service Rating

Wouldn't buy a car here again, ever. This is, by far, the worst place I've ever been to buy a car. I've had nothing but trouble from this car since I purchased it. They spent 3 months trying to fix it in the beginning, after I took it back the first week. They kept trying to give it back, claiming it was fixed, but it never was. A few months after it was fixed, it was down again. Every single time they "fixed" it, something else would be wrong with it. Worst piece of junk I've ever bought, and the original problem never got completely fixed. Even worse, they always try to blame it on me, as if it's somehow my fault. "We've tried to do all we can for you". No, doing all you can would be fixing the freaking car you sold me. I would never come back to buy from this place again. Ever. Have been treated so horribly. Truthfully, it has put me off dealerships completely. I'm likely to purchase through a personal sale next time. If I'm gonna get screwed over, at least it can cost me less money. Read more