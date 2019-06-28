service Rating

I had to answer "no," to one of the questions, because the service was finished after the predicted timeframe, but overall I am very happy and pleased with the friendly service and the quality of work provided and most importantly, the fact the people were very honest about the situation and the pricing of the service. Also, I am not even the least bit upset that the service was finished after the timeframe. As important as it is to make sure everything is done within the timeframe, I have to be honest with myself and understand on their part that things can happen beyond their control which can extend the timeframe. That happens to everyone, myself included. The fact they kept me posted instead of leaving me hanging in the loop, I can express how much I appreciate it. Last but not least, I was also appreciate that one of the employees gave me a ride to the Ganely to pick up my car. They didn't have to do it, but they still did it and for that, I am very greatful. Read more