service Rating

It has been 24 days since I contacted Spitzer of Northfield for service. I'm now stuck without a car to drive. The car was purchased through a Spitzer Dealership with an extended warranty. Steve S. the Service Manager from Spitzer of Northfield is unable to answer any of my questions to my satisfaction. The car has not been inspected for warranty work and all of the proper paperwork has been turned in to file my claim. Steve keeps passing the responsibility to the warranty company that only wrote the contract and they do not pay for the service. This is unacceptable. Why does it take multiple calls on my part to get things started 24 days after it should have been. The responsibility has been pushed off on to me to make all of the calls during my work day to try to handle this situation. I paid for the extended warranty to not have to deal with this. This is horrible service and I should not have paid for the full warranty if I have to do the work. It was appalling to hear Steve S. the service Manager make derogatory comments about a member of another dealership. This other dealership is trying to communicate with him to service the car. It was completely unprofessional and inappropriate. Read more