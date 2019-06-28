Ganley Honda

Ganley Honda

25870 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070
(888) 989-0215
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ganley Honda

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
sales Rating

CULTURE OF EXCELLENT IN CUSTOMER SERVICE

by RICHARD on 06/28/2019

I just bought my 5th vehicle from Ganley Honda 4 of them from Salesperson Bobby Ross. The experience and service he provided me was incomparable and he always made me feel comfortable and at ease in my decision making. Neither me nor my family ever see the need to purchase from anyone else other than Ganley Honda and Bobby Ross.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

No honesty or customer respect

by MS on 10/11/2018

They know how to change the offer even when you have the prove of their own hand writing. No honesty or customer respect unless you give they what they want. I absolutely will not recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Always Happy

by BRYAN on 09/03/2018

I have been coming to Ganley Honda since I was very little, my parents always leased cars from this dealership. I recently started leasing a 2018 Honda Civic from Ms. Tiffany Kruzer. Every single time I have came into Ganley, I am greeted with warm smiles and a super knowledgeable and very friendly staff. The sales managers, specifically Pete Kash, are always wonderful and polite. I will never go to another dealership again, keep up the good work!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Honest and terrific!

by MariaErso on 06/05/2018

I had to answer "no," to one of the questions, because the service was finished after the predicted timeframe, but overall I am very happy and pleased with the friendly service and the quality of work provided and most importantly, the fact the people were very honest about the situation and the pricing of the service. Also, I am not even the least bit upset that the service was finished after the timeframe. As important as it is to make sure everything is done within the timeframe, I have to be honest with myself and understand on their part that things can happen beyond their control which can extend the timeframe. That happens to everyone, myself included. The fact they kept me posted instead of leaving me hanging in the loop, I can express how much I appreciate it. Last but not least, I was also appreciate that one of the employees gave me a ride to the Ganely to pick up my car. They didn't have to do it, but they still did it and for that, I am very greatful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Customer Service

by peeweelee on 06/05/2018

Wendy Fees, Service Advisor, was wonderful to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

New tire

by TheEsteps on 05/18/2018

I appreciate the service advisor went the extra step to see if tire for my vehicle was available.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent & Friendly Service

by RobbiPrice on 05/14/2018

Everyone at Ganley Honda made my husband and I very welcome. Our saleman Hazmo Tannous was truly a great guy and explained all the features on the cars we test drove before deciding on the Honda Civic Sport Hatchback.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Wendy is great!

by LoverPilot on 05/13/2018

Our pilot was serviced and wiper blades changed and although a free car wash was offered we declined. Loved our service rep Wendy and also James is one of the reasons we come back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Hazmo was great

by Jshelton1717 on 05/04/2018

Hazmo did a great job getting us in the van we wanted for the price we wanted, and was very nice the whole time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

First lease

by Ochichanya on 05/03/2018

The salesperson we dealt with was extremely helpful, spending as much time with us as necessary, both before and after the deal was completed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by candigirl1966 on 05/03/2018

As always, your people are professional, kind, and extremely friendly. They took my car in as requested and finished in a very timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2017 Ridgeline

by dblj72252 on 04/13/2018

Fast service at a fair price...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

My new Honda Civic

by tbk54321 on 04/06/2018

Tiffany Kruzer was wonderful to work with and she made things very easy for me. My wife sent a message to her and told her that I wanted to trade in my car to purchase a 2018 Honda Civic. Tiffany asked which model and color and she promised to have the car ready when we arrived. When we got to the Dealership, Tiffany had all the paperwork ready to go. She made the entire process easy and seamless. The customer service at Ganley is extraordinary. This is the 4th vehicle we have bought from Tiffany and we love working with het. My wife and I are very loyal with Ganley. The entire staff consists of friendly, genuine people. It is obvious that they have a great work environment and they truly care about their customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

honda

by Hondagirl711 on 04/05/2018

great service, fast and knowledgeable staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of new car

by RonaldS6 on 04/05/2018

We purchased a 2018 C-RV. The sales consultant, Axel Yahya, while being young and new, was enthusiastic and knowledgeable,. The support from the financial group was exceptional. We were very satisfied with the offer and the support we received as follow up in learning the operational and safety features of the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Odysseyowner16 on 03/23/2018

Wendy always is helpful & friendly. Service was performed earlier than expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Satisfied customer

by SadieMac on 03/19/2018

Comfortable waiting room & pleasant personnel. Rep was very thorough & I plan on returning for service in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very satisfied customer

by gcullen559 on 03/11/2018

As always Wendy made the appointment go smoothly. She is a very valuable asset of your team. She always greets you like a friend and explains in detail work you are having done or any issues that come up during routine maintenance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service at Ganley Honda

by Ian_MacKinnon on 02/27/2018

I've been going to Ganley Honda to service my Hondas for years and will continue doing so on into the future. The dealership genuinely cares for my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change and tire rotation and overall check

by RMHLASKO on 02/27/2018

Excellent prompt service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Nik's Review

by hoyacar on 02/25/2018

Michael answered my voicemail very quickly, and displayed a sense of urgency in helping me get the service I needed done, sooner rather than later, which was appreciated. He was straightforward while explaining the service that needed to be done and why. I recommend Michael and Ganley of Honda of North Olmsted to my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
273 cars in stock
207 new35 used31 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Ganley Honda is a new and used Honda dealership that serves Cleveland and Westlake, Ohio drivers. We offer competitive vehicle prices, affordable services, aggressive special offers and genuine OEM parts for sale, so don't put off your Honda Accord needs any longer, visit Ganley Honda today!

New & Used Honda Models For Sale

Ganley Honda has both new and pre-owned Honda models to explore, use our website to get your search started or drop by to have a shopping plan tailored to suit your needs and wants. Our team will help you find the top-of-the-line, fully loaded Honda Civic you've always wanted or can schedule a test drive for an affordable, quality pre-owned Odyssey. No matter what you're in the market for, we have an option in stock for you!

Finance A Honda Today

Our Honda dealership near Cleveland, Ohio has a knowledgeable finance department that will assist with your bad credit financing needs, so don't let a less than perfect credit score stop you.

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

