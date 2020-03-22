5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Best dealership I have ever dealt with, hands down - across ALL makes of vehicles; and I've bought MANY vehicles in the past. They exceeded my expectations in every category and went WAAAY above and beyond what they had to do. I worked with Adam and he was amazing and always went the extra 10 miles, not just mile for me, but EVERYONE there that I had any contact with at all was incredible - including random employees that I wasn't even working with directly doing anything they could for me and checking with me to make sure I was happy. I can't praise this dealership enough and I am now a lifetime customer. I drove all the way from TX just to buy a car here because they had the one I wanted and I don't regret that decision for an instant. It was more than worth the drive and looking back I wouldn't have had it any other way. Even after I had the car back home in TX they continued to make sure I was happy and even helped me with minor aftermarket issues that came up with no hesitation and a smile. To be specific, the clear bra I purchased was peeling a little bit so they found the shop here in TX to fix it and handled everything. Even the clear bra place here in TX mentioned that they were amazing to deal with. The car was in PRISTINE condition when I picked it up; despite the fact that it was snowy and muddy outside, the car was absolutely spotless inside and out and looked BEAUTIFUL. Again, I can't say enough great things about this dealership. Wish there was a higher rating than just 5 stars... they deserve 100. Read more