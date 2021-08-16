1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I called the Springfield store inquiring about the availability of a Carfax listing for a 2014 Hyundai CPO car. Once I was told it was available, I left to drive the one hour to the site. On arrival, we liked the car, took it for a test drive, and decided to purchase. As we waited for the paperwork to get started, we looked at other Wyler used cars for sale. Here is first issue: 1: found a 2018 Hyundai at another Wyler site, sales person called on it to see if it was available, told it was gone 2: as it was still listed, and looked good, my wife called to inquiry if it was available, she was told absolutely, to come see it 3: I asked the sales person in front of me, who called getting no response, then got the GM to call, 1/2 hour later, we were told it was Sold 4: the story was that sales people will be deceptive in the availability of cars to get you to their lot, even to other sales reps in their dealership family 5: now we have a lack of confidence in their integrity as several levels of their leadership made this claim, seems that they could enforce better behavior Then we decided to just purchase the 2014 CPO as it was still a good value. On entering the finance manager room, we discussed how to get a warranty to wrap the CPO. Now starts next issue: 1: told that the car wasnÃ¢ÂÂt a CPO, even though I had the Carfax site open showing it, with all the details of the Hyundai CPO warranty 2: that started the circuit of which person would make the decision to do the right thing, managers would not repond, more time spent 3: finally the finance team said that it would be CPO the next day 4: this entire process took hours, with no real expectation of it happening, but told it would be done by 10:30 5: the next day at noon, I called for status finding that it was completely done and we could again drive one hour over and get it On arrival, I expected that we could be in and out in an hour, reasonable expectation right - nope. Third issue: 1: the CPO paperwork had some boxes not checked off that needed to be checked off, some of the required measurements were not taken - but the boxes were checked off that they were ok, oil change that was to be done, wasn't done or not documented in the internal sheets that showed oil being used in a performed service, etc 2: as I was asked to sign off that this document was done and complete, I asked for why it wasn't done and complete, which started another several hours of discussions, waiting, and wondering if we were buying a car or not 3: finally a service manager visited and said that everything looked good, but wasn't sure why the paperwork wasn't filled out correctly, after walking around and inspecting the car, I agreed that everything was done, except for the oil change needing to be completed- which would take him 20-30 min. 4: one hour later, the car was returned This would have been it, except that I asked where my CPO paperwork was at and when would I get it Last issue: 1: team helping thought that there wasn't any Hyundai paperwork showing that I actually was purchasing a CPO vehicle 2: more time goes by and amazingly, paperwork is found that I and they needed to sign showing that I was buying a CPO vehicle with the corresponding 10 year /100,000 mile warranty So, I'm sure that this is the only time that anyone has ever had issues with this dealership in getting the car that is listed on the web, at the price, and CPO status that is listed. And I'm betting that no one has ever needed to question ever step of getting the car serviced, inspected, and paperwork showing that it has the CPO status that was sold to them. However, having to spend over four hours driving to and from that site, plus countless hours there, and listen to unbelievable assertions that these things never happen are the reason why I'm writing this epic story. PS - that car that the Springfield GM said was SOLD at the Batavia location, has magically been unsold as we have been getting called and texted all afternoon that it is ready for us to see and drive. Hmmm - wonder if Jeff Wyler would take the 2014 in trade for the 2018, as that 2018 has magical properties? Read more