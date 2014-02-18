Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Bill Marine Honda

Bill Marine Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
579 E North St, Springfield, OH 45503
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bill Marine Honda

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Dealer in 43 years of car buying

by jgolf69 on 02/18/2014

GM Archie T. and all the Sales Mgrs are top notch; have bought over 13 cars in a 15 year time frame here; new Hondas, new VWs, new Mazdas, a variety of used cars; four daughters and two friends have purchased here based on our recommendations. No haggling on price required, a fair price on the car and on the trade in. Service is smooth, haven't had an issue they didn't resolve. Can't say enough about how well I've been treated. You will, too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4.8 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Experience

by ghoti571 on 10/24/2008

Sales guy was friendly and staff was helpful even though they were very busy when I was there. Got a great deal on a Civic. Recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
2 cars in stock
0 new0 used2 certified pre-owned
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Pilot
Honda Pilot
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for