Glockner GM Superstore
Customer Reviews of Glockner GM Superstore
2021 Chevrolet Traverse
by 07/06/2021on
Car as described. Salesman tried to sneak in a $500 interior protection plan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2021 Chevrolet Traverse
by 07/06/2021on
Car as described. Salesman tried to sneak in a $500 interior protection plan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 05/24/2019on
Very friendly staff and very timely, great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
beetleb
by 04/03/2019on
Andy Runyon was extremely helpful on explaining reasons for delay in completing the repair on my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Air conditioner
by 08/09/2018on
I had another garage diagnose the problem and wanted to see if it was covered by the warranty. They said the diagnosis was correct and not covered by the warranty. I bought the vehicle from you only a couple of months earlier. They changed me $50 to tell me what I already kne. Disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Super deal
by 09/02/2014on
Super friendly staff & definitely understood our needs & wants. Negotiated a super deal. We will definitely be coming back for our next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes