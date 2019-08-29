sales Rating

If I could give a lower rating, i would.... I found a 2014 Sierra 1500 listed online from North Olmstead CJDR, the truck was everything I was looking for and listed at a great price. After contacting a salesperson and getting more information about the vehicle I decided that I was going to attempt to buy it. I live two hours away from this dealership and I was providing my own financing through a local credit union by me. I told the salesperson I was heading to my bank in the morning and once I had the loan secured I would let him know and put a deposit down on the truck. The next morning I go to my bank and begin the loan process, in order to finalize the loan my bank had to contact this dealership and have them fax over a purchase agreement, which they did, and after that we were able to finalize the loan. Once that was finished I called and had insurance put on the truck, which I also sent to the dealership and I called this salesman and gave him my credit card information so he could take the $500 deposit. After giving him that he said the truck was mine and it would be ready for me to pick up at 11:00 AM the very next day (sat. Jan 20th). Roughly four hours After getting my loan, putting the deposit down on the truck, having insurance put on it, having a purchase agreement faxed to my bank and having the salesman tell me the truck was mine he called me back and informed me that somehow the truck was sold already... and not only was it sold already but it was sold the day before all of this took place!!! Now I was stuck with a very large loan for a truck that wasn't even possible to buy in the first place! I can't even imagine how something like this happens at a "professional" dealership such as this.... needless to say I'm stuck with a loan and no truck. My bank is working on taking care of the loan the best they can but needless to say there will be penalties charged to me and not to mention the effect it is going to have on my credit score. Read more