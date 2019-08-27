overall it was an easy process. i knew exactly what vehicle i wanted so it made it really easy and fairly quick. i have never had a new vehicle and my previous car was 16 years old, i had it 14 years. i went from a smaller used car to a brand new suv/crossover. i had lots of questions about all of the new stuff in side the vehicle, which were answered right away. it made me feel more comfortable driving off the lot knowing i wasnt in the dark about how to work anything.
Wouldn't buy a car here again, ever. This is, by far, the worst place I've ever been to buy a car.
I've had nothing but trouble from this car since I purchased it. They spent 3 months trying to fix it in the beginning, after I took it back the first week. They kept trying to give it back, claiming it was fixed, but it never was. A few months after it was fixed, it was down again. Every single time they "fixed" it, something else would be wrong with it. Worst piece of junk I've ever bought, and the original problem never got completely fixed.
Even worse, they always try to blame it on me, as if it's somehow my fault. "We've tried to do all we can for you". No, doing all you can would be fixing the freaking car you sold me.
I would never come back to buy from this place again. Ever. Have been treated so horribly. Truthfully, it has put me off dealerships completely. I'm likely to purchase through a personal sale next time. If I'm gonna get screwed over, at least it can cost me less money.
Matthews for Oregon collision center
I’m in essential worker I’ve been working long exhausting ours was leaving one night and backed into my sons aunt. A minor fender bender. Matthews Ford Oregon collision center was amazing took care of me respectfully professional he told me upfront everything I need to know answered all my questions place was amazing this is the second time I’ve use them and I believe from now on they will always have my business.Matthews Ford Oregon collision center was amazing took care of me respectfully professionally told me upfront everything I need to know answered all my questions place was amazing this is the second time I’ve use them and I believe from now on they will always have my business
From the moment I walked into the Service Department, I was treated very well and had a great experience. I did not have an appointment and the service team took their time to hear my problem and work me in promptly. Excellent Customer Service!
We have been doing business with Mathews Ford for well over 10 years. We have leased and purchased quite a few vehicles from them. Justin Canfield is my "go to" salesman. He has always gone well beyond my expectations of great service as has Mathews service department. You always feel welcomed there. Great people! BTW, I love my 2017 Edge. It is amazingly quiet with a nice smooth ride. I refer to it as a "Goldilocks" of an SUV, because I found it to be not too large or too small. It's just right. I'll probably get another one when it's time.
Oil change was done in a timely manner. Man who took my name and keys was very friendly. Showed me where the waiting room was. Then, afterwards, he went over the car stats sheet. He explained to me the different categories on the sheet, and said my car was in good condition.
Left pieces loose under hood during radiator replacement for hood latch and light switch was completely left off. 7 way connector repair was so pose to have adding wiring for length due to corrosion and none was added. Inconclusion the main connector for the lights on the rear of the vehicle comes disconnected because it is pulled to tight and looses all tail lights, turn signals and brake lights during normal driving conditions.
My family has been faithfully going to Matthews for years. I walked in and didn't recognize 1 person in the service area and then I received an outrageous estimate for what should have been minimal service. I took my vehicle to another dealership and my repair ended up being $25 where Matthews wanted over $2,000. I can understand some variance from dealership to dealership, but this is unacceptable! The person who looked at my car obviously just started checking boxes and didn't even look at the car and the new people at the desk obviously are too inexperienced to be of any help either! Consumer beware and get a second estimate if you plan on getting your vehicle serviced here.
Took my 2016 Escape in for oil change. Was told it would be one hour. Service tech came back and told me they had an unexpected issue with other vehicle and would be a little longer. After everything was finished an extra hour later service tech told me oil change would be free due to excessive wait time. 😇😇😇😇😇
Took my truck in for the 85,000 mile recommended service. Service rep was very professional and i was not disappointed with the experience. Have always had good luck with this dealership regarding their service dept.
My car overheated and I pulled into the dealership. Andy took care of me wonderfully! Gave me a car to drive as I was on my way to babysit for my daughter and had my car fixed and ready to go the next day. Great service by Andy every time I need to service you Taurus.
