5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Dunn Chevrolet is hands down the continued BEST experience I have EVER had ! Our 2018 Impala Premier was the third Impala we have purchased from Jim Velliquette. Jim should most certainly be Chevy representative of the year!! (EVERY YEAR) Jim is truly the shining example of what a dealer representative should look like & act like . There is never a problem with Jim because he solves them. There seems to never be a situation Jim cannot overcome, through his years of service and community connections along with his vast Chevy lineup knowledge he conquers all. Again the ordering and delivery of our new car was simple , fast and painless. Dunn Chevrolet in general is an awesome experience. Phil Roach in service makes maintaining our car another pleasant experience. It is obvious when your talking to Phil that he IS actually listening to you. Although I have never really had a service issue with any of my cars, I do see Phil on a regular basis for routine maintenance and I have NEVER been disappointed. Come on seriously were have you ever heard such positive talk about a dealership ? It is incredible! When you go to pick up your car you are again met with another awesome and very personable dealer representative, Janet Szyperski. She actually makes paying for your service pleasent. Now I did have an issue with my 2015 Impala 2LTZ I had an elderly gentleman crash into me resulting in my car being towed into the Dunn Body Shop where I met Libby Mottmiller Dunns collision receptionist. What can I say but yet another painfree experience. Now understand my car is black so I was so worried about paint match, but hey it was mirror perfect . Again I ask how incredible is that ? Please let it be known I am not affiliated with ANYONE at Dunn ! No family and I've never worked there. I feel that people always complain but hey its so great to be able to happily tell everyone about an awesome experience! Job well done Dunn Chevrolet Job well done! Read more