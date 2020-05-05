Sarchione Ford is Amazing
by 05/05/2020on
We went to Sarchione Ford, the sales team was amazing. A special thanks to John Sarchione. Go see them you won't regret it.
Great Vehicle and Great Customer Service
by 02/20/2019on
We purchased a used vehicle from Sarchione Ford that we found on Cars.com. When we arrived, the vehicle was as described and we completed the deal in just over an hour. Everyone was very friendly and professional.
Recall
by 11/08/2018on
No problems, was fixed in time told to me. all the personal are friendly and helpful.
Fantastic Experience
by 05/04/2018on
I live several hours away, out of state of the dealership in central Pa. I worked w Angelo on a CPO Focus ST. I had a limited window due to a business meeting in Pittsburgh the same afternoon. He and his finance coordinator came in early to be able to meet my window. In n out, 15 mins. Ask for Angelo, His customer service skills and ability to make things happen for the customer are absolutely top notch. Fantastic experience, thanks Angelo and Sarchione Ford Team!
Angelo is the man!
by 03/31/2018on
Our second purchase from Sarchione Ford. Both experiences were fantastic. Our salesman Angelo is fantastic and not your typical salesperson.. Hes very personable and good people to say the very least. Hes a true asset to a field that often sees people who are unscrupulous and only looking to make a sale. Angelo truly makes the experience comfortable and painless. I can truly call this man a friend of ours. He will continue to have our business no matter what.
Scheduled Oil Change
by 03/02/2018on
Easy online scheduling. Quick and thorough service, and within a minute of my home. Competitive pricing - no need to go anywhere else. They even offered to wash my car.
Hated to retire my old 2006 F-150 but love my new one
by 03/13/2017on
No pressure. Excellent selection. Great website.
Best salesperson and Ford dealership in Northest Ohio
by 12/28/2016on
Working with AJ was fantastic. He provided a great car-buying experience and certainly earned our future business. The new showroom is a great place to shop, as well.
by 11/07/2016on
Brought the truck in for an oil change. Also had them check the brakes as the truck had been shaking when stopping. It was all part of the warranty and was fixed for free in a timely manner. Couldn't be happier to have bought my truck from Sarchione Ford! You guys are top of the line.
Sarchacular
by 10/11/2016on
I needed an oil change and SARCHIONE got me in right away. Thanks for the great service and making sure I'm safe by checking my brakes and tires.
Chevy 2500HD
by 08/21/2016on
Eric Clarke sold me my 2014 Chevy 2500HD. It was honestly the easiest car buying experience ever. No pressure at all. It was actually a very pleasant and exciting experience. While I was there, he greeted people as they came through the door, was professional and had a great upbeat personality. No "typical" car salesman here. Im going to recommend Sarchione to all friends and co workers. GREAT EXPERIENCE. Keep up the good work.
Great Car Buying Experience!!
by 07/20/2016on
Great car buying experience! Small town no pressure and easy to do business with - definitely worth the 4 hour round trip drive!! Purchased a great looking 2007 Ford Explorer in excellent condition. Sales Rep Angelo Massimo and General Manager Eric Clarke were professional, honest and I am well pleased with the service I received - Highly Recommended!! J Johnson Columbus OH
Sarchione Ford
by 06/29/2016on
I came in to look at a truck and was not pressured at all. Very down to earth salesman not trying to push you into something you can't afford. Also salesman was very upfront with me about trade in value of my old truck and I decided to keep it. Very black and white easy to understand deal was made on a 2012 f250 and I could not be happier. AJ is a great salesman and a pleasure to talk to and deal with.
Purchase of Vehicle for a Missionary
by 06/20/2016on
My experience at Sarchione Ford was rather remarkable. I was looking for a used car that was safe and road worthy for a Missionary serving in the Pacific Rim field who is home on deputation to share his ministry with those who support him. Sarchione Ford personnel listened as I shared the need I had. They then recommended a vehicle they thought would fulfill my need. They then put two new tires on the front of the vehicle, serviced the car and had the car detailed. They also recommended that I purchase a warranty that would pay for repairs should a need arise while the missionary was on the road. I could not have been more pleased with my relationship with the dealership. I recommend them to any and all. You will be treated right. Rev. Roy J. Kelsey, Rootstown, Ohio
Great Experience
by 05/26/2016on
I went out to find my mother a new, safe and suitable vehicle...Our sales person A.J. was great! Not only did he do a terrific job, but he noticed when we were test driving one of the vehicles that it would be very important to have a vehicle with seats that adjusted easily, because we struggled to make the adjustment. When we returned from our test drive A.J. suggested another vehicle which was perfect for our needs and that's the one we purchased. A.J. asked many important questions to find out just what we were interested in and what items were important to us, then he suggested the vehicle that fit our needs the best!
Excellent service.
by 05/12/2016on
I had a 10000 mile check up. Kind and courteous service as well as timely.
Professional, courteous, helpful staff
by 05/10/2016on
Review I recently had my 2013 Ford Fusion in for service at the Sarchoine Ford Dealership. I found the woman working at the service counter to be courteous, professional, helpful and efficient. Additionally the mechanic who worked on my vehicle was knowledgeable, professional and determined to fix the problem I was having, in which the memory button on the seat positions wasn't working. Thanks for a very pleasant service appointment!
First oil change on F150
by 04/18/2016on
Had my appointment at 1:00 for an oil change and disable the white noise in the F150 cab. Both were done correctly and the truck available within 45 minutes. Very pleased with the service and professional attitude of the service attendant.
Service Department
by 02/09/2016on
I have a 2014 Ford Escape that I had "the works" service completed, I am always pleased with the staff and impressed at how they remember you and your vehicle--even over the phone! Great place, Great people always a pleasure doing business here.
Excellent service.
by 02/01/2016on
Friendly professional environment. Timely mannered and couldn't ask for a better experience
Service
by 01/18/2016on
Everyone went above and beyond for me. The employees were extremely knowledgeable. Great experience.