Customer Reviews of Jeff Wyler Springfield Hyundai
SHADY! Don't go here!
by 07/10/2021on
SHADY!!! Worst experience! Don't go to this dealership! I went there a month and half ago for a car. When I got there they said the car sold. However, Jordy worked with me in trying to find the car I wanted. We agreed on a the price for the car and the price for my trade in. He told me that it may take some time for my car to ship to the dealership which wasn't a problem for me. 6 weeks later, he finally told me my car arrived. I went, test drove it, then went to secure it and was told the car was 7k higher than what we agreed upon! Which btw I agreed to pay MSRP which I was reluctant even at that, but now they want 7k more then MSRP! I immediately asked Jordy why the price change and he told me the "top" manager that we dealt with the first time wasn't there so we had to deal with another manager and he said 3 other customers are waiting on the same car and willing to pay more. Great, I have been waiting 6 weeks for the car and we already agreed on the price. Well, the other manager was willing to come down 3k. Um, no, we agreed to a price, thus why you got the car in the first place! I left! Not paying over MSRP and very shady business! HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE!
Blah Dealershio
by 02/26/2021on
I bought a 2021 Hyundai at Dennis Hyundai and liked the deal and the car. I decided to buy another identical Hyundai at Wyler. They where very nice and helpful so I sent in the deal that I got at Dennis and never heard a word from them as of 2 weeks now. I found the same car at Germains Hyundai submitted my Dennis deal and they sold it to me for same deal exactly. They did not treat me as an idiot like at Wyler.
Tyler Lacey Rocks
by 08/20/2015on
This is the second purchase we have made with Tyler Lacey's help and guidance. No pressure whatsoever and he provided an honest assessment of car's/truck's capabilities and limitations. We will be going to Tyler the next time we need to make a purchase!
Great Service
by 01/28/2014on
I had a great experience! Matt C, the sales person was new at Jeff Wyler Auto Mall, but he was honest and friendly. I got a 2014 Hyundai Sonata Limited Trim. He made sure that I got the best deal possible. I would definitely go back there to buy my next car (5-10 years from now hopefully). I was driving around in a rental and he made sure to help me return it back as well. Ask for Matt C!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeff Wyler Springfield Hyundai is proud to be the highest online rated Hyundai dealership in greater Dayton and all of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. You can trust the Hyundai reviews of our highly satisfied customers, our service is second to none, and we welcome you to join the Jeff Wyler family. As an Ohio Hyundai dealership, we are committed to making the extra effort to provide the best price, selection, and customer service to our shoppers in Dayton, Hamilton, Mason, Middletown, Columbus and northern KY. Jeff Wyler Springfield Hyundai is your premiere Dayton Hyundai dealership. If you live in Springfield, Ohio, northern Kentucky or eastern Indiana, we are only minutes away - and savings are even closer. Jeff Wyler Springfield Hyundai works extra hard to ensure that your time and drive to our Dayton Hyundai dealership is rewarded with: A huge inventory of new and used Hyundai cars to choose from, and prices and car financing that best meet your needs.