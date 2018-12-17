Skip to main content
Donley Ford of Shelby

Donley Ford of Shelby
249 Mansfield Ave, Shelby, OH 44875
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Donley Ford of Shelby

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

My f-150 purchase at Donley Ford in Shelby Ohio.

by customer on 12/17/2018

Online information helped in getting general idea's as far as price,colors, styles etc. Sales staff , Matt Sweet and staff were helpful and courteous. Overall my experience was enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Donnelly Ford

by Suannehill on 07/12/2018

The salesmen were busy but continued to check in with us during the process. Nice job, friendly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Carol L. Cline

by ccryder6349 on 05/04/2015

Great !!! Enjoyed experiencing my buying time with Trey & the General Manager.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
67 cars in stock
19 new35 used13 certified pre-owned
about our dealership
what sets us apart
United Way of Richland County, Richland Area Chamber of Commerce, Shelby City Schools, Shelby High School Athletics, St. Mary's Schools & Most Pure Heart of Mary Church, Shelby Bicycle Days.
