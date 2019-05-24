Customer Reviews of Glockner GM Superstore all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (2)



05/24/2019
Very friendly staff and very timely, great experience

05/24/2019
Very friendly staff and very timely, great experience
Andy Runyon was extremely helpful on explaining reasons for delay in completing the repair on my vehicle.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

08/09/2018
I had another garage diagnose the problem and wanted to see if it was covered by the warranty. They said the diagnosis was correct and not covered by the warranty. I bought the vehicle from you only a couple of months earlier. They changed me $50 to tell me what I already kne. Disappointed.
Recommend this dealer? No Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

09/02/2014
Super friendly staff & definitely understood our needs & wants. Negotiated a super deal. We will definitely be coming back for our next purchase.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes