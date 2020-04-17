Rocket Chevrolet
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Love Rocket!
by 04/17/2020on
My experience after being with Rocket since 2005 is one of ultimate trust. I purchased a new Chevy Trax 4/13/20. The initial inquiry began 4/8/19. White is my favorite color, they found one, brought to their dealership for me. This is the second time they have done so. During this time with COVID, all was done over the phone. My car was delivered 4/13/20, didn't have to go to them, they came to me. Can hardly wait to take them their favorite pizza when the stay has been lifted! Thanks Rocket Chevy, you Rock!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
