1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I drove more than 2 hours to buy a car from this company. I had a few minor concerns. 1.) the convertable top was not sealing on the drivers side of the car. Dealers solution: wrap tape around the latch hook to make it pull down tighter. 2.) The car was advertised as having keyless entry. I recieved 1 key and no remotes. this part cost me $8 from amazon.com but I bought a used ford from this ford dealer(it will cost me $200 to have a local ford dealer program new keys for the car. Dealer solution: well our inventory control system automatically decodes the vin and lists the options. I can't do anything about that. 3.) I get home to find locking lugs on all 4 tires. no key. This dealership states they take care of you during and after the sale but all I have recieved is excuses as to how they can't support the very brand they sell. I will never buy another vehicle here. I will tell all my friends to never buy a vehicle here. Read more