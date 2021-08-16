Customer Reviews of Jeff Wyler Springfield Chevrolet
Situation has been resolved regarding the oil changes
by 08/16/2021on
David M and Edwardo has resolved the issue and has taken care of us.
Free oil changes when you buy a car from them?!?
by 07/26/2021on
They told us that if you buy a car from them you get free oil changes as long as you own the car. Bought car 7 weeks ago and then take it in and there is no record. This place took 3-4 weeks to get us the second key and ended up sending us somewhere to get another key. Twice! This place is not one I will ever buy from again!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No Vehicle Upon Arrival
by 01/30/2021on
I don't know anyone that really enjoys searching for a used car, but I take it seriously. I do all my research before I inquire about a vehicle so I don't waste a salesperson's time or my own. At Jeff Wyler Chevrolet, I inquired about a vehicle and promptly was texted to engage. I responded and shared I was a serious buyer. We set a time to meet about 36 hours after we first texted. The next morning, I began receiving repeated texts, phone calls and emails from other salespersons to engage on the vehicle which caused confusion and frustration as I was at work and did not have time to deal with the confusion and asked them to communicate with one another and stop the continued pings. We live an hour away from the dealer. The salesperson confirmed the vehicle would be held and ready to go at 10:00am for us. We drove out there and arrived about 10 minutes early. We approach the salespersons desk and he asks me to spell my last name while he pulls my name up in the system. He walks over to get keys to find the vehicle only to come back and tell me that the vehicle had been sold to someone else a week or so ago, but had a bad fuel pump so they took it back and were now going to junk it. He was just finding out about it himself. He apologized which I appreciate, but feel this is poor business practices. I gave 2 stars instead of 1 because he didn't bother to try and do the "but let me show you some other cars we have on our lot" which would have went no where. Clean up your online inventory, Jeff Wyler Chevrolet and make sure it is current.
Don't Ever Bring Your Car Here
by 09/02/2020on
Don't ever bring your car here. I brought my 2017 Chevrolet Volt in to have the radio replaced. It's been over 1 month and I still don't have my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Chevy Cruze
by 06/01/2019on
we bought our daughter a Chevy Cruze and had a great experience with Jon Brown. He was super friendly and very helpful. Great experience at Jeff Wyler
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deception and Incompetence, over a Two Day Invested
by 02/06/2019on
I called the Springfield store inquiring about the availability of a Carfax listing for a 2014 Hyundai CPO car. Once I was told it was available, I left to drive the one hour to the site. On arrival, we liked the car, took it for a test drive, and decided to purchase. As we waited for the paperwork to get started, we looked at other Wyler used cars for sale. Here is first issue: 1: found a 2018 Hyundai at another Wyler site, sales person called on it to see if it was available, told it was gone 2: as it was still listed, and looked good, my wife called to inquiry if it was available, she was told absolutely, to come see it 3: I asked the sales person in front of me, who called getting no response, then got the GM to call, 1/2 hour later, we were told it was Sold 4: the story was that sales people will be deceptive in the availability of cars to get you to their lot, even to other sales reps in their dealership family 5: now we have a lack of confidence in their integrity as several levels of their leadership made this claim, seems that they could enforce better behavior Then we decided to just purchase the 2014 CPO as it was still a good value. On entering the finance manager room, we discussed how to get a warranty to wrap the CPO. Now starts next issue: 1: told that the car wasnÃ¢ÂÂt a CPO, even though I had the Carfax site open showing it, with all the details of the Hyundai CPO warranty 2: that started the circuit of which person would make the decision to do the right thing, managers would not repond, more time spent 3: finally the finance team said that it would be CPO the next day 4: this entire process took hours, with no real expectation of it happening, but told it would be done by 10:30 5: the next day at noon, I called for status finding that it was completely done and we could again drive one hour over and get it On arrival, I expected that we could be in and out in an hour, reasonable expectation right - nope. Third issue: 1: the CPO paperwork had some boxes not checked off that needed to be checked off, some of the required measurements were not taken - but the boxes were checked off that they were ok, oil change that was to be done, wasn't done or not documented in the internal sheets that showed oil being used in a performed service, etc 2: as I was asked to sign off that this document was done and complete, I asked for why it wasn't done and complete, which started another several hours of discussions, waiting, and wondering if we were buying a car or not 3: finally a service manager visited and said that everything looked good, but wasn't sure why the paperwork wasn't filled out correctly, after walking around and inspecting the car, I agreed that everything was done, except for the oil change needing to be completed- which would take him 20-30 min. 4: one hour later, the car was returned This would have been it, except that I asked where my CPO paperwork was at and when would I get it Last issue: 1: team helping thought that there wasn't any Hyundai paperwork showing that I actually was purchasing a CPO vehicle 2: more time goes by and amazingly, paperwork is found that I and they needed to sign showing that I was buying a CPO vehicle with the corresponding 10 year /100,000 mile warranty So, I'm sure that this is the only time that anyone has ever had issues with this dealership in getting the car that is listed on the web, at the price, and CPO status that is listed. And I'm betting that no one has ever needed to question ever step of getting the car serviced, inspected, and paperwork showing that it has the CPO status that was sold to them. However, having to spend over four hours driving to and from that site, plus countless hours there, and listen to unbelievable assertions that these things never happen are the reason why I'm writing this epic story. PS - that car that the Springfield GM said was SOLD at the Batavia location, has magically been unsold as we have been getting called and texted all afternoon that it is ready for us to see and drive. Hmmm - wonder if Jeff Wyler would take the 2014 in trade for the 2018, as that 2018 has magical properties?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Car overheating
by 09/02/2018on
Great service on this experience. Loaner car readily available. No further problems
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Jeff Wyler Chev
by 07/25/2018on
An excellent experience with salesman Bobby Sells. This is the second Chev I have bought from him---and won't be the last !!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good place to Lease a New Car
by 07/11/2018on
Lease price for an identically equipped car was $100 per month less than the competition in Fairborn, which is much closer to my home. Well worth the 40 mile drive there and back. I have leased 3 seperate cars from this dealership from the same salesman. They are always significant less than the competition.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service and price
by 01/15/2017on
We went in thinking we could not get a new car, but between discounts, rebates and a goo price on the old car, we left with a new car that was better suited to our lifestyle.Salesperson was attentive, but also gave us time to figure things out. I would definitely recommend Ann if you are looking for a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bought a new Cruze!
by 07/30/2014on
Mike M made the experience of purchasing my very first brand new car easy and very satisfactory! Since the first email that I received after I sent in an interest request to when I arrived at the dealership, everything went smoothly. Thank you, Mike for making this effortless and letting me enjoy the experience of a new car, specifically, my new Cruze!
Five stars... and all them well earned!
by 08/24/2013on
I stopped by Jeff Wyler's dealership in Springfield OH just to look around and see what was available as an alternative to the new Nissan sedan I had already decided to buy. A Wyler's sales associate by the name of Danielle assisted me and did such an amazing job that I decided to cancel the Nissan purchase and buy a new Chevy Sonic instead. Best. Move. EVER! Not only was Danielle accommodating and informative but the Finance Manager bent over backward to find me exactly the right loan type for my needs! I STRONGLY recommend Danielle and the rest of the staff at Jeff Wyler Chevrolet in Springfield to anyone even considering a new or used car or truck! These people will take great care of you before, during, and after the sale! TWO THUMBS UP!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chevy Cobalt recall
by 08/17/2013on
I arrived at 845am for a 9am appt, only to find out that the online appointments was not communicating with them, so they didn't know I was coming. BUT they took me anyways, found out my recall for my Chevy Cobalt was a 3-5 hour job normally and I had no ride home.. so they got busy and had me out of there in 2 1/2 hours. My children had driven my car and I was literally on fumes, which made their job of dropping my gas tank easier, but made me uneasy about getting to a gas station. They had me to take a card before leaving, so that IF I didn't make it, I could call them and they would come and figure something out. Very nice, they went above and beyond for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying Experience at Jeff Wyler Auto Mall in Springfield Ohio
by 03/02/2013on
Everyone was very nice and easy to work with. Much respect goes to Phil B. who did a very professional job of dealing with 4 or 5 situations occurring simultaneously. He remained very calm and knew just what to do to request his staff's assistance in completing different parts of the car buying process while he was meeting everyones needs. All employees of Jeff Wyler that we came in contact with were very nice and curteous. The car we chose to buy, the 2013 Chevrolet Impala LTZ, has all the options we were looking for, the Crystal Red Tintcoat is absolutely gorgeous, and the price was fantastic! We were completely satisfied with the service provided by Phil, and will return to this dealership to work with him in the future, as well as sending everyone we know to him when they are looking for a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Purchase new Kia Optima from Darwin
by 02/20/2013on
This was my first experience with Jeff Wyler. I did not intend to purchase a vehicle there, but simply stopped by to test drive and see what was available. There was zero pressure for a sale, but I received an extensive tour and allowed to ask many questions. I left that day feeling like I had just been introduced to a family that was very inviting and very proud of what they do. Negotiations commenced a few days later and were accomplished entirely by email due to my personal circumstances. With nearly zero haggling we arrived at my target cost which was slightly less than a "guarenteed" price given by a car buying service. Once the deal was complete, I expected that the salesman would move onto the next sell. I was surprised to find that the relationship with and responsiveness of my salesman, Darwin, post-sell was just as good and consistent as the service pre-sell. I'm very satisfied and would return to Darwin at the Jeff Wyler dealership next time I am looking for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Experience
by 01/09/2013on
Was interested in a 2008 truck but the price was not what we were looking to pay. My husband was wanting to leave at that time but Eric went to work to get us in a vehicle that was in our price range. We left in a 2013 Chevy Sonic and are very happy with this decision. The fuel savings alone will save us alot of money where as the truck would have cost us more due to my husband driving 85 miles round trip for work daily. It was an excellent experience for us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Review
by 01/01/2013on
Ben W., and Melissa L., handled my purchase, with integrity, and utmost professoinalism, and got me in and out quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sales Review of Jeff Wyler and Russ H.
by 11/13/2012on
Russ H. was very professional and courteous during selling us a 2012 Chrysler 200. He patiently adressed our questions and led us through the comparision process with another brand vehicle to meet the physical needs of a short person being comfortable and safe driving a car. We appreciated his coming in on his day off to finalize the delivery of our new car. We will definitely go to Russ H. in the future. We also had a very pleasant experience with Ken V. who completed our transaction financially. We bought our car from Jeff Wyler because of its proximately to our residence, the availability and convenience for any needed maintenance and especially because of our past experience with Russ H. Karen Stevens
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience at Wyler Springfield Auto Mall
by 09/09/2012on
I purchased my first new vehicle ever on 09/05/12, a 2012 Chrysler 200. Russ Heaton was my salesman and he was very courteous,knowledgeable and accommodating. He and Ron Racine,who was my finance guy,were both able to get me a great deal and a fast approval on the car. GM Rick McCollum was also very friendly,all three made me feel assured that I was doing business with the right car dealer. As a matter of fact, the very next morning after my purchase a friend seen a pic of my car I posted and said she hated her van and would love to trade hers in,so I recommended her to come see Russ :).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeff Wyler Chevrolet is your premiere Chevrolet dealership in Springfield, Ohio. If you live in Springfield, Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana, we are only minutes away - and savings are even closer. Jeff Wyler's four Chevrolet dealerships work extra hard to ensure that your time and drive to our Chevrolet dealers is rewarded with: A huge inventory of new and used Chevrolet cars to choose from, a professional team of sales reps that listens to your needs, a culture that gives you the space to shop and prices and car financing solutions that work with your budget and needs. Let us help you in your research to find the new Chevrolet car, minivan, van, truck or SUV that best fits your lifestyle. With more positive online reviews than all Ohio Chevrolet dealerships, you can feel comfortable in knowing you are dealing with one of the most trusted Chevrolet dealers in the country.
1 Comments