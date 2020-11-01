Customer Reviews of North Olmsted Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Dishonest, their tactics give car dealers a bad rap
by 01/11/2020on
Wow, came in with a lay down deal, I did all the work, found the car online, a new 2019 that had been on their lot 355 days, shared details and pictures of my trade, we agreed to a price on my trade.. and after driving 9 hours, their sales manage nit picks my 10 year old car, which was in excellent condition and wants to reduce the agreed to price by 500 for a small scratch... ridiculous...And the GM and Sales Mgr where no where to be found after knowing we were unhappy. 2nd, the sales lady promised a full explanation of the new car's features and functions, but then disappeared, after waiting and waiting, we just left. Lastly... I wanted to payoff the car in full and she advised that I needed at make 4 payments and only then I pay it off, so dishonest, as I learned from the finance mgr I could payoff on day 1. Don't shop here! They did not earn my business. The only positive was the finance manager.
Excellent Car Buying Experience!!!!
by 08/29/2019on
I purchased a car today and had such an amazing experience here. I would highly recommend buying from them. My sales associate was Aniss and I could not be happier with the service he provided. I traveled over 2 1/2 hours to see one of their used cars and Aniss was extremely helpful with answering all of my questions before I made the drive. He had the car ready for me upon arrival, processed my financing application quickly and painlessly and I was able to drive off with the vehicle within a couple of hours. Next time I am in the market for a vehicle, I would most definitely go back and will of course recommend to anyone I know.
My new Compass
by 07/23/2019on
I went in to look and to test drive what I thought I was interested in buying. Ron was so patient with me and answered all of questions. He wasn’t pushy or any of those bad stereotypical opinion we have of sales people. Ron was informative and easy going. Joe in finance was wonderful and definitely put together a winning deal. I love my Compass and I am so appreciative of the help I received from Ron and Joe. If you need a vehicle stop in and see them, you will be very happy just like me.
GREAT service! Ask for Todd Forsythe
by 05/23/2019on
My husband and I went to North Olmsted to get a new challenger for him (which we got a great deal on), and Todd Forsythe was our salesman. He was one of the kindest and most patient salesmen I have ever worked with. I never like to feel intimidated by salesmen and Todd was nothing but a pleasure. My husband did not have a good experience here a couple years ago around 2016, he had felt ignored.... but our last visit in May 2019 was nothing other than absolutely delightful. The entire staff was friendly and gave great service! My husband and I kept reminding each other to fill out this survey, they deserve a great review.
The most un-profrssional experience of my life
by 01/22/2018on
If I could give a lower rating, i would.... I found a 2014 Sierra 1500 listed online from North Olmstead CJDR, the truck was everything I was looking for and listed at a great price. After contacting a salesperson and getting more information about the vehicle I decided that I was going to attempt to buy it. I live two hours away from this dealership and I was providing my own financing through a local credit union by me. I told the salesperson I was heading to my bank in the morning and once I had the loan secured I would let him know and put a deposit down on the truck. The next morning I go to my bank and begin the loan process, in order to finalize the loan my bank had to contact this dealership and have them fax over a purchase agreement, which they did, and after that we were able to finalize the loan. Once that was finished I called and had insurance put on the truck, which I also sent to the dealership and I called this salesman and gave him my credit card information so he could take the $500 deposit. After giving him that he said the truck was mine and it would be ready for me to pick up at 11:00 AM the very next day (sat. Jan 20th). Roughly four hours After getting my loan, putting the deposit down on the truck, having insurance put on it, having a purchase agreement faxed to my bank and having the salesman tell me the truck was mine he called me back and informed me that somehow the truck was sold already... and not only was it sold already but it was sold the day before all of this took place!!! Now I was stuck with a very large loan for a truck that wasn't even possible to buy in the first place! I can't even imagine how something like this happens at a "professional" dealership such as this.... needless to say I'm stuck with a loan and no truck. My bank is working on taking care of the loan the best they can but needless to say there will be penalties charged to me and not to mention the effect it is going to have on my credit score.
Great Sales Experience
by 05/24/2017on
Extremely easy purchase, no hassle back and forth. Straight forward pricing. Our sales person Christian F. was very knowledgeable in the Jeep product and made the whole sales process very stress free. We came from out of the area to purchase and all of our needs were accommodated. Thank you !
Sergio is awesome!
by 05/22/2017on
Sergio took care of me and he was wonderful. Very knowledgeable of the vehicle as well as all the steps involved in the buying process. He made me feel comfortable throughout the process and never made me feel pressured or that i wasn't getting what i wanted.
BEST car buying experience in YEARS!
by 05/15/2017on
Bought a new '17 Pacifica last month, saved THOUSANDS over other dealerships. NO HASSEL they (Stewart Davis and NO CDJR team) gave me a super price. This purchase brings back memories of buying cars in the 70's and 80's when car buying was FUN. I would gladly do a commercial for these folks-CLASS ACT-everyone of them, THANK YOU N.O. CDJR.
review
by 05/04/2017on
The sales person, Mark Brelo, was very professional and easy to work with. I did not feel like I was being pressured into buying
Great Sales Experience
by 04/04/2017on
Our salesperson was very knowledgeable and eager to help us get a deal done. The vehicle we wanted was not on the lot. He did everything he could to let us know ASAP that the vehicle would be there and ready for us to pick up.
Experience at North Olmsted Jeep, Dodge, Ram
by 04/03/2017on
Attentiveness and hustle of Sales Rep (Sergio). We were on a tight schedule and he coordinated getting all items completed in a timely manner.
Excellent experience
by 03/19/2017on
No-hassle negotiations and great price for a new Jeep Grand Cherokee. My salesperson, Chris Weber, is very friendly and knowledgeable and bends over backwards to provide outstanding service. He actually drove to another dealer to pick up the exact vehicle that I wanted.
Getting a good used car
by 03/13/2017on
This was the second time buying a car at this dealership and would recommend them highly. Mark Brelo is a gentleman,always concerned with the customer's needs and no pressure. The finance department and General Manger Kurt gave great customer service as well. Thank you very much,Pat Schwark
Renegade Laltitude 2017
by 03/11/2017on
I really enjoyed working with Anthony Castaneda. From the moment I walked in he was kind, considerate and very attentive to my needs. I didn't feel pressured which is very important to me. I'm really loving my car - come on spring!
Good Job
by 03/04/2017on
Great prices and service. Salespeople were very professional and helpful. They were not like sales people i have met in the past. Some salesman are only looking for a sale however your people were actually trying to help find the vehicle that would match my needs.
2017 jeep
by 02/22/2017on
Mr. Brelo was very professional and did not lead us on at all, this is the forth jeep we have bought and will go back to N.O. Jeep on our next purchase and deal with Mark B. I have actually sent 2 of my friends here to purchase a jeep and the other a dodge.
Always a fantastic experience
by 01/05/2017on
This is my second lease with Mac McGee. I returned to him because he makes you feel comfortable, is honest and goes above and beyond in terms of service. Joe in finance was also fantastic to work with as well.
Great Experience with Used Car Sales
by 01/04/2017on
I truly felt like I had a personal experience. Our salesman was Matt. He didn't start asking me all these personal questions right away to see if we could get our vehicle financed. He just let me look at the vehicle and ask a bunch of questions about it. He took the time to let me get a feel for it and go over all my options. I feel he went above and beyond to take care of me. He was a nice , approahable guy and easy to get along with. I didn't feel pressured. We had a nice experience at this dealership.
Jeep
by 12/22/2016on
Great salesman. Fast and friendly service. I would recommend this dealership. They got the color I wanted and worked with my trade in.
Equinox
by 12/02/2016on
Very satisfied with the salesman Tony. He held my car with a small deposit till we got financing thru our credit union. No pressure. There was a mixup in communication about a recall repair but I honestly don't think Tony knew that the recall had wasn't done due to parts having to be ordered. I would recommend him if you're looking for a car. Very satisfied with mine.
Jeep Cherokee
by 11/26/2016on
The flexibility and getting the money to work made it a very positive experience buying my new Jeep Cherokee. I would definitely recommend.
