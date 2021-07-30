Sarchione Ford
Customer Reviews of Sarchione Ford
Best Dealership!
by 07/30/2021on
Great staff, huge selection of vehicles typically. Even during this microchip shortage, these guys went out of their way to help me find the perfect truck. Sales staff friendly and knowledgeable. Finance guys were first class pros and helped us get the best value for our money. Won’t buy a vehicle from anyone else!
Doing business as clowns!!!!!
by 03/24/2022on
No manners and no conscience...... I would have given this a zero or a half a star if possible. These people especially Amerino and his boss Cris Kraft. I attempted to buy a car they had on the floor and were all over me. I asked Amerino to tell me what the best price was because i wanted the car and was willing to pay all cash..........Never heard from anyone and the car was gone. I think that that they have lived up to the CAR SALESMAN image!!!! All talk and all B.S........No conscience ...I never even got a telephone call.......... ............
Best service department I have ever dealt with!!!
by 11/06/2021on
We just moved to the area and my husband had a recall on his truck. We called them and they got us in for the recall. When we got there to have the recall taken care of my husband asked if by chance they could just go ahead to do the oil change and tire rotation on it while we were there. They told us NO PROBLEM! They got the recall done, oil change done and tire rotation done and even washed the truck, all in about 45 minutes!!!! Super nice people and they definitely know how customer service is suppose to be!!! Thank you!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Huge, HUGE Regret!!
by 06/09/2021on
I came to this dealership after a LOT of careful research... I honestly couldn't be more disappointed and I wish I had NEVER brought my Lincoln to this dealership. It looks like I made a bad decision. My Lincoln was impacted while parked on the street. It needed body repairs. I took it to Sarchione who were to replace the driver's door, mirror and front qtr panel. It was an expected 5 days of repairs. Issues: 1. The repair went from May 11th - June 8th, just shy of 30 days, meanwhile - the cost of my rental vehicle is just increasing day by day; I was told that they'd give me a dealership loaner but that never happened. 2. I wanted only brand new OEM parts - after Ford sent a defective warped door shell, I was forced to settle on a used door from a RED vehicle, so the underlying paint on my door is now RED! Fingers crossed I never scratch it. 3. When I go to pick the vehicle up the there is 'gook' on the driver's window, the rear view mirror's cover cap was dislodged from placing the hanging service tag ID... so twice it had to be ran back. 4. It had rained previously (not within hours of my arrival) and the vehicle was wet. I'm attempting to inspect the body work of a black vehicle of 3 different parts and it's wet. We agreed I'd have to do it at a later point. 5. There is significant damage to the driver's leather seat. (More on this later) 6. The driver's door doesn't shut as smoothly as it did from the original manufacturing, it requires more "energy". It's a Lincoln - the door should practically shut itself. I took photographs of my vehicle inside and out prior to delivering it for service. I know without a shadow of a doubt that all of my seats were without blemishes! I sent photos to the body shop representative that evening after I arrived at my hotel (I was traveling for work). I called in the morning and waited for 40 minutes while she was with a customer, and was then told, "I don't know how out of the many times we were in and out of it that you didn't notice it" and "I don't know how we could have damaged it" and "we don't place things in leather seats"; I don't know how that sounds to you reading this - but, I interpreted it as - that somehow I'm attempting to defraud their service department to get the seat's leather replaced... cause that's what that would be - fraud or theft-by-deception. The vehicle is a 2017 Black Lincoln MKZ Reserve Edition with black interior and black leather seats. 2017! 3.5 years of use.... the resulting solution to damaging the leather seat, we will replace that seats leather (on just the bottom mind you). SOOO - NOW I HAVE TO GET INTO MY VEHICLE EVERY DAY AND SEE ONE BRAND NEW SEAT AND THE ONE NEXT TO IT NOT BEING THE SAME!!!! Even though there's nothing wrong with the passenger side, it will look like there is when you can side by side compare it to the replacement. Additionally, When I picked up the vehicle I was told, "we're closing the body shop at the end of the month", that's in less than 25 days!! I NEVER EVER, NEVER IN MY LIFE would have taken it to a body shop that is closing in less than 30 days because who is going to warranty the work if something goes wrong. This body shop isn't a third party body shop, it's a component of Sarchione Ford Lincoln. If you want to risk going through the headache and trouble that I have been through, then by all means, go there - but Klaben Ford Lincoln isn't that far away and can't be worse. I will say the Body Shop Rep is overall friendly, which doesn't negate the issues I dealt with. So.... Overall.... I'm out of pocket for WAY WAY WAY more than I ever anticipated. Not to mention any real value in the vehicle has been siphoned through that and my depreciative value of this dealership's negligence. Beware and do your own research and don't regret making a bad decision like I did.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Good prices, non-existent COVID precautions
by 04/24/2021on
I did all my shopping remotely, and the dealer gave me a great price and made the remote car buying process quick and painless. The only thing I had I took issue with was the fact that no one inside the dealership was wearing a facemask when I went to pick my car up. It's a customer-facing business, you need to show people nowadays that you care about their wellbeing.
The Chrome Benz
by 01/20/2021on
This was a great dealership they had a very low mileage car for a great price and a lot of other nice cars in the dealership as well besides American car Mark was a great salesman was able to make a deal know that we were both happy with
FRAUDULENT USE OF PERSONAL INFO
by 12/01/2020on
I purchased a used car from Sarchione in May of 2019 and I paid cash for the car. Seven months later, I get a hard credit check for a car purchased from Sarchione. Of course, I called the dealership to find out what happened as I never filled out a credit app or signed my name giving them permission to check my credit or share my personal info (date of birth, address and social security number) with a third party. But they did. They used my info to get someone else approved for a car loan. Ryan and Mark promised to get it pulled off my credit report, but they lied. They never did a thing. It is still on my credit report making it nearly impossible to borrow money. And if I can get a loan, the interest rate is massive. Do not trust these people with your personal information or with the honest truth about a car. They are [non-permissible content removed]...and I have the emails to prove it.
Sarchione Ford is Amazing
by 05/05/2020on
We went to Sarchione Ford, the sales team was amazing. A special thanks to John Sarchione. Go see them you won't regret it.
Great Vehicle and Great Customer Service
by 02/20/2019on
We purchased a used vehicle from Sarchione Ford that we found on Cars.com. When we arrived, the vehicle was as described and we completed the deal in just over an hour. Everyone was very friendly and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall
by 11/08/2018on
No problems, was fixed in time told to me. all the personal are friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Experience
by 05/04/2018on
I live several hours away, out of state of the dealership in central Pa. I worked w Angelo on a CPO Focus ST. I had a limited window due to a business meeting in Pittsburgh the same afternoon. He and his finance coordinator came in early to be able to meet my window. In n out, 15 mins. Ask for Angelo, His customer service skills and ability to make things happen for the customer are absolutely top notch. Fantastic experience, thanks Angelo and Sarchione Ford Team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Angelo is the man!
by 03/31/2018on
Our second purchase from Sarchione Ford. Both experiences were fantastic. Our salesman Angelo is fantastic and not your typical salesperson.. Hes very personable and good people to say the very least. Hes a true asset to a field that often sees people who are unscrupulous and only looking to make a sale. Angelo truly makes the experience comfortable and painless. I can truly call this man a friend of ours. He will continue to have our business no matter what.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Scheduled Oil Change
by 03/02/2018on
Easy online scheduling. Quick and thorough service, and within a minute of my home. Competitive pricing - no need to go anywhere else. They even offered to wash my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hated to retire my old 2006 F-150 but love my new one
by 03/13/2017on
No pressure. Excellent selection. Great website.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best salesperson and Ford dealership in Northest Ohio
by 12/28/2016on
Working with AJ was fantastic. He provided a great car-buying experience and certainly earned our future business. The new showroom is a great place to shop, as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2
by 11/07/2016on
Brought the truck in for an oil change. Also had them check the brakes as the truck had been shaking when stopping. It was all part of the warranty and was fixed for free in a timely manner. Couldn't be happier to have bought my truck from Sarchione Ford! You guys are top of the line.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sarchacular
by 10/11/2016on
I needed an oil change and SARCHIONE got me in right away. Thanks for the great service and making sure I'm safe by checking my brakes and tires.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chevy 2500HD
by 08/21/2016on
Eric Clarke sold me my 2014 Chevy 2500HD. It was honestly the easiest car buying experience ever. No pressure at all. It was actually a very pleasant and exciting experience. While I was there, he greeted people as they came through the door, was professional and had a great upbeat personality. No "typical" car salesman here. Im going to recommend Sarchione to all friends and co workers. GREAT EXPERIENCE. Keep up the good work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience!!
by 07/20/2016on
Great car buying experience! Small town no pressure and easy to do business with - definitely worth the 4 hour round trip drive!! Purchased a great looking 2007 Ford Explorer in excellent condition. Sales Rep Angelo Massimo and General Manager Eric Clarke were professional, honest and I am well pleased with the service I received - Highly Recommended!! J Johnson Columbus OH
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sarchione Ford
by 06/29/2016on
I came in to look at a truck and was not pressured at all. Very down to earth salesman not trying to push you into something you can't afford. Also salesman was very upfront with me about trade in value of my old truck and I decided to keep it. Very black and white easy to understand deal was made on a 2012 f250 and I could not be happier. AJ is a great salesman and a pleasure to talk to and deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of Vehicle for a Missionary
by 06/20/2016on
My experience at Sarchione Ford was rather remarkable. I was looking for a used car that was safe and road worthy for a Missionary serving in the Pacific Rim field who is home on deputation to share his ministry with those who support him. Sarchione Ford personnel listened as I shared the need I had. They then recommended a vehicle they thought would fulfill my need. They then put two new tires on the front of the vehicle, serviced the car and had the car detailed. They also recommended that I purchase a warranty that would pay for repairs should a need arise while the missionary was on the road. I could not have been more pleased with my relationship with the dealership. I recommend them to any and all. You will be treated right. Rev. Roy J. Kelsey, Rootstown, Ohio
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
