Kasper Buick GMC

2401 Cleveland Rd, Sandusky, OH 44870
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Kasper Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Honest and genuine

by Habu4u2 on 10/25/2018

Always cordial and customer friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Hurt Customer

by TurnTerrain on 03/12/2018

Its sad to say this but my last visit was was horrible. Ive been visiting this dealership for the past 14 years for service and buying cars. I hate that I had to consider switching where I do my service. I was charged $30 for a back wiper blade on my 2016 Terrain, I thought that was an outrageous amount I thought and brought it up to my service writer and was told that "Prices change sometimes". Ive never paid no more then $17 for my back wiper blades that I've always brought at the dealership. I called back the next day and asked the parts department and they told me the price for the wiper blade was $13.75 not $30. I find it vary upsetting that the service department tried to get over on me like this, after all the service I've got done with them and didn't try to offer any kind of compensation or apology. I wonder how many other people have gotten bamboozled like this and didn't catch anything. Also sad to say Im switching my service, next lease, and trust to another dealership. Sadly, Ermie T.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

not customer service oriented

by ladytara on 12/15/2016

does not open on time and takes too long to be prepared to receive customers. 20 minute oil change is a minimum of 45 minutes even when you are the first one there with an appointment

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Amazing Deal!!

by Karend1400 on 06/03/2016

The Sales Manager Jenny was simply superb in this transaction. She was responsive and extremely pleasant. Collette in the office was also delightful and very informative. I am very pleased with my new vehicle and the service I received from Kasper Buick. I love their lifetime warranty too. The deal I received on my vehicle was unsurpassed by any dealership within a 75 mile radius and probably more but I didn't look. I have already referred several people to Kasper Buick and I will return for my automobile needs. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
