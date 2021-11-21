5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I am a loyal service customer with Premier GMC in Rittman and I'll tell you why. It starts from the moment the phone is answered and my call is transferred to Tony S. in Service. He patiently listens to me when I call in and makes every attempt to schedule me for service work ASAP -- understanding that my work schedule can be dicey sometimes. I feel confident that my vehicle gets the full attention it should by Tony once I arrive and we discuss any issues. And then once it gets turned over to a technician, it's in great hands yet again. I appreciate how he calls me with a full report of a diagnosis and any updates too, and is able to give me an honest quote for the work so there's no second-guessing the cost. When I come to pick up my vehcile, he'll take me over and show me what's been done to it so I can see how it's been repaired and understand why it needed to be done. If I'm sitting in the waiting room, he'll also come out with updates so I'm not just sitting there wondering what's happening. I never feel pressured to buy certain service items either (how refreshing!), but trust him fully when he tells me I should consider having a particular service done to preserve the life of my vehicle. It's advice I can trust and respect. He honors my coupons and I even get a complimentary car wash ticket on the way out so my car is nice and clean. I would recommend Premier GMC to anyone because they put people first, followed by superior service. Ask for Tony!