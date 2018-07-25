Buckeye Ford Lincoln of Sidney
Customer Reviews of Buckeye Ford Lincoln of Sidney
Philip Fisher
by 07/25/2018on
I really enjoyed purchasing my New Ford F250 4 X 4. Everything was done very professionally during my purchase. I am thoroughly enjoying using the truck daily.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/16/2018on
From communicating on the internet to signing our final papers and even afterwards when Earl sent us a new gas cap....excellent service! Servicing our vehicle before we left for home took about 1/2 hr longer than expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stress free buying!
by 06/14/2013on
Recently came to Buckeye Ford in Sidney and several other Ford dealers in the area. Look no further, Todd, Jerry, and Shawn were amazing. I did not feel like they were simply selling me a car, but also took the time to make sure I was comfortable with my purchase. also, they were the cheapest dealer for the vehicle I was looking for. One dealer "beat" Buckeyes price, but looking closer at the vehicle, it had fewer options and was not what I was wanting. Luckily, my salesman Todd, was instantly able to recognize the "cheaper" car was lacking in many options and was not the great deal they had me believing it was! Buckeye proved that they were on my side and not out to "screw" the customer! "Don't buy until you try Buckeye" is the only advice I can offer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
i'll never go back
by 02/17/2013on
I drove more than 2 hours to buy a car from this company. I had a few minor concerns. 1.) the convertable top was not sealing on the drivers side of the car. Dealers solution: wrap tape around the latch hook to make it pull down tighter. 2.) The car was advertised as having keyless entry. I recieved 1 key and no remotes. this part cost me $8 from amazon.com but I bought a used ford from this ford dealer(it will cost me $200 to have a local ford dealer program new keys for the car. Dealer solution: well our inventory control system automatically decodes the vin and lists the options. I can't do anything about that. 3.) I get home to find locking lugs on all 4 tires. no key. This dealership states they take care of you during and after the sale but all I have recieved is excuses as to how they can't support the very brand they sell. I will never buy another vehicle here. I will tell all my friends to never buy a vehicle here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No