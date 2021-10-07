Skip to main content
1501 Hillcrest Ave, Springfield, OH 45504
Customer Reviews of Jeff Wyler Springfield Hyundai

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(4)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (2)
4 Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

SHADY! Don't go here!

by Dan on 07/10/2021

SHADY!!! Worst experience! Don't go to this dealership! I went there a month and half ago for a car. When I got there they said the car sold. However, Jordy worked with me in trying to find the car I wanted. We agreed on a the price for the car and the price for my trade in. He told me that it may take some time for my car to ship to the dealership which wasn't a problem for me. 6 weeks later, he finally told me my car arrived. I went, test drove it, then went to secure it and was told the car was 7k higher than what we agreed upon! Which btw I agreed to pay MSRP which I was reluctant even at that, but now they want 7k more then MSRP! I immediately asked Jordy why the price change and he told me the "top" manager that we dealt with the first time wasn't there so we had to deal with another manager and he said 3 other customers are waiting on the same car and willing to pay more. Great, I have been waiting 6 weeks for the car and we already agreed on the price. Well, the other manager was willing to come down 3k. Um, no, we agreed to a price, thus why you got the car in the first place! I left! Not paying over MSRP and very shady business! HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Blah Dealershio

by John Leckwatch on 02/26/2021

I bought a 2021 Hyundai at Dennis Hyundai and liked the deal and the car. I decided to buy another identical Hyundai at Wyler. They where very nice and helpful so I sent in the deal that I got at Dennis and never heard a word from them as of 2 weeks now. I found the same car at Germains Hyundai submitted my Dennis deal and they sold it to me for same deal exactly. They did not treat me as an idiot like at Wyler.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tyler Lacey Rocks

by timothy17 on 08/20/2015

This is the second purchase we have made with Tyler Lacey's help and guidance. No pressure whatsoever and he provided an honest assessment of car's/truck's capabilities and limitations. We will be going to Tyler the next time we need to make a purchase!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by smaran89 on 01/28/2014

I had a great experience! Matt C, the sales person was new at Jeff Wyler Auto Mall, but he was honest and friendly. I got a 2014 Hyundai Sonata Limited Trim. He made sure that I got the best deal possible. I would definitely go back there to buy my next car (5-10 years from now hopefully). I was driving around in a rental and he made sure to help me return it back as well. Ask for Matt C!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
videos
about our dealership

Jeff Wyler Springfield Hyundai is proud to be the highest online rated Hyundai dealership in greater Dayton and all of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. You can trust the Hyundai reviews of our highly satisfied customers, our service is second to none, and we welcome you to join the Jeff Wyler family. As an Ohio Hyundai dealership, we are committed to making the extra effort to provide the best price, selection, and customer service to our shoppers in Dayton, Hamilton, Mason, Middletown, Columbus and northern KY. Jeff Wyler Springfield Hyundai is your premiere Dayton Hyundai dealership. If you live in Springfield, Ohio, northern Kentucky or eastern Indiana, we are only minutes away - and savings are even closer. Jeff Wyler Springfield Hyundai works extra hard to ensure that your time and drive to our Dayton Hyundai dealership is rewarded with: A huge inventory of new and used Hyundai cars to choose from, and prices and car financing that best meet your needs.

what sets us apart
You can complete some or most of the car buying process online using Wyler Direct. Save time in the showroom or take home delivery
Over 150 new Hyundai cars and SUVs in stock
Value your trade or get pre-approved using our website tools.
The Wyler Family Foundation, was founded in 2009 to more formally address the charitable resources of Jeff Wyler Automotive Family, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. We resolve to give back to individuals and organizations within our communities.
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off

