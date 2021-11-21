Premier GMC
Wow..
I went to test drive a vehicle at this dealership and wanted to purchase the vehicle.. I was told that I was not aloud to purchase the vehicle because I did not have a trade in. Not just any trade in vehicle, it has to be an approved trade in vehicle.. I asked why and was told the dealership cant sell all of its inventory.. I asked why they dont get vehicles from auctions like every other dealership. They say it costs to much. If I owned this dealership I would fire the Manager. I would quit if I was a salesman.. How do they make any money?? I even said I would pay $1000 OVER asking price..
A place you can trust!
My wife and I both have service done here. There have been examples of them doing more than they had to to save us on service costs!
Awesome Service Department
Premier GMC's Service Department is the best. I have had all service to my H3 Hummer done there. They have always been dependable and honest. They will tell you if a service is not needed and only do work that is necessary. They always get the work done quickly and charge exactly what they quote. I trust them and am extremely pleased with their Service Department. I would highly recommend them.
Service at Premier
Brought my truck in for DEF issue, Tony was very knowledgeable and kept me informed at all times. Parts weren't available first day, but they had them and my truck up and running the next day as promised. This was my second time with service department, and highly satisfied both times. We have purchased parts from the parts department also, and have not had any problems there.
Service after sale is horrible
The service after the sell was horrible. When I experienced an issue with my truck I called the salesman Bruce Panning. Even though I have several dealerships closer to my home than Premier, Bruce assured me that I should spend more time and money driving out of my way to go back to Premier for service. In the end he was misleading me. Himself or anyone else at the dealership was not able to make good on his word that Premier was my 'best choice' Though I have owned GM products my entire life this experience has given me a reason to look at other auto brands. After doing so I realize there were better options available from other auto manufacturers. They did not fix any of the issues with my vehicle. Not only that they actually damaged my vehicle! Then refused to fix it right!
Great customer service
I came to Premier with an urgent need to get a vehicle. John took the time to look at my situation and find the best possible fit with a vehicle that met the needs of my family as well as my budget. I will strongly recommend John and Premier GMC to anyone who is in the market.
Premier GMC is awesome!
Everyone that I talked to at Premier GMC was very helpful and courteous, especially Jeff in the service department. When I explained to him my financial difficulties he went out of his way to cut down the cost for my repairs.
The Premier Team is TRULY PREMIER!
Being a "may year" and being an "Extremely LOYAL Customer" -- The Premier GMC Team ALWAYS does an OUTSTANDING Job -- professional, courteous, timely, and cost efficient. This was the case once again with the recent service - - purchase and install of a set of FOUR Summer Tire and Sensors for my 2009 Pontiac G8-GT. We have purchased MANY vehicles from the Premier Team AND always have the needed maintenance done there as well. We would NOT consider working with any other Car/Truck Dealership. Our ENTIRE Family will be Customers for LIFE. The Premier Team is a ROLE MODEL for other GMC Dealerships to emulate regarding TRUE Customer Service. A simple request - - KEEP ON, KEEPING ON! Dr. DH (Akron, OH)
Fantastic Dealership
We have received fantastic service from CJ & Tony Semprini at Premier GMC. My wife and I purchased a used 2012 Terrain and the sales staff went above and beyond to make us feel comfortable with the whole experience. Great trustworthy people throughout the dealership, we will be doing business there for years to come. Kevin Elerick Wadsworth, Ohio
Truck Purchase
Bought a truck last weekend. I shopped around and they gave me the best price. Did not play games. Fair price for the truck and a fair price for my trade. No hassle and very relaxed atmosphere.
Exceptional Service & Professionalism
Yesterday's Service was exceptional - as always. Our Family has been a loyal Premier Customer for MANY years and during those years, Premier is THE ONLY Dealer with whom we work -- we would NOT consider using any other. We have purchased "a lot" of vehicles from the Great Sales Team and the Service Department has serviced ALL our vehicles. Yesterday, I took our Yukon XL in for an Oil Change. While in the waiting room I was informed that it appeared that the Water Pump many be defective and would have to be replaced (under warranty). However, after closer inspection it was determined that one of the hose clamps for the Water Pump was the issue and was promptly replaced -- eliminating the leakage. Not sure how another service department might have handled this situation. The professionalism and honestly by the Premier Team is truly appreciated. From my perspective -- BOTH the Sales Team AND the SERVICE Team are ROLE MODELS for other GMC dealers to emulate relatively to understanding and practicing EXCEPTIONAL Customer Service. Needless to say -- "we" (our entire family) strongly recommend Premier GMC to "anyone". DHECK (Akron, Ohio)
Awesome Experience
On of the best experiences I've ever had purchasing a new vehicle. Worked with John D and he did an exceptional job in communicating and treating me fair. Highly recommend John and this dealership as they really took the pain out of buying a new vehicle.
Honest, courteous and pleasant service experience at Premier GMC/Rittman
I am a loyal service customer with Premier GMC in Rittman and I'll tell you why. It starts from the moment the phone is answered and my call is transferred to Tony S. in Service. He patiently listens to me when I call in and makes every attempt to schedule me for service work ASAP -- understanding that my work schedule can be dicey sometimes. I feel confident that my vehicle gets the full attention it should by Tony once I arrive and we discuss any issues. And then once it gets turned over to a technician, it's in great hands yet again. I appreciate how he calls me with a full report of a diagnosis and any updates too, and is able to give me an honest quote for the work so there's no second-guessing the cost. When I come to pick up my vehcile, he'll take me over and show me what's been done to it so I can see how it's been repaired and understand why it needed to be done. If I'm sitting in the waiting room, he'll also come out with updates so I'm not just sitting there wondering what's happening. I never feel pressured to buy certain service items either (how refreshing!), but trust him fully when he tells me I should consider having a particular service done to preserve the life of my vehicle. It's advice I can trust and respect. He honors my coupons and I even get a complimentary car wash ticket on the way out so my car is nice and clean. I would recommend Premier GMC to anyone because they put people first, followed by superior service. Ask for Tony!
HD GMC truck service
I was pleased with all aspects of my service experience at Premier. The staff was very good and helpful. The mechanics were effective and efficient at resolving the electrical problem with my truck. I got the truck back same day. They even included a free wash. Will definitely use their service department again. Ed H.
Great service, excellent management, outrageous prices
Overall, the service I needed preformed (new head gasket) went very well. The dealer has very knowledgeable technicians that did great work. The total cost was a little higher than the quote and the price for the labor was outrageous. I paid an arm and leg, but the end result was excellent. It was more worth the price to have a certified GM tech work on the car rather than some random person who owns a shop take a month to fix it for less. Also, the dealer allowed me to use a very nice loaner car for the entire week my car was in the shop for no additional charge. It does make up some for the increased labor rates. Overall, the service was great and the car seems to be running much better. I would recommend Premier GMC to anyone in need of any big fixes on their GM vehicle.
