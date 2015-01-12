1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I DO NOT recommend using this dealer! My husband called to inquire about a used car posting online. We were told that we needed to give them $1000 to hold the vehicle until we could get there 2 days later, which we were willing to do. My husband also asked about financing for the vehicle and the salesman said he needed to double check with his manager and he'd call us back. He never called. I called the next day and asked to speak to a different rep. I happened to get a Used Car Manager. I told him that we never got a call back from the salesman and that we wanted to give them the money to hold the car for us. It was only then that I was told they can't actually do that. They can only hold the car if we fill out the purchase order, which I understand, but that is NOT what we were told. He would have to get some more information about the car and call me back. I still haven't heard back from him, or the salesman, and I still don't know whether we'd get the financing. This is a huge disappointment for my husband and I, who thought we'd found the perfect car. But after warnings from friends and our own experiences, even the perfect car is not worth putting up with all this. Their customer service is terrible and I DO NOT recommend using this dealer. Read more