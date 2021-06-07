Skip to main content
Glockner GM Superstore

4368 US Rte 23, Portsmouth, OH 45662
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Glockner GM Superstore

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(5)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

by Vince1085 on 07/06/2021

Car as described. Salesman tried to sneak in a $500 interior protection plan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Babysitter on 05/24/2019

Very friendly staff and very timely, great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

beetleb

by beetleb on 04/03/2019

Andy Runyon was extremely helpful on explaining reasons for delay in completing the repair on my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Air conditioner

by Dan Mault on 08/09/2018

I had another garage diagnose the problem and wanted to see if it was covered by the warranty. They said the diagnosis was correct and not covered by the warranty. I bought the vehicle from you only a couple of months earlier. They changed me $50 to tell me what I already kne. Disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super deal

by brettsheart on 09/02/2014

Super friendly staff & definitely understood our needs & wants. Negotiated a super deal. We will definitely be coming back for our next purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
