Dunn Chevrolet Buick
Customer Reviews of Dunn Chevrolet Buick
Customer
by 03/18/2022on
I did not have a good experience with this service. I asked them when I made the appointment for my car when I have it back the same day and I was told that I would. I dropped my car off at the scheduled time the following day and I did not hear from anyone until I called them at the end of the day.I was told that my vehicle was still sitting in the bay and had not even been looked at. This is very poor communication.The next day when they called to say they fixed it I was given three different prices.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
A Great Experience
by 03/31/2018on
Megan Meyer was a great help getting my wife and I into a new Chevy Cruze. She explained the features of the car very well and was able to get us the exact model we were looking for with a great price. This was my first purchase from Dunn, and my third Chevy in total. I would highly recommend buying from Dunn, and especially from Megan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Dunn Chevy is simply the BEST
by 12/09/2017on
Dunn Chevrolet is hands down the continued BEST experience I have EVER had ! Our 2018 Impala Premier was the third Impala we have purchased from Jim Velliquette. Jim should most certainly be Chevy representative of the year!! (EVERY YEAR) Jim is truly the shining example of what a dealer representative should look like & act like . There is never a problem with Jim because he solves them. There seems to never be a situation Jim cannot overcome, through his years of service and community connections along with his vast Chevy lineup knowledge he conquers all. Again the ordering and delivery of our new car was simple , fast and painless. Dunn Chevrolet in general is an awesome experience. Phil Roach in service makes maintaining our car another pleasant experience. It is obvious when your talking to Phil that he IS actually listening to you. Although I have never really had a service issue with any of my cars, I do see Phil on a regular basis for routine maintenance and I have NEVER been disappointed. Come on seriously were have you ever heard such positive talk about a dealership ? It is incredible! When you go to pick up your car you are again met with another awesome and very personable dealer representative, Janet Szyperski. She actually makes paying for your service pleasent. Now I did have an issue with my 2015 Impala 2LTZ I had an elderly gentleman crash into me resulting in my car being towed into the Dunn Body Shop where I met Libby Mottmiller Dunns collision receptionist. What can I say but yet another painfree experience. Now understand my car is black so I was so worried about paint match, but hey it was mirror perfect . Again I ask how incredible is that ? Please let it be known I am not affiliated with ANYONE at Dunn ! No family and I've never worked there. I feel that people always complain but hey its so great to be able to happily tell everyone about an awesome experience! Job well done Dunn Chevrolet Job well done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 04/15/2017on
I always get my car serviced at Dunn's. It'seems worth driving across town to be treated right. Thank you for the great customer sevice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
It was Great
by 04/05/2017on
It was quick and easy loved it and the Camaro, Went through the process in no time at all great job
Friendly People
by 04/04/2017on
Friendly people who listen to what i have to say and getting the work done on a timely basis. Have been buying our vehicles at Dunn's for years and tell everyone we know how happy we are with our purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Crew
by 09/24/2016on
I want to thank the Dunn's Service Department for going the extra mile to verbally communicate with me on my 2014 Equinox. They took the time to call me for questions and answers to help pin point a service type problem with the vehicle.They also called me as soon as they finished the repair to let me know the car was ready to be picked up. Thanks for checking in with me!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Dunn is exceptional
by 08/04/2016on
Fast service, friendly service, fair service, exceptional service. Work was done in body shop.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dunn's is the BEST Dealership anywhere
by 07/08/2016on
Mike Hitch is a great salesman. He's very professional, yet very friendly. He took a lot of time to explain everything about the vehicle to me and to make sure I understood everything. I've called him since I've had the Encore and he's always taken the time to answer my questions. I will recommend him to everyone I hear that's looking to buy a new car...I've been buying my cars from Dunn's for over 25 years and will NOT go anywhere else...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car
by 03/23/2015on
This is the 7th car we have purchased from Dunn's, however the first new car. I love it. It's exactly what I wanted. Wouldn't buy from any other dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
First experience
by 03/15/2015on
I was treated like a real person not a number and I truely enjoyed my first experience with Dunn's service dept.I am actually looking forward to my next visit!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 09/15/2014on
Jim worked with me to be sure my driving needs were met. the whole process was friendly and easy. everything was explained well. He spent time trying to find a 2014 in order to take advantage of the current rebates and when that didn't pan out he worked to be sure I had a very good deal. I've already recommended Jim to my next door neighbor who saw my Equinox and is looking to purchase a like vehicle.
okay
by 06/28/2014on
Brad was my sales person, he was amazing. I would recommend Dunn's as well as Brad. The service department is exceptional as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments