Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Rocket Chevrolet

Rocket Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
233 Mansfield Ave, Shelby, OH 44875
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Rocket Chevrolet

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love Rocket!

by Sparky18 on 04/17/2020

My experience after being with Rocket since 2005 is one of ultimate trust. I purchased a new Chevy Trax 4/13/20. The initial inquiry began 4/8/19. White is my favorite color, they found one, brought to their dealership for me. This is the second time they have done so. During this time with COVID, all was done over the phone. My car was delivered 4/13/20, didn't have to go to them, they came to me. Can hardly wait to take them their favorite pizza when the stay has been lifted! Thanks Rocket Chevy, you Rock!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
55 cars in stock
3 new52 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
2 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Colorado
Chevrolet Colorado
1 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for