5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

GM Archie T. and all the Sales Mgrs are top notch; have bought over 13 cars in a 15 year time frame here; new Hondas, new VWs, new Mazdas, a variety of used cars; four daughters and two friends have purchased here based on our recommendations. No haggling on price required, a fair price on the car and on the trade in. Service is smooth, haven't had an issue they didn't resolve. Can't say enough about how well I've been treated. You will, too. Read more