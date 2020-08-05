My husband and I just purchased a new F-150 from Bob Gillingham Ford. The sale and trade-in process was extremely easy and hassle free. The team there is just awesome. They treat you with the utmost respect and listen to your needs. There was never any pressure. Just an awesome experience. We’ll never buy from anyone else!
Bob Gillingham's Ford team is a 5 star quality business. From the moment, I walked in they greeted me and was quick to get me a salesman to assist me. The sales associate was Dave Z. Dave was well knowledgeable and just gave me a sense of no pressure and just hear to help me with any decision I chose. I chose a F-150 and I was given a competitive no hassle price with a overly fair trade-in for my vehicle. Everything was done quick and seamless with great attention to detail and providing quality results. They followed up on every promise from getting me a front license plate holder_(even putting it on), to finding me a competitive financial loan based on my credit score. And just when I thought I was overly impressed they went a step better. I mistakenly had my trade in car garage sensor programmed still to my house. And of course I did not have a key to my front entry door and all windows were locked when I returned home with my new truck. You guessed it....... I explained my problem and Dave Z was dispatched to to get me in and refuse to take any money. Needless to say, I am a raving fan and will highly recommend this business.
I went in Monday to get my air bag recall done, picked up my car yesterday. There should be no reason to have to pop my hood on my car after I trust one of your mechanics but luckily one of my friends car died and it needed to be jumped. I popped the hood and find someones whole breakfast/ lunch all over my motor. Pasta salad and a full sandwich. I understand that things happen so I called the manager . They were so rude and told me a rat took all of that food under there..... I do not believe that at all. Instead of just apologizing about it and getting cleaned up I had to deal with your managers attitude which was not necessary at all. Like I said things happen employees need to eat I was a manager for years and I would of just gotten it cleaned up instead of telling me so bs about a rat taking a whole lunch under my hood. I'll never bring my car back to this dealer and to think I was in the market & was thinking about buying another car but it will not be from this dealer I'll take my business somewhere else.
Joe McCollough and the team at Gillingham have customer service down to an art. Everyone was extremely friendly and went above and beyond to help me from the time I dropped my car off to the time I picked it up. They even assisted me with the rental.
The work done on my car was excellent, you can tell the paint guy takes pride in his work! My car was clean inside and out. Absolutely beautiful when I picked it up.
Thank you to the entire team for making this unfortunate accident a great experience.
I bought this Escape the week of Thanksgiving. I had never been to Bob Gillingham Ford. Before I went to the dealership I first called and spoke with Pete G. Pete wanted to know when I could come in to check out this Escape. Pete accommodated my work schedule and ended up coming in on his day off. I really appreciated him for doing that for me. I had no pressure whatsoever to buy. When I did decide to buy Pete introduced me to Matt E. who answered all of my questions about the extended warranty including payment estimates including the warranty. The day I picked up the Escape, Pete wasn't able to be there so he had Mike T. deliver the car to me. This was a very smooth used car purchase for me. These associates I met were all very professional and kept asking me if there was anything else they could do for me. I just wanted a dependable car for getting me to work as I drive approx. 300 miles/week round trip. Bob Gillingham Ford and their associates that I met last week came through for me. I will be recommending this dealership to others and this will be the dealership I go to in the future.
please don't ever take your car here! The fixed something from my car, told me it was fixed and it wasn't and then charged me an additional 400 dollars to fix something else they now think it was and the service manager was extremely rude laughing at me and my wife when we were trying to explain to him our concerns. I would not recommend this place to anyone, They are very deceptive and sneaky when it come to getting money from you
Very knowledgeable and professional. Joe U and Joe K were very helpful in helping me pick out my new F-150. Wasn’t sure of a color and Joe U took the time to show me all of the options while I was deciding. no pressure to buy/ lease. Matt E in finance helped me pick out a bed cover, took the time to show me all types that were available. Made my buying experience very easy. I surely will buy from Gillingham Ford again
I almost gave up on Ford after two really bad dealer experiences but my experience with Bob Gillingham Ford was outstanding. Everyone was extremely nice and professional. Most important, their numbers always added up and everything they told me was accurate. Pick up and document signing could not have been easier. What a refreshing experience. Thank you!
We bought a pre-owned 2017 Ford Flex from Gillingham Ford and traded in our 2010 Ford Flex at the same time. Our sales associate, Misty was excellent. So was everyone else there, including the owner Mr. Bob Gillingham. My family and I felt very comfortable there, they make you feel at home. We also felt like we were given a great deal on the vehicle we were purchasing and a fair deal on the vehicle we were trading in. The pre-owned vehicle we were interested in was such a great deal that we drove from out of town (came from Metro-Detroit, Michigan) which was a little over 2 hours one way. Great place, great people. We recommend this dealership and Misty to anyone.
Had a wonderful, painless experience with the purchase of a new Ford Escape. My salesman's name was George Bode. I cant say enough about him. He went way out of his way to find and locate the exact vehicle I was looking for. I was in a rush and he made it happen. He answered all my questions and more. I would highly recommend him to anyone when purchasing a vehicle.
Welcome to Gillingham Ford. Being a third generation family dealership with only one location, we have to try even harder to compete with large chain dealers and auto groups in our area. The key to our business is having great employees to help Northeast Ohio's residents. Having that one location allows us to keep those employees to complete the family atmosphere we have created over the last 60 plus years.