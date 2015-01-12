Customer Reviews of Ganley Westside Hyundai
Awesome experience
by 12/01/2015on
I recently leased a Hyundai Sonata from Tom Melnyk. It was a great experience. Tom was very helpful and knowledgeable about the product line. I highly recommend Tom and Ganley Westside Hyundai.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nicholas Misch was down to earth
by 11/04/2015on
Nicholas was beyond helpful with our car buying purchase. He wasn't your typical salesman and made us feel welcome (even if my husband was a sick mess). He understood our situation and what needed to take place in order for us to buy a car. The simple truth was that we went to Hyundai intending to only look at a car and we left with a vehicle that we are beyond thrilled about. We have had the car for a few weeks now and couldn't be happier with our Santa Fe. Thanks for the great, quick and flexible service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 04/28/2015on
Selling a car is all about customer service. The dealer I had, Tracy, was awesome and very helpful. I love my new car.
Best Car dealership
by 04/27/2015on
My salesman Tracy was awesome. He helped me and my 2 children get into new vehicle's. Best customer service around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best new car buying experience ever! thank you Demra!
by 02/17/2015on
Rarely would I take the time to do a review, however working with Demra at Ganley Hyundai was by far the best car buying experience I've had. She was aware I was looking at several cars, including VW, Honda, Subaru, but was very patient with me as I worked through my selection process; testing out numerous models before deciding on a new elantra. Her low pressure, honest approach was refreshing in the car buying experience. As was the fact that she didn't barrage me with endless calls, emails, texts like Honda did (which was one reason I didn't go with Honda). She was also very knowledgeable in helping me decide finance vs lease. She knows her brand from bumper to bumper and was such a pleasure to deal with. I would recommend her to anyone I know who is looking to purchase
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience in a long while.
by 02/01/2015on
Bought a 2013 Jeep Wrangler from Craig Jones, and let me tell you this guy is the man. Probably the best car salesman that I've dealt with. Not pushy like most, and actually listens to your wants and needs. I hope that I can continue my business with Craig on my next vehicle purchase as it has been a very good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy to deal with
by 08/30/2013on
I bought my Elantra pretty much over the internet and phone with this dealership. I have bought a lot of cars over my lifetime, and this dealership made it very easy. I got a better price than any of my local dealerships (it's 100 miles from where I live) and they got me financed for much lower interest rate than I thought I could get so close to a Bankruptcy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Would Highly Recommend!!
by 03/01/2013on
Just bought a 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS from Ganley Westside Imports. Awesome experience. Started with an internet inquiry. Got a fast response from Tom M., their internet sales person. Actually negotiated the OTD price over the phone, made an appointment, went in, picked the car and signed the papers. Got the car two hours later! Best buying experience I have ever had and this is after 25 years of owning Toyota's. I would definitely buy from them again, I would also recommend them to family and friends. It was absolutely no hassle buying and no high pressure. I was asked about a few other options and an extended warranty and when I declined, that was it. No more discussion and no pressure. So glad times are changing. I used to hate, hate, hate buying a new car. But this was the best experience and I will definitely buy from them again! Thanks, Tom
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First time subaru owner
by 07/20/2011on
This dealership seems alright, they responded to my emails with a price quote, and honored the price when it came time for me to buy the car. Overall I would reccomend this dealership to others, they upgraded their building and it is very nice. Even after the sale they helped me through a small problem and resolved it quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible Customer Service.
by 06/30/2011on
I DO NOT recommend using this dealer! My husband called to inquire about a used car posting online. We were told that we needed to give them $1000 to hold the vehicle until we could get there 2 days later, which we were willing to do. My husband also asked about financing for the vehicle and the salesman said he needed to double check with his manager and he'd call us back. He never called. I called the next day and asked to speak to a different rep. I happened to get a Used Car Manager. I told him that we never got a call back from the salesman and that we wanted to give them the money to hold the car for us. It was only then that I was told they can't actually do that. They can only hold the car if we fill out the purchase order, which I understand, but that is NOT what we were told. He would have to get some more information about the car and call me back. I still haven't heard back from him, or the salesman, and I still don't know whether we'd get the financing. This is a huge disappointment for my husband and I, who thought we'd found the perfect car. But after warnings from friends and our own experiences, even the perfect car is not worth putting up with all this. Their customer service is terrible and I DO NOT recommend using this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Terrible Experience -- they don't seem to like to sell cars!
by 12/29/2008on
I stopped in on 12/29/08, in hopes of purchasing a Genesis. The salesman, Robert, was pushy and very set on his own agenda. I mentioned that I had done my research, but would need to test drive the vehicle before making any transaction. I mentioned that I was planning on comparing the Genesis with several other cars, though I was pretty set on the Genesis. When I asked to take any 6 cylinder for a test drive, Robert became very persistent that I must choose one of many he had on his lot. After giving in to his request, he led me on a tour of the entire car lot. When he could not locate a single Genesis (stating that he'd been away for a few days and ALL the vehicles were moved around), he asked me to come back into the showroom for a presentation on the vehicle that would take at least an hour! At that point, I had had it with Ganley Westside Imports and probably soured my feelings on Hyundai altogether. I left a message with my concerns and my experience with the manager Frank, but have not heard back. I would presume, as I head back out to search for a car tomorrow, I will most likely be able to find someone to sell me a car at this time of the year. I'm sorry it couldn't be Ganley, but it was a lesson well learned.
Pleasantly surprised
by 05/05/2008on
I was actually surprised that the car purchase process went so smooth. I experienced only two problems. First, they were unable to get the car I wanted in the color I wanted. A Smokey Grey Elantra with the Sun Roof. After two weeks, they eventually found one. Since this purchase was just "write em a check" transaction, I never had to fool around with financing. I still had to go through the normal finance manager's squeeze as they tried to get "all the money off the table". They weren't really happy that I didn't want the extra cost insurances that allow them to recoup a lot of cash on the back end of the deal but I know they'll find the extra cash from somebody else who doesn't know how the game is being played. The second issue is actually serious. Somehow, the windshield wiper controls got disconnected in the steering column preventing them from working. I, fortunately, discovered this the next day when trying to clear a heavy dew from my windshield before work. This kind of safety oversight could easily been fatal if it had been raining and I was on an interstate. Of course, they immediately found and fixed it but the thought of what could have occurred still scares me. Yes, I know that the cars have inspections at the factory and the dealer goes through a check list before releasing a car. Those steps didn't seem to help in this case. After that one unpleasant mechanical surprise, the car has been exceptional. I'm getting between 30 and 35 miles/gallon. Not as measured by the trip computer which is, at best, a calculated guess but from actual miles / gallons recordings and my calculator.