that it may take some time for my car to ship to the dealership which wasn't a problem for me. 6 weeks later, he finally told me my car arrived. I went, test drove it, then went to secure it and was told the car was 7k higher than what we agreed upon! Which btw I agreed to pay MSRP which I was reluctant even at that, but now they want 7k more then MSRP! I immediately asked Jordy why the price change and he told me the "top" manager that we dealt with the first time wasn't there so we had to deal with another manager and he said 3 other customers are waiting on the same car and willing to pay more. Great, I have been waiting 6 weeks for the car and we already agreed on the price. Well, the other manager was willing to come down 3k. Um, no, we agreed to a price, thus why you got the car in the first place! I left! Not paying over MSRP and very shady business! HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE! Read more