5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience after being with Rocket since 2005 is one of ultimate trust. I purchased a new Chevy Trax 4/13/20. The initial inquiry began 4/8/19. White is my favorite color, they found one, brought to their dealership for me. This is the second time they have done so. During this time with COVID, all was done over the phone. My car was delivered 4/13/20, didn't have to go to them, they came to me. Can hardly wait to take them their favorite pizza when the stay has been lifted! Thanks Rocket Chevy, you Rock! Read more