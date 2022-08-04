5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Mike Fries and the service crew did not disappoint on the first servicing of my new Chevy Equinox. Actually, it was my second visit because they talked me out of getting my oil changed and tires rotated until after I returned from my road trip! It seems that the new synthetic oil they use extends the life of the fluid so that it behooved me to wait. Turning down business because it was in the best interest of the customer is the kind of dealership I want to deal with for service. Read more