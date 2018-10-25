service Rating

Its sad to say this but my last visit was was horrible. Ive been visiting this dealership for the past 14 years for service and buying cars. I hate that I had to consider switching where I do my service. I was charged $30 for a back wiper blade on my 2016 Terrain, I thought that was an outrageous amount I thought and brought it up to my service writer and was told that "Prices change sometimes". Ive never paid no more then $17 for my back wiper blades that I've always brought at the dealership. I called back the next day and asked the parts department and they told me the price for the wiper blade was $13.75 not $30. I find it vary upsetting that the service department tried to get over on me like this, after all the service I've got done with them and didn't try to offer any kind of compensation or apology. I wonder how many other people have gotten bamboozled like this and didn't catch anything. Also sad to say Im switching my service, next lease, and trust to another dealership. Sadly, Ermie T. Read more