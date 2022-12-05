Spitzer Chevrolet Northfield
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Chevrolet Northfield
Another satisfied customer
by 05/12/2022on
The sales and service department were great to work with and bent over backwards to help me out. I am vary satisfied with my purchase and all of the thugs that the dealership team did for me.
Another satisfied customer
by 05/12/2022on
The sales and service department were great to work with and bent over backwards to help me out. I am vary satisfied with my purchase and all of the thugs that the dealership team did for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best service in Ohio
by 05/10/2022on
Had a great experience with John Berryhill as service advisor. Very helpful and responsive highly recommend
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
car review
by 03/16/2022on
Darrell Zausniewski took care of my when I bought my Trax. He helped me make a decision on whether to lease a new vehicle or buy out my Trax. He gave me a lot of helpful information and took a lot of time with me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
MALIBU
by 03/09/2022on
Very quick and makes sure you're satisfied with everything
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service Department!
by 03/02/2022on
Staff at Spitzer was excellent and very friendly. Al and the service department are very accommodating and knowledgeable. Thanks for all the help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Easiest vehicle purchase I've ever made.
by 02/15/2022on
Carmine was great. Down to earth. Took the time to show me all the features in my new vehicle. It was a pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service
by 02/08/2022on
Got an appointment for the same day! Charles Ballard Was wonderful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great deal ! Great service !
by 02/08/2022on
I was able to make a great deal online and over the phone and do a quick pickup.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Nervous but pleasantly surprised
by 02/08/2022on
Cam MacDonald was completely awesome! He worked with me to get the best deal. I know with what’s going on in the car industry that finding a salesman with integrity is very hard. He was fantastic as well as everyone at Spitzer of Northfield. Thank you for making it so easy and painless
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Second purchase with Carmin
by 02/04/2022on
Friendly, professional staff that does not pressure buyers. Carmin Citrano is kind, knowledgeable and works quickly to get you on the road.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Customer service
by 02/03/2022on
The service department is excellent. Every time that I bring my car in for service. I am always greeted with warmth and positive attitude. There’s never a negative environment. This is my second car that I have purchased from Spitzer Chevrolet Northfield. I really feel as though I can have a good cup of coffee with them. 😊😊
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great dealership
by 01/27/2022on
Carlin Citraro is a great sales person. She has a great friendly attitude and shows her customers she cares about getting them a great vehicle and deal. She goes out of her way to make sure you are happy and satisfied. Thank you very much
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New Car Feeling
by 01/27/2022on
The sales staff at Spizter Chevrolet in Northfield Ohio Cameron McDonald and TJ Flemming could not have been more helpful they were very attuned to our needs and budget well done to both
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My new go to
by 12/31/2021on
After shopping around at several dealerships, this has been by far the most helpful and informative staff I've ever worked with. Carmin made the entire purchasing process a breeze. Very fair pricing, unlike other nearby dealerships who are charging an exorbitant "Mark"up on top of MSRP due to limited availability of cars. It's owner ought to stick to burgers....I'll definitely be back in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
If you want a great deal get it at Spitzer Chevy
by 12/31/2021on
I bought a new truck from Spitzer Chevy and had a great experience. Frank Miineo was a sales person you should go see if you want the best overall buying experience. He got the job done and got me into my new truck. I would recommend him and Spitzer Chevy dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service again
by 12/22/2021on
Very knowledgeable and helpful service department. Helpful in getting my car in top running condition.
Great service.
by 11/13/2021on
Warmly welcomed by staff. They attentively listened to car problems. They quickly assessed the situation, clearly explained the problem and cost. Al and Joe were helpful.
Great experience!
by 10/29/2021on
Well I traded in "Susie" today (she was tired😅) for my new Chevrolet Equinox. I love it so much. I had a great experience today provided by Sales Agent Cam MacDonald! This guy was so nice and thorough in the process. If anyone is looking to purchase a vehicle, feel free to reach out to him directly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
No nonsense
by 10/23/2021on
Great up front pricing and options. Focuses in the need of the customer. Friendly fast and efficient..One of the easiest sale and trades I've done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent work!
by 10/23/2021on
The work on my car was excellent! They found things that I didn't know were wrong and some were really wrong. It took a little long but it was really worth the time..
Normal Fine Service experience
by 10/18/2021on
Andrew (Service Manager) and his team of Pat and Al are always very helpful, fair and knowledgeable. I have been dealing with this team for many years and I come back because of these guys and the dependable service I receive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments