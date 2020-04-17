Rocket Chevrolet

233 Mansfield Ave, Shelby, OH 44875
(855) 785-0723
sales Rating

Love Rocket!

by Sparky18 on 04/17/2020

My experience after being with Rocket since 2005 is one of ultimate trust. I purchased a new Chevy Trax 4/13/20. The initial inquiry began 4/8/19. White is my favorite color, they found one, brought to their dealership for me. This is the second time they have done so. During this time with COVID, all was done over the phone. My car was delivered 4/13/20, didn't have to go to them, they came to me. Can hardly wait to take them their favorite pizza when the stay has been lifted! Thanks Rocket Chevy, you Rock!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great and Professional Service

by taxpayer2004 on 04/09/2017

Courteous and professional service, with little to no waiting. Always a pleasure to have my car serviced there, as well as a great staff of salesmen who leased me the car as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
