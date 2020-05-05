sales Rating

My experience at Sarchione Ford was rather remarkable. I was looking for a used car that was safe and road worthy for a Missionary serving in the Pacific Rim field who is home on deputation to share his ministry with those who support him. Sarchione Ford personnel listened as I shared the need I had. They then recommended a vehicle they thought would fulfill my need. They then put two new tires on the front of the vehicle, serviced the car and had the car detailed. They also recommended that I purchase a warranty that would pay for repairs should a need arise while the missionary was on the road. I could not have been more pleased with my relationship with the dealership. I recommend them to any and all. You will be treated right. Rev. Roy J. Kelsey, Rootstown, Ohio