Customer Reviews of Ganley Honda
Extremely disrespectful
by 06/21/2021on
Extreme dissatisfaction. Horrible Service. My family recently bought a car from them about 2 weeks ago and then went to buy another yesterday. Towards the close of the deal, Bob, the Sales Manager of Ganley, just walked away from me while I was talking. I was extremely calm and just trying to explain and negotiate my point of view and Bob just gets up and walks away. That was extremely disrespectful and unacceptable. I have never experienced that at any other dealership ever before. I have 4 other uncles, who each own a Honda that live in the vicinity. I will make sure that not a single family member goes to this dealership after the way I was treated.
Sold my 79 yr old mom an unsafe car
by 11/21/2020on
They sold my 79 yr old mom an unsafe car that never went through their service department before being sold. Braking issues, electrical issues bearing issues and the GM never returns a call. I call Steve Devers, Ganleys attorney again no return phone call. They had the car for the third time almost a month and put 500 miles on it, so who was out Joy riding the car. I asked 2 weeks into the purchase about returning the car or put her in something else with NO divinitive answer from anyone. She had to put insurance back on her used car just to have something safe to drive. Every other time this car is taken out the check engine light comes on, brake light and cruise control light are all flashing. Now after them working on the car AGAIN supposedly replacing the rotors, calipers etc the dash lights are lit up, severe brake dust and the rotors are blue from heat. I'm not going away until they take this car back and return what she is due. SHAME ON YOU GANLEY HONDA NORTH OLMSTED FOR TAKING ADVANTAGE OF A SENIOR....
CULTURE OF EXCELLENT IN CUSTOMER SERVICE
by 06/28/2019on
I just bought my 5th vehicle from Ganley Honda 4 of them from Salesperson Bobby Ross. The experience and service he provided me was incomparable and he always made me feel comfortable and at ease in my decision making. Neither me nor my family ever see the need to purchase from anyone else other than Ganley Honda and Bobby Ross.
No honesty or customer respect
by 10/11/2018on
They know how to change the offer even when you have the prove of their own hand writing. No honesty or customer respect unless you give they what they want. I absolutely will not recommend
Always Happy
by 09/03/2018on
I have been coming to Ganley Honda since I was very little, my parents always leased cars from this dealership. I recently started leasing a 2018 Honda Civic from Ms. Tiffany Kruzer. Every single time I have came into Ganley, I am greeted with warm smiles and a super knowledgeable and very friendly staff. The sales managers, specifically Pete Kash, are always wonderful and polite. I will never go to another dealership again, keep up the good work!!
Honest and terrific!
by 06/05/2018on
I had to answer "no," to one of the questions, because the service was finished after the predicted timeframe, but overall I am very happy and pleased with the friendly service and the quality of work provided and most importantly, the fact the people were very honest about the situation and the pricing of the service. Also, I am not even the least bit upset that the service was finished after the timeframe. As important as it is to make sure everything is done within the timeframe, I have to be honest with myself and understand on their part that things can happen beyond their control which can extend the timeframe. That happens to everyone, myself included. The fact they kept me posted instead of leaving me hanging in the loop, I can express how much I appreciate it. Last but not least, I was also appreciate that one of the employees gave me a ride to the Ganely to pick up my car. They didn't have to do it, but they still did it and for that, I am very greatful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 06/05/2018on
Wendy Fees, Service Advisor, was wonderful to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New tire
by 05/18/2018on
I appreciate the service advisor went the extra step to see if tire for my vehicle was available.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent & Friendly Service
by 05/14/2018on
Everyone at Ganley Honda made my husband and I very welcome. Our saleman Hazmo Tannous was truly a great guy and explained all the features on the cars we test drove before deciding on the Honda Civic Sport Hatchback.
Wendy is great!
by 05/13/2018on
Our pilot was serviced and wiper blades changed and although a free car wash was offered we declined. Loved our service rep Wendy and also James is one of the reasons we come back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hazmo was great
by 05/04/2018on
Hazmo did a great job getting us in the van we wanted for the price we wanted, and was very nice the whole time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First lease
by 05/03/2018on
The salesperson we dealt with was extremely helpful, spending as much time with us as necessary, both before and after the deal was completed.
Oil Change
by 05/03/2018on
As always, your people are professional, kind, and extremely friendly. They took my car in as requested and finished in a very timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Ridgeline
by 04/13/2018on
Fast service at a fair price...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My new Honda Civic
by 04/06/2018on
Tiffany Kruzer was wonderful to work with and she made things very easy for me. My wife sent a message to her and told her that I wanted to trade in my car to purchase a 2018 Honda Civic. Tiffany asked which model and color and she promised to have the car ready when we arrived. When we got to the Dealership, Tiffany had all the paperwork ready to go. She made the entire process easy and seamless. The customer service at Ganley is extraordinary. This is the 4th vehicle we have bought from Tiffany and we love working with het. My wife and I are very loyal with Ganley. The entire staff consists of friendly, genuine people. It is obvious that they have a great work environment and they truly care about their customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
honda
by 04/05/2018on
great service, fast and knowledgeable staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of new car
by 04/05/2018on
We purchased a 2018 C-RV. The sales consultant, Axel Yahya, while being young and new, was enthusiastic and knowledgeable,. The support from the financial group was exceptional. We were very satisfied with the offer and the support we received as follow up in learning the operational and safety features of the car.
Service
by 03/23/2018on
Wendy always is helpful & friendly. Service was performed earlier than expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied customer
by 03/19/2018on
Comfortable waiting room & pleasant personnel. Rep was very thorough & I plan on returning for service in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very satisfied customer
by 03/11/2018on
As always Wendy made the appointment go smoothly. She is a very valuable asset of your team. She always greets you like a friend and explains in detail work you are having done or any issues that come up during routine maintenance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service at Ganley Honda
by 02/27/2018on
I've been going to Ganley Honda to service my Hondas for years and will continue doing so on into the future. The dealership genuinely cares for my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
