333 E Aurora Rd, Northfield, OH 44067
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Chevrolet Northfield

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
service Rating

Traverse Oil Change & Rotation & Alignment

by DolHof8 on 01/09/2019

Easy to get an appointment at a convenient time. Work completed quickly

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

NEVER AGAIN!

by khkhkatie on 01/09/2019

These guys are the worst!! Nothing but lies. It started with them selling us and after market extended warranty (but not informing us it wasn't a GM warranty) and went down hill from there. Repeated trips in for service that was never done correctly, not having a certified diesel mechanic work on the vehicle, damage to the driver's seat, having the vehicle for nearly 2 months and still not getting it right!! Rude service manager, I could go on and on. NEVER buy from them!

  Recommend this dealer? No
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

service Rating

Spitzer Northfield

by Colorado on 11/22/2018

Took my Colorado in due to it feeling like it was going to stall out. The did a diagnostic and found all I needed was a new battery. They are honest and care about their customers

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

24 days without my car

by mplesz on 05/28/2014

It has been 24 days since I contacted Spitzer of Northfield for service. I'm now stuck without a car to drive. The car was purchased through a Spitzer Dealership with an extended warranty. Steve S. the Service Manager from Spitzer of Northfield is unable to answer any of my questions to my satisfaction. The car has not been inspected for warranty work and all of the proper paperwork has been turned in to file my claim. Steve keeps passing the responsibility to the warranty company that only wrote the contract and they do not pay for the service. This is unacceptable. Why does it take multiple calls on my part to get things started 24 days after it should have been. The responsibility has been pushed off on to me to make all of the calls during my work day to try to handle this situation. I paid for the extended warranty to not have to deal with this. This is horrible service and I should not have paid for the full warranty if I have to do the work. It was appalling to hear Steve S. the service Manager make derogatory comments about a member of another dealership. This other dealership is trying to communicate with him to service the car. It was completely unprofessional and inappropriate.

  Recommend this dealer? No
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
