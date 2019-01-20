5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our sales rep and financial rep were very informed, friendly, and most knowledgeable. David Long gave a great presentation, and representation of Nissan and the dealership. He gave us all the information we requested and so much more. He could not have been more helpful and respectful. We enjoyed dealing with him and Kelly in finance. She was most professional and helped to give us great help and service. We would not hesitate to come back. We also feel very comfortable calling them if we have any questions. Great experience! Thanks to both of them! Read more