I went in Monday to get my air bag recall done, picked up my car yesterday. There should be no reason to have to pop my hood on my car after I trust one of your mechanics but luckily one of my friends car died and it needed to be jumped. I popped the hood and find someones whole breakfast/ lunch all over my motor. Pasta salad and a full sandwich. I understand that things happen so I called the manager . They were so rude and told me a rat took all of that food under there..... I do not believe that at all. Instead of just apologizing about it and getting cleaned up I had to deal with your managers attitude which was not necessary at all. Like I said things happen employees need to eat I was a manager for years and I would of just gotten it cleaned up instead of telling me so bs about a rat taking a whole lunch under my hood. I'll never bring my car back to this dealer and to think I was in the market & was thinking about buying another car but it will not be from this dealer I'll take my business somewhere else. Read more