Customer Reviews of Donley Ford of Shelby
4.5
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
sales Rating
My f-150 purchase at Donley Ford in Shelby Ohio.
by customer on 12/17/2018
Online information helped in getting general idea's as far as price,colors, styles etc. Sales staff , Matt Sweet and staff were helpful and courteous. Overall my experience was enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
by Mickey49 on 12/08/2018
Same timely, complete service 20,000 check up as usual!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
by Outer banks on 08/17/2018
Kind, thoughtful and honest
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
The service department was very thorough in diagnosing my problem and up front about the cost of the repair.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
by Suannehill on 07/12/2018
The salesmen were busy but continued to check in with us during the process.
Nice job, friendly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
by Ohio Rick on 07/06/2018
Quick, friendly and reasonable. And done correctly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating
Been a customer for 6 years, but you still cant get my address and phone number correct, I'll still continue to be a customer, great service department in Shelby.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
by ccryder6349 on 05/04/2015
Great !!! Enjoyed experiencing my buying time with Trey & the General Manager.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes