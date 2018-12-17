Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
sales Rating
My f-150 purchase at Donley Ford in Shelby Ohio.
by 12/17/2018on
Online information helped in getting general idea's as far as price,colors, styles etc. Sales staff , Matt Sweet and staff were helpful and courteous. Overall my experience was enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Donnelly Ford
by 07/12/2018on
The salesmen were busy but continued to check in with us during the process. Nice job, friendly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
Carol L. Cline
by 05/04/2015on
Great !!! Enjoyed experiencing my buying time with Trey & the General Manager.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
United Way of Richland County, Richland Area Chamber of Commerce, Shelby City Schools, Shelby High School Athletics, St. Mary's Schools & Most Pure Heart of Mary Church, Shelby Bicycle Days.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service