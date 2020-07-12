1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

BUYER BEWARE IF YOU ARE LOOKING AT A PARTICULAR MODEL OF CAR AT THIS DEALERSHIP!! Especially if you are being helped by Olivia Bongini. I am extremely disappointed in the quality of service provided by Olivia. I have been I contact with Olivia since Friday the 9th talking about a particular Jeep I was interesting and had scheduled an appointment to test drive it today. We have exchanged numerous texts since the 9th about the car. The ONLY reason I was coming in was to test drive this particular Jeep and to purchase it. I asked Olivia several times if the Jeep I was going to test drive was still available and she told me yes several different times. I was on my way to your dealership for my appointment today and looked online again to double check that I had all the info for my pre approved loan ready to go and I noticed that the Jeep I was looking at said no longer available. I called the dealership and spoke to the receptionist who told me the Jeep I had an appointment to test drive had sold on the 9th. Your dealership is not near my house, the sales person lied to me about the availability and was just trying to get me there for a sale. I did not get any notice the Jeep I had an appointment to test drive had already sold two days before, nor did Olivia ever once tell me the Jeep had already sold. I am in sales and if I ever had a customer who was interested in a certain model, I have ALWAYS given them the courtesy of telling them when someone else was interested in it. This was completely unprofessional and rude. Read more