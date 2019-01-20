Nissan of North Olmsted
"and Im not kidding you"
by 01/20/2019on
Marty T our salesman was very professional and knowledgeable about his product he was able to answer all our questions and made purchasing a vehicle a fun experience
I love it
by 10/13/2018on
My new 2018 Nissan Rogue is awesome! I love driving it. A great vehicle.
2018 Nissan Murano SL
by 08/31/2018on
I had already gone to a dealer in my state to look at the Murano and Rogue. I decided to look on line and found this dealership. Their prices, by FAR, were so much better. There were alot of cars to choose from. My salesman, Brad, was very helpful but not pushy. Overall a great experience!
Purchaser
by 07/18/2018on
From the very beginning, Todd was straightforward and honest. He listened to my needs and helped me find the right car. We took some time to shop around after receiving Nissan of North Olmsted's offer and no one was even close in the mid-size range. We love our new car and it was a wonderful experience!
north olmsted nissan
by 06/06/2018on
my salesman, steve is a good salesman and truck guy. knows his product.
Excellant Service
by 06/06/2018on
This is my second time of leasing a Nissan car. Sales Associate Jeff Stein assisted me during the process. He was extremely helpful and was determined to put me in the right car. One that I am very proud to drive, a 2018 Sentra. And, one I could afford. I will continue to be a devoted customer of Nissan of North Olmsted and look forward to my next experience.
Nick is great!
by 05/18/2018on
Nick made the experience a good one. He described and showed everything very well and solicited questions and comments. He answered my few questions thoroughly and honestly.
Customer Sales Department
by 05/02/2018on
Christi Shelly was my Sales Associate. She was very helpful and very knowledgeable. Christi worked with me in helping me make my decision on which automobile I chose. I was able to test drive the autos in question and she was never ever pushy. It never felt like she just wanted to sell me a car and push me out the door. Very professional.
Marty Turoczi
by 04/17/2018on
My experience at Nissan of North Olmsted with salesman Marty Turoczi was exceptional. Jeffrey Stein was also very helpful. It was a pleasant experience.
Fran Gehrke 2018 Rogue
by 04/02/2018on
Our salesman, Jeffrey Stein, was knowledgeable, friendly and professional. Enjoying the car.
Purchased 2018 Rogue SL
by 03/03/2018on
Overall a decent experience. Dont enjoy the haggling. I came in with an internet price and still had to haggle to secure that pricing. Was told I didnt qualify for all the incentives. Have a superior credit rating and still only got a finance rate of 5.63% when the fair market range for someone with out credit is in the 3% range. Also felt I didnt get the fair value for my trade in. Kelly blue book was around 4K for a car in excellent shape and was only given $3,250. Nick our salesman was very helpful!
Great buying experience
by 02/26/2018on
Third car bought at Nissan North Olmsted. They have been very accommodating in getting me a great deal and not wasting my time.
Dave and Kelly, Nissan
by 02/25/2018on
Our sales rep and financial rep were very informed, friendly, and most knowledgeable. David Long gave a great presentation, and representation of Nissan and the dealership. He gave us all the information we requested and so much more. He could not have been more helpful and respectful. We enjoyed dealing with him and Kelly in finance. She was most professional and helped to give us great help and service. We would not hesitate to come back. We also feel very comfortable calling them if we have any questions. Great experience! Thanks to both of them!
Always a Pleasure
by 02/22/2018on
I would never make a deal with my dealership if it was difficult or unpleasant. They worked with us to get our payment to fit our need. Have never had a bad experience with North Olmsted Nissan.
Ask for Rocco
by 02/20/2018on
Every part of the process was smooth. No issues or changes to our agreement.
Great People & Great Service
by 01/31/2018on
We just leased our 6th Rogue from Nissan of North Olmsted. The service was great as usual. My wife and I live in Concord Township, which is an hour away from the dealership. We keep going back because of the personal service we receive from Mike D'Amato and our sales person Brad Baron. They both make us feel comfortable with our deal.
feed back
by 01/30/2018on
The experience was wonderful the sales person was very helpful I will be recommending this dealership to everyone I know that is interested in buying a new car.
a car-buying delight
by 12/15/2017on
I arrived at the dealership knowing the model and packages I wanted which perhaps simplified the transaction but my salesman, Cody, was professional, helpful and able to answer all my questions. They did not have a car exactly as I wanted on their lot but found it and had it delivered the next day. Kelly in Finance was equally helpful and very professional. Cody even sent my a Nissan travel mug as a thank you present. I have had my last two leased cars serviced at Nissan of North Olmsted and always had fast, friendly and competent service there, too.
No hassle
by 09/28/2017on
I had done my research so getting what I wanted was a no hassle experience. There was no haggling needed - they offered a bit more for my trade than I was expecting and the new car price was also on target. Sales person kept me informed along the way and the whole process was fast and efficient.
2017 Lease
by 09/27/2017on
Came in with no idea on where to start with a new lease and my sales associate Matt Fowler had all the answers I was looking for. I drove off with my brand new Nissan Rouge Sport the next day and I couldn't be happier with my experience! Everyone worked well with my needs and questions!
2017 Frontier
by 07/21/2017on
This truck is amazing! I am unbelievably happy with my purchase and I will be coming back to Nissan for all other purchases!