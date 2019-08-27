Mathews Ford Oregon

2811 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
New car

by brittany on 08/27/2019

overall it was an easy process. i knew exactly what vehicle i wanted so it made it really easy and fairly quick. i have never had a new vehicle and my previous car was 16 years old, i had it 14 years. i went from a smaller used car to a brand new suv/crossover. i had lots of questions about all of the new stuff in side the vehicle, which were answered right away. it made me feel more comfortable driving off the lot knowing i wasnt in the dark about how to work anything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
53 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Never fixed my car properly. Sold me a lemon.

by SecretSquirrel on 08/25/2020

Wouldn't buy a car here again, ever. This is, by far, the worst place I've ever been to buy a car. I've had nothing but trouble from this car since I purchased it. They spent 3 months trying to fix it in the beginning, after I took it back the first week. They kept trying to give it back, claiming it was fixed, but it never was. A few months after it was fixed, it was down again. Every single time they "fixed" it, something else would be wrong with it. Worst piece of junk I've ever bought, and the original problem never got completely fixed. Even worse, they always try to blame it on me, as if it's somehow my fault. "We've tried to do all we can for you". No, doing all you can would be fixing the freaking car you sold me. I would never come back to buy from this place again. Ever. Have been treated so horribly. Truthfully, it has put me off dealerships completely. I'm likely to purchase through a personal sale next time. If I'm gonna get screwed over, at least it can cost me less money.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Matthews for Oregon collision center

by Satisfiedg44 on 06/01/2020

Matthews for Oregon collision center I’m in essential worker I’ve been working long exhausting ours was leaving one night and backed into my sons aunt. A minor fender bender. Matthews Ford Oregon collision center was amazing took care of me respectfully professional he told me upfront everything I need to know answered all my questions place was amazing this is the second time I’ve use them and I believe from now on they will always have my business.Matthews Ford Oregon collision center was amazing took care of me respectfully professionally told me upfront everything I need to know answered all my questions place was amazing this is the second time I’ve use them and I believe from now on they will always have my business

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by NJKofOregon on 03/06/2020

Recently moved to the area and the service was fantastic. Took my car right in and was out in no time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Unexpected Service Visit

by screenname on 01/20/2020

From the moment I walked into the Service Department, I was treated very well and had a great experience. I did not have an appointment and the service team took their time to hear my problem and work me in promptly. Excellent Customer Service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Brianr92 on 10/11/2019

Told me my oil change would take a few hours, offered me an Uber home, then only 30 minutes later called me and set up an Uber back to ford. It was great service, quick, and accommodating!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Servicw

by Ja cque on 09/19/2019

Excellent customer service. Very friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mr.

by rualbig on 09/06/2019

Work done well and delivered as promised

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

always satisfied

by rosewood on 02/01/2019

Needed a tire fixed. they could not repair it. they replaced it with a new tire. Work was done in a timely manner. Thx.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!

by Blademan on 09/20/2018

We have been doing business with Mathews Ford for well over 10 years. We have leased and purchased quite a few vehicles from them. Justin Canfield is my "go to" salesman. He has always gone well beyond my expectations of great service as has Mathews service department. You always feel welcomed there. Great people! BTW, I love my 2017 Edge. It is amazingly quiet with a nice smooth ride. I refer to it as a "Goldilocks" of an SUV, because I found it to be not too large or too small. It's just right. I'll probably get another one when it's time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchasing 2018 Edge

by LavenderDuke on 07/20/2018

The salesman (Brandon Rizzo) was amazing. He worked with us and found us the perfect vehicle. Very knowledgeable on all aspects. All the staff was very friendly and great to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Oil Change

by Debra Rose on 06/27/2018

Oil change was done in a timely manner. Man who took my name and keys was very friendly. Showed me where the waiting room was. Then, afterwards, he went over the car stats sheet. He explained to me the different categories on the sheet, and said my car was in good condition.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by akinsjp on 04/11/2018

Took my 2016 mustang in for an oil change and they did a fantastic job and very quick. Will definitely be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

F-550

by Jhep3607 on 02/18/2018

Left pieces loose under hood during radiator replacement for hood latch and light switch was completely left off. 7 way connector repair was so pose to have adding wiring for length due to corrosion and none was added. Inconclusion the main connector for the lights on the rear of the vehicle comes disconnected because it is pulled to tight and looses all tail lights, turn signals and brake lights during normal driving conditions.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

service

by tiltons on 11/01/2017

Very friendly and outgoing staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Bogus Estimate

by ohio2600 on 10/18/2017

My family has been faithfully going to Matthews for years. I walked in and didn't recognize 1 person in the service area and then I received an outrageous estimate for what should have been minimal service. I took my vehicle to another dealership and my repair ended up being $25 where Matthews wanted over $2,000. I can understand some variance from dealership to dealership, but this is unacceptable! The person who looked at my car obviously just started checking boxes and didn't even look at the car and the new people at the desk obviously are too inexperienced to be of any help either! Consumer beware and get a second estimate if you plan on getting your vehicle serviced here.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Mathews Ford Service Review

by debra71 on 10/17/2017

Fairly quick service. No complaints. Overall another good experience at Mathews Ford in Oregon Ohio.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by thurmenator on 09/02/2017

Took my 2016 Escape in for oil change. Was told it would be one hour. Service tech came back and told me they had an unexpected issue with other vehicle and would be a little longer. After everything was finished an extra hour later service tech told me oil change would be free due to excessive wait time. 😇😇😇😇😇

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mathews service

by O3watcher67 on 08/30/2017

Took my truck in for the 85,000 mile recommended service. Service rep was very professional and i was not disappointed with the experience. Have always had good luck with this dealership regarding their service dept.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

satisfied w/service

by turkman75 on 04/18/2016

2014 f-150. have brought it there 4 times for oil changes this last time for seat clearance recall also. great service not a long wait time. very satisfied with the service so far.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by TomCHag on 04/14/2016

My car overheated and I pulled into the dealership. Andy took care of me wonderfully! Gave me a car to drive as I was on my way to babysit for my daughter and had my car fixed and ready to go the next day. Great service by Andy every time I need to service you Taurus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
